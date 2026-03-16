Facts: Alyssa Healy, Australia Women’s captain, is the top batter of the tour with 70 runs in one innings.

England Women’s Heather Knight is the third highest run scorer of the tournament, having scored 39 runs.

England Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

England Women and Australia Women are going to clash in the second Women’s Ashes encounter on January 14, 2025. The game will be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne, with a scheduled start time of 4:35 A.M IST.

England Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

England Women were off to a poor start in the ODI series and they had a tough time racking in runs at North Sydney Oval. With both openers out after a minimal contribution, skipper Heather Knight stepped in to anchor the innings with 39 runs alongside Danni Wyatt-Hodge who scored 38 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones was next in line with 31 runs but the team were bundled out for a mere 204 in the 44th over. Ashleigh Gardner’s brilliant three-wicket haul set Australia Women up for success while the other bowlers ensured that the visitors did not score too many runs.

Australia Women had a relatively easy target ahead of them and their captain, Alyssa Healy, alleviated much of the burden with a 70-run half-century. This took the pressure off the rest of the team and Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten 42 ended the match in style. Although the hosts lost six wickets in the process of chasing down the total, they kicked off the series with a great four-wicket triumph.

England Women chance of winning - 20%

Australia Women chance of winning - 80%

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England Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

England Women to score low before first dismissal

Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier’s partnership has not been working very well for England Women, and this was also the case in the first match of the series where they added a mere 11 runs to the first wicket. In the three matches they played against West Indies Women prior to this, there was only one instance where their partnership was a success. The pair scored 4, 69 and 6 runs before the first dismissal. Since they have hardly flourished, they are not expected to put on a particularly great showing in the next fixture either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Under 26.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Australia to have higher opening partnership 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

Junction Oval is primarily a bowling-friendly pitch with six wins in nine matches in the One Day International format. Moreover, the average first innings total of 172 is quite low for the format which makes it rather easy to chase down. Fielding first will certainly be preferred by the toss winner of the upcoming match.

Weather Report

With a 5% chance of precipitation, Melbourne is expected to have conducive weather for the match along with sunny skies. The temperature is predicted to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Heather Knight (C) Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey All-rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women’s bowlers were left to pick up the slack after the batters made a meal of their innings. The entire batting order crumbled under pressure rather quickly.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy (C) Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Ash Gardner All-rounder Tahlia McGrath Batter Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women established themselves as a force to be reckoned with and they are nearly unbeatable at this point, especially on home soil.

England Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women added another victory to their already dominant head-to-head tally against England Women, making it 59 wins in 87 games.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 87

Australia Women - 59

England Women - 24

Tie - 1

No Result - 3

England Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women

Although Australia Women’s openers got outscored by England Women in the first match of the series, they have a better chance in the next match. Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield are a solid opening pair and their partnership of eight runs is not representative of their true form. With scores of 88 and 43 in the last series against New Zealand Women, they were a massively successful duo for Australia Women. Additionally, there has not been a major improvement in England Women’s first partnership, considering Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier amassed just 11 runs together. Australia Women have the potential to outgun England Women’s openers in the upcoming fixture.

England Women vs Australia Women Odi Junction Oval, Melbourne Australia England Women’s batters were evident in a bind against Australia Women’s bowling, and they struggled to make up any ground in the first match. They ended up with a paltry score in the end and Australia Women’s batters did not have to break a sweat in order to chase it down. Australia Women are invincible at the moment and given that the visitors are out of form, the home favorites remain the bookmaker’s top choice. England Women @ 3.50 Australia Women @ 1.30 1.30 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.286 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.50 Bet Now!

England Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont was not the top scorer for England Women in the last match, having departed for 13 runs. She was in her own league against South Africa Women where she garnered 110 runs in three innings. The opener is expected to kick it up a notch and come good in the second match of the series.

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Alyssa Healy was Australia Women’s leading run scorer in the first match against England Women where she notched up a whopping 70 runs. The skipper is quite a reliable batter for the team and her average of 35.04 in the ODI format makes her a top choice for the upcoming game as well.

England Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean was tied as England Women’s second highest wicket-taker in the first game of the series where her nine-over spell yielded one wicket with an economy rate of 5.22. She was England Women’s most consistent bowler in the previous series against South Africa Women with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 20.85. She remains the top choice for the next match.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Ashleigh Gardner was absolutely spot-on against England Women in the last fixture where she delivered 6.1 overs, bagged three wickets and achieved a stellar economy rate of 3.08. She was Australia Women’s leading bowler and with an average of 6.33 so far, she is anticipated to come out on top once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women England Women to win @ 3.50

Australia Women to win @ 1.30 England Women’s batters were evident in a bind against Australia Women’s bowling, and they struggled to make up any ground in the first match. They ended up with a paltry score in the end and Australia Women’s batters did not have to break a sweat in order to chase it down. Australia Women are invincible at the moment and given that the visitors are out of form, the home favorites remain the bookmaker’s top choice. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





