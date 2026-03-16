Facts: India chased down 259 in the previous game, their second highest ever in ODIs.

England have lost to India in their last four ODIs at home.

England Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

England fought hard in the opening game of the ODI series but find themselves 0-1 down.The second ODI is a must-win clash for themand the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side should step up to avoid yet another series defeat to India. The skipper is expected to lead from the front while the veteran players - Tammy Beaumont and Sophie Ecclestone among others should contribute to beat a strong Indian team in the second ODI. Meanwhile, India have a chance to seal even the ODI series with a game in hand. With the World Cup on the horizon, they would want to bring to the fore consistency and will be hoping to put up another good performance.Their captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s poor run of form is a concern, even as the team management would be hoping for the players to stay focussed at the job.

England’s chances of winning - 55%

India’s chances of winning - 45%

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England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Amy Jones has been batting well while opening the innings in ODIs. She has already played 101 ODIs in her career and is experienced enough to understand the importance of a good start. Even though she scored only one run in the previous game,she has amassed 2799 runs in the format at an average of 32.28and will be expected to score at least 25 runs in the next game. Sneh Rana has turned her career around in the last couple of years. Her stunning comeback has saw her become a regular feature in the Indian team. Even in the previous game, she conceded only 31 runs in 10 overs and picked up two wickets. Her spell in the middle overs will be massive for India and she can be expected to pick up at least two wickets yet again.

England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Lord’s is hosting a Women’s ODI after two years and the venue was also witness to a classic Test match between India and England Men’s teams recently. India and England Women faced here in 2022 and the visitors won the clash by 16 runs. With this being an 11 AM local time start, the pitch is expected to have something in it for the bowlers, even as dark clouds will also be around the stadium.The team winning the toss should look to bowl first with the weather expected to play a vital role.

Weather Report

Rain is threatening to take the sheen out of this ODI. Showers are expected at 8 AM local time and then there is a 25% chance of the heavens opening up during the match, specifically around 11 AM and 2 PM local time. Chances of rain are less in the evening after 5 PM local time. The temperature is likely to be in the early 20s on Saturday.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Em Arlott, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Emma Lamb All-Rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (C) All-Rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Davidson Richards All-Rounder Sophie Ecclestone All-Rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have won three out of their last four ODIs and all wins have come against the West Indies in their previous series.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Karnti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav



Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol All-Rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-Rounder Deepti Sharma All-Rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Amanjot Kaur All-Rounder Sneh Rana Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have won five out of their last six matches in ODIs. They are coming into this game after chasing down 259 runs, their highest ever in England.

England Women vs India Women Head to Head

England and India have faced each other in 77 ODIs so far.India have won 35 matches, whileEngland have emerged victorious on 40 occasionsso far with two matches ending in no result.

England Women vs India Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women India’s Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal got the team off to a decent start, adding 48 runs in just eight overs. On the other hand, England lost Amy Jones in the second over itself with their opening duo adding only eight runs. However, Jones and Beaumont are expected to make amends in this encounter, even as a fired up England bowling attack might strike early with the new ball, dismissing one of India’s openers.England Women are expected to have a better opening stand than India Women.

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England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s top batter Nat Sciver-Brunt would be gutted, having not converted a good start into a big knock in the last game. But she has the experience of playing 119 matches for her country in the format and is one thecusp of completing 4000 runs as well. The England skipper is likely to step up and realise her full potential in this game with this being a must-win encounter. She can become England’s top batter in this game. Smriti Mandhana to be India Women's top batter Having alreadyscored 11 centuries and 31 fifties in her ODI career, Smriti Mandhana is unlikely to go back without playing a big knock. The Indian openers looked in great form during her 28-run knock off 24 deliveries before getting out in the series opener. She was in brilliant form during the T20I series and is expected to become the top batter for India in the second ODI.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler Sophie Ecclestone returned with figures of 1/34 in her 10 oversin the previous game. She is a world-class bowler and is known to keep the batter quiet, especially in the middle overs of an ODI encounter. Ecclestone likes to keep her line and length tight and that induces a mistake from the batter. Her accuracy is her biggest strength and hence, is expected to become the top bowler for England. Kranti Goud to be India Women's top bowler Kranti Goud is known to swing the ball well.She picked up two wickets in her opening spell in the previous game due to her exceptional new-ball skills. With conditions tailor-made for swing bowling, she is expected to pick wickets again for India in her opening spell. For the same reason, Goud can become the top bowler for India.