England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI Match Prediction ENG 57 % Chance of Winning NZL 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series between England Women and New Zealand Women is about to get more heated as the second ODI draws closer. This match will be played on 13 May at 5:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Northampton. England Women started the series with an impressive 1 wicket victory, as the team aims to win the second match and secure the series. On the other hand, New Zealand Women will also be keen to turn the tables and level the series in the next game.

Who will win? England Women New Zealand Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women have won all of their last five head-to-head games against New Zealand Women.

Amelia Kerr has scored 19 runs off 30 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell has dismissed her once.

Emma Lamb has scored 10 runs off 12 balls against Jess Kerr, while Jess is yet to take her wicket.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

England Women will enter the second ODI with a higher chance of winning. The team has showcased strong performances against New Zealand Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Maia Bouchier, who scored 59 runs off 69 balls, and Lauren Bell, who took 2 wickets at an average of 19. On the other hand, New Zealand Women are looking for ways through which they can regain momentum. Relying on its experienced players, the team will remain eager to get a turnaround. They have players such as Maddy Green, who scored 88 runs off 107 balls, and Rosemary Mair, who took 3 wickets at an average of 14.

England Women Chances of Winning: 57%

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 43%

England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women have received the perfect start to the ODI series. With a win in the first game, they will now be looking for another win in the second game to seal the series. For the second ODI, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, and have also been strong against the Kiwis in the recent games. They have batters such as Charlie Dean, who scored 31 runs off 46 balls, and Freya Kemp, who scored 30 runs off 38 balls. Tilly Corteen-Coleman was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 24.50.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women have not been able to do well in the first game. Although they came close to grab a win, it all went in vain. Looking at the challenges they faced in the first game, the team will remain eager to regain momentum in the second ODI and level the series. They have batters such as Amelia Kerr, who scored 55 runs off 82 balls, and Georgia Plimmer, who scored 20 runs off 34 balls. Amelia Kerr also did well with the ball, as she took 2 wickets at an average of 27.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

The second ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the County Ground in Northampton, giving England Women the home-ground advantage. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 4 out of 8 ODIs played here have been won by them and 3 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 193, and it falls to 156 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The second ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

England Women and New Zealand Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have finally regained their winning momentum in this series. The team is now having three wins and two losses in their last five games, as they prepare for another win. They have players such as Heather Knight, who scored 19 runs off 30 balls, and Charlie Dean, who took 2 wickets at an average of 10.50.

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women got their momentum affected in the first ODI. Still, they have managed to grab three wins and two losses in their last five games, with the team aiming to regain its momentum. They have players such as Nensi Patel, who took a wicket at an economy of 3.77, and Isabella Gaze, who scored 11 runs off 21 balls.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Odi County Ground, Bristol England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.94 Bet Now!

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Heather Knight still holds her place as a key batter for England Women. She has managed to score 307 runs in her last 9 games for the team at an average of 43.86.

Maddy Green has been a dominant striker for New Zealand Women lately. She has managed to score a whopping total of 551 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 78.71.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell turned out to be a vital bowler for England Women in the previous game. She was able to take 2 wickets in 9.4 overs at an average of 19 and an economy of 3.93.

Amelia Kerr is leading the wicket-taking charts for New Zealand Women. In her last 10 ODIs, she has grabbed 24 wickets for the team at an economy of 4.81.