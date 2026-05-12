Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match Prediction RCB 54 % Chance of Winning KKR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Fans can now witness yet another IPL classic as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be going against the Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will be played on 13 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets. Can RCB reach the playoffs by winning this game, or will KKR keep themselves alive?

Who will win? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kolkata Knight Riders have won three out of their last five head-to-head encounters against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli has scored 55 runs off 48 balls against Varun Chakravarthy, while Varun has dismissed him once.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 104 runs off 117 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him 7 times.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders with a higher chance of winning. RCB has shown better form in this tournament and even takes the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have stars such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 379 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.11, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 21 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 15.28. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will stand as a close contender. The team has regained its winning momentum and remains eager to continue the streak against RCB. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 269 runs in 10 innings at an average of 29.88, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 13 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.23.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 54%

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 46%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a strong start to the tournament, but the current phases have been challenging for the team. Even after having a setback, RCB has regained its form as the team holds 7 wins and 4 losses in 11 games. In the next game against KKR, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them with another win. They have batters such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 328 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.44, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 326 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.22. Rasikh Salam has taken 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.87.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders did quite the opposite this season. After having a troublesome start, the team has now regained momentum, as they hold 4 wins and 5 losses in 10 games. It should be noted that the Kolkata Knight Riders have been strong against RCB in recent games, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have batters such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 237 runs in 8 innings at an average of 59.25, and Finn Allen, who has scored 210 runs in 7 innings at an average of 35. Varun Chakravarthy has grabbed 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, which is the home-ground to RCB. This venue has hosted two T20Is, with one each won by the team batting and bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 191, but it comes down to 181 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Sunny 36% 28° - 41° C 14 kmph

Sunny 36% 28° - 41° C 14 kmph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have regained their winning momentum right before the clash against Kolkata. The team now holds three wins and two losses in their last five games, as they aim to continue the same. They have players such as Josh Hazlewood, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29.20, and Krunal Pandya, who has scored 141 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.25.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have regained their winning momentum in this campaign. Over their last five games, the team has held an impressive total of four consecutive wins and lost just one game. They have players such as Vaibhav Arora, who holds 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 31.09, and Cameron Green, who has scored 232 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.14.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Virat Kohli is holding his place firm as the highest run scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has managed to score 310 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.44.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is leading the run-scoring charts for the Kolkata Knight Riders till now. He has managed to score 269 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 29.89.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the most dominant bowler for RCB in this season. He holds an impressive total of 20 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.44.

Kartik Tyagi has been a standout performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He has managed to grab 13 wickets for his team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.