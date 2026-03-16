Facts: India Women have never won both ODI and T20I series in England.

England broke their four-match losing streak at home against India in ODIs in the previous game.

England Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

As expected, England put their best foot forward with the series on the line in the last game at Lord’s. They will be high on confidence after a clinical display in the rain-marred encounter. However, India will definitely come hard at the hosts in order to seal the series. The hosts will need their veteran players to step up if they are to win the ODI series this time around.

India’s missed out a chance to seal the series at Lord’s but they will be backing themselves to win the third and final ODI.Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s form remains a massive concernwith not much time left for the World Cup. India have a golden chance to win both T20I and ODI series in England but for a favourable result, they will have to play their best cricket.

England’s chances of winning - 63%

India’s chances of winning - 37%

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England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tammy Beaumont got the team off to a decent start in the previous game in a tricky run-chase of 144 runs.She scored 34 runs off 35 balls before getting out to Sneh Rana.Beaumont staying in the crease for a long time is imperative for England in the third ODI as well. On that note, we are expecting the veteran to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Sneh Rana has turned her career around with a scintillating display with the ball in the middle overs. She has been a key bowler for India in ODIs and even in the last game, Rana broke thethreatening 54-run opening stand. Her spell in the middle overs will be crucial for the visitors as she is expected to pick at least two wickets.

England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street has hosted only four Women’s ODIs so far. England have won and lost two matches each. In the last two matches, chasing teams have won.But with the weather around, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.Overall, in 26 ODIs played at this venue, the average first innings score is 239 with the highest score batting first being 338 runs.

Weather Report

Rain is threatening to wash the third ODI. The heavens are expected to open up from 11 AM local time to 5 PM local time. However, clouds are likely to clear late in the evening and we might get a shortened game. The temperature during the match is expected to around 18-19 Degrees Celsius.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Em Arlott, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Nat Sciver-Brunt (C) All-Rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Emma Lamb All-Rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Em Arlott All-Rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

England Women Team Form

England, in the last game, won at home against India in ODIs for the first time in five matches. Overall, they have won four out of their last five ODIs.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Karnti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol All-Rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-Rounder Deepti Sharma All-Rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Amanjot Kaur All-Rounder Sneh Rana Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women are in good form in ODIs, having won five out of their last seven matches in the ODI format.

England Women vs India Women Head to Head

England and India have faced each other in 78 ODIs so far.India have won 35 matches, whileEngland have emerged victorious in 41 of those games. Two matches ended in no result.

England Women vs India Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women

India’s Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have found it tough to get going as a pair in this series. This is the first England tour for the latter and expectedly, she has struggled a bit. With series on the line, the pressure will be on the duo to give India a perfect start. On the other hand, England’s opening duo of Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones are more experienced, having played more than 100 ODIs each. For the same reason,England are expected to have a better opening partnership than India in this ODI.

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England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s top batter

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has surprisingly not played a big knock in the first two matches of this series. She didn’t have much to do in the last game but yet looked fluent for her 21 off 25 with two fours. Sciver-Brunt is very experienced and England will need her to go big if they are to win the series and hence, she is expected to be their top batter.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women's top batter

Smriti Mandhana is the only in-form batter for India at the moment in the top four in ODIs.She battled alone in the last game to score 42 runs, even as the rest of the batters, apart from Deepti Sharma, failed. Mandhana will have to step up in the decider for India to win the third and final ODI. Hence, she is being backed to become the top batter for India yet again.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Em Arlott to be England Women’s top bowler

Em Arlott did well in the second ODI for England, picking up two wickets for just 26 runs in her six overs.She restricted the batters from run-scoring with her accurate line and length and will be crucial again for her side with the new ball. Arlott impressed during the T20I series as well and could be key for the hosts in the decider.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women's top bowler

Deepti Sharma is yet to pick up a wicket in 15 overs she has bowled so far in this series.Rarely has it happened that the off-spinner hasn’t struck for India in consecutive matches. She is known to provide breakthroughs at key junctures and will be keen to bowl a match-winning spell for the team in this clash. Deepti can definitely become the top bowler for India in the decider.