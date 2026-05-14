Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Match Prediction
LSG
43%
Chance of Winning
CSK
57%
Parimatch
T20
Ekana Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have defeated each other twice in their last five games against each other.
- Mitchell Marsh has scored 17 runs off 14 balls against Anshul Kamboj, while Kamboj has dismissed him once.
- Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 71 runs off 82 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami is yet to take his wicket.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning
Chennai Super Kings have a higher chance of winning their next game against Lucknow Super Giants. The team has been strong over LSG in the recent games, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 430 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.75, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 19 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 19.21. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be keen to turn the tables and secure a win. Taking the home-ground advantage, LSG will aim to take revenge for their previous loss. They have players such as Josh Inglis, who has scored 98 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 257.89, and Prince Yadav, who holds 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 20.93.
- Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 43%
- Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 57%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Lucknow Super Giants find themselves at the bottom of the table and out of the race for the playoffs. In this season, the team has secured just 3 wins and 8 losses in 11 games. But, they are willing to end the campaign on a positive note by defeating CSK in the next game. LSG will also take the home-ground advantage in the upcoming clash. They have batters such as Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 377 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.27, and Rishabh Pant, who has scored 251 runs in 11 innings at an average of 27.88. Mohsin Khan has grabbed 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.90.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are now finding themselves close to the playoffs. Standing close to the top four, the team holds 6 wins and 5 losses in 11 games, as they look to the game against LSG as an opportunity for another win. They have batters such as Urvil Patel, who has scored 110 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.50, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 293 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.55. Jamie Overton has secured 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 17.78.
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which provides the home-ground advantage to LSG. Teams batting first have won 5 games out of the 9 T20Is played here, and the remaining games were won by the chasing team. The average score in the first innings stands at 151, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Thus, the team winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Patel Urvil
wicket keeper
Pant Rishabh
wicket keeper
Sharma Kartik
no information yet
Choudhary M
wicket keeper
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Samad Abdul
batsman
Veer Prashant
all rounder
Ahmed Shahbaz
all rounder
Kamboj Anshul
all rounder
Shami Mohammed
bowler
Ahmad Noor
bowler
Yadav Mayank
bowler
Johnson Spencer
bowler
Singh Akash Maharaj
no information yet
Choudhary Mukesh
bowler
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Yadav Prince
no information yet
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Siddharth Manimaran
bowler
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Singh Rathi Digvesh
no information yet
Khan Sarfaraz
batsman
Singh Himmat
batsman
Short Matt
all rounder
Badoni Ayush
batsman
Henry Matt
bowler
Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have still not been able to regain their winning momentum. The team holds just one win and four losses in their last five games, as they prepare for the clash against CSK. They have players such as Mohammed Shami, who holds 9 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 41.44, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 231 runs in 11 innings at an average of 25.66.
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings have now entered a winning streak in this tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in their last five games, as they eye another win over LSG. They have players such as Noor Ahmad, who holds 12 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 27.16, and Kartik Sharma, who has scored 173 runs in 8 innings at an average of 28.83.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
T20
Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants
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Chennai Super Kings
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters
Mitchell Marsh continues to lead the run-scoring charts for Lucknow Super Giants. He has managed to score 342 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.20.
Sanju Samson has dominated with the bat for Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to score 424 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 60.57.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers
Prince Yadav has been an underrated bowler for Lucknow Super Giants this season. He has grabbed 14 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.29.
Anshul Kamboj is leading the wicket-taking charts for Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to take 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.22.
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