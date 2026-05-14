Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Match Prediction PAK 80 % Chance of Winning ZIM 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Zimbabwe Women's tour of Pakistan is now coming to an end, as both teams prepare for the last T20I. This match will be played on 15 May at 8:00 PM IST at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan Women have already dominated in this series as the team now aims to end it with yet another win. On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women have not been able to do well in this series as they try to end it with a win.

Who will win? Pakistan Women Zimbabwe Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Pakistan Women have been dominant against Zimbabwe Women in the head-to-head encounters.

Fatima Sana, from Pakistan Women, has scored 584 runs in 35 innings at an average of 30.73.

Lindokuhle Mabhero, from Zimbabwe Women, who has taken 21 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 25.57.

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women have a higher chance of winning even in the third T20I of the series. With its strong form and dominant record against Zimbabwe Women, the team will be the favourites to end the series with a win. They have players such as Ayesha Zafar, who has scored 418 runs in 29 innings at an average of 16.07, and Natalia Pervaiz, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.25. On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women have not been able to do well in this series, which will make things more challenging for them in the last T20I. They have players such as Natasha Mtomba, who has scored 52 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.33, and Nomvelo Sibanda, who holds 56 wickets in 61 innings at an average of 17.03.

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 80%

Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning: 20%

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Pakistan Women have emerged as the dominant team in the series against Zimbabwe Women. Having secured consecutive wins, the team will now be looking forward to ending the same with a win. Also, they take the home-ground advantage, which could help them grab yet another win. They have batters such as Fatima Sana, who has scored 584 runs in 35 innings at an average of 30.73, and Aliya Riaz, who has scored 1296 runs in 91 innings at an average of 20.90. Sadia Iqbal has been dominant with the ball, taking 69 wickets in 54 innings at an average of 17.30.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women are looking for ways through which they would be able to cause an upset in this series. Although the series didn't go in their favour, the last T20I could bring down an opportunity for them to secure a win. They have batters such as Adel Zimunu, who has scored 53 runs in 6 innings at an average of 13.25, and Michelle Mavunga, who has scored 22 runs in 5 innings at an average of 7.33. With the ball, the team has Beloved Biza, who holds 19 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 17.15.

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Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

The third T20I between Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, keeping the same venue as the last two games. Teams batting first have been able to win 11 out of 20 T20Is at this venue, while the chasing teams have only won 9 games. The average score in the first innings stands at 168, but it comes down to 138 in the second innings. Thus, the team which will be winning the toss in this game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The third T20I between Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women has a slight chance of being affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 28° - 33° C 29 kmph

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 28° - 33° C 29 kmph

Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have showcased an impressive form in the shortest format of the game. With the team having more wins in their recent games, they will be eager to continue the winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Fatima Sana, who holds 46 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 26.30, and Gull Feroza, who has scored 343 runs in 23 innings at an average of 16.33.

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women have still not been able to regain their winning momentum in this format. Having lost the majority of their last five games, they will be eager to regain their momentum. They have players such as Beloved Biza, who has scored 366 runs in 23 innings at an average of 17.42, and Precious Marange, who holds 58 wickets in 61 innings at an average of 14.87.

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Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Fatima Sana will be the key batter for Pakistan Women even in the third T20I. She has scored 584 runs for the team in 35 innings at an average of 30.73.

Kelis Ndhlovu, on the other hand, will be a key batter for Zimbabwe Women. She has scored 1168 runs for the team in 63 innings at an average of 21.62.

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal has shown her dominance with the ball for Pakistan Women in this series. She has managed to take 69 wickets for the team in 54 innings at an average of 17.30.

Lindokuhle Mabhero will be eager to help Zimbabwe Women with the ball. She has taken just 21 wickets for the team in 30 innings at an average of 25.57.