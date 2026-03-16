Facts: India are playing ODI cricket for the first time since January 2025.

England won all three of their previous ODIs, played against the West Indies in a three-match series.

England Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

England might have lost the T20I series to India by a 2-3 margin but when it comes to ODIs, they are a strong outfit. In their previous ODI series, they defeated the West Indies by a 3-0 margin and will be keen on continuing their winning run. Moreover, their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is edging closer to getting fully fitand has already joined the squad ahead of the ODI series.

Meanwhile, India will be high on confidence after winning a T20I series for the first time in England. However, with the ODI World Cup coming up later this year at home, they would want to focus again and continue performing well in this series. With no major injury concerns in the camp, the visitors will be looking to beat England in the 50-over format as well.

England’s chances of winning - 55%

India’s chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tammy Beaumont is a veteran when it comes to ODIs, having played 129 matches in the format and amassed 4487 runs at an average of 41.93 with 12 centuries and 23 fiftiesto her name. She is an opener in the ODI format, unlike in T20Is, and was in great form during the West Indies series as well. Beaumont can be backed to score at least 30 runs in this game.

Pratika Rawal has been extremely consistent in the ODI side. She replaced Shafali Verma at the top of the order and has so far scored 638 runs in 11 matches at an impeccable average of 63.8 with a century and five fiftiesto her credit. Against England, this could be her sternest test so far in career but she can still be backed to score at least 25 runs.

England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

India and England are playing an ODI at the Rose Bowl in Southampton for the first time since 2006. England had won both ODIs back then. The venue has hosted three Women’s ODIs so far with two of them being won by teams bowling first. Australia Women defended 282 runs against England in 2023 to win by just three runs. The team winning the toss though is expected to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

A cloudy Southampton is likely to welcome both teams to the ground. However, there is only a 10% chance of rain during the match. It will be cloudy right through the game but rain is unlikely to bother much. The temperature is expected to be around 20-22 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Em Arlott, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Emma Lamb All-Rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (C) All-Rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey All-Rounder Alice Davidson Richards All-Rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have won their last three ODIs, all against the West Indies in their previous series.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Karnti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol All-Rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-Rounder Deepti Sharma All-Rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Amanjot Kaur All-Rounder Kranti Goud Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have won four out of their last five matches in ODIs. They participated in a tri-series involving South Africa and Sri Lanka in January 2025 and won by beating Sri Lanka in final.

England Women vs India Women Head to Head

England and India have faced each other in 76 ODIs so far. India have won 34 matches, while England have emerged victorious on 34 occasions so far with two matches ending in no result.

England Women vs India Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women

Smriti Mandhana will have Pratika Rawal to partner her at the top of the order in ODIs. Both have plundered runs back home previously ever since the latter made her debut. However, Rawal is playing in England for the first time and might find it tough to score runs. On the other hand, Amy Jones and Beaumont open the innings for England and they have done well together in the last few ODIs. Only due to Pratika’s inexperience of playing in the UK, England Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Indian counterparts.

England Women vs India Women Odi Rose Bowl, Southampton England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now!

England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s top batter

If Nat Sciver-Brunt is playing, there cannot be any other best batter for England in any format. She will bat at four in ODIs and has already played 118 matches in the format, scoring 3932 runs at an average of 46.26 with nine centuries and 24 fifties to her name.The England skipper can be backed to be the top batter for her team in the first ODI.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women's top batter

Smriti Mandhana is coming off a blockbuster T20I series where she finished as the top run-scorer in five matches. She opens the innings in ODIs as well and can play a big knock at the start of the series. The southpaw has played 102 ODIs so far and scored 4473 runs at an average of 46.59 with 11 tons and 31 fifties.She is expected to be the best batter for India in this encounter.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’s top bowler

Lauren Bell is one of the best fast bowlers for England in white-ball cricket. She was amongst wickets in the T20I series and will be expected to rock India early in ODIs too. In only 21 ODIs, Bell has picked up 36 wickets at an impeccable average of 25.53and also has a five-wicket haul to her name. For the same reason, Bell can become the best England bowler in this game.

Shree Charani to be India Women's top bowler

Shree Charani was a massive mystery for England batters in the T20I series. The left-arm orthodox bowler will be keen on continuing her good work in ODIs too. In five matches, she has picked up six wickets so farand will be key for the visitors, especially in the middle overs. Given the way England have played her in T20Is, Charani can surely become the top bowler for India in the series opener.