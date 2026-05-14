Bangladesh vs Pakistan The Test series Match Prediction BAN 46 % Chance of Winning PAK 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan is now ready to provide cricket fans with another thrilling encounter. The second test of the series will be played from 16 May at 9:00 AM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh was able to start the Test series with a win by 104 runs, as they now aim to secure another win and take a clean sweep. On the other hand, Pakistan will be keen to win this game and ensure that the series ends in a draw.

Who will win? Bangladesh Pakistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bangladesh has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Pakistan.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 64 runs off 94 balls against Noman Ali, while Noman has dismissed him once.

Mohammad Rizwan has scored 72 runs off 68 balls against Nahid Rana, while Rana has dismissed him twice.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Pakistan will be entering the second Test match with a higher chance of winning. Although the team lost in the first game, it should be noted that Pakistan has been strong over Bangladesh in the overall head-to-head matches. They have players such as Abdullah Fazal, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63, and Mohammad Abbas, who took 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.16. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be eager to continue its winning momentum. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will be eager to secure another win and seal the series. They have players such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has scored 188 runs in 2 innings at an average of 94, and Nahid Rana, who took 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 46%

Pakistan Chances of Winning: 54%

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh have received the perfect start to the Test series against Pakistan. Coming out victorious with a huge margin in the first game has turned out to be a confidence booster for the team. Even in the second Test, they will be taking the home-ground advantage to increase their winning streak over Pakistan. They have batters such as Mominul Haque, who has scored 147 runs in 2 innings at an average of 73.50, and Litton Das, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was able to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.83.

On the other hand, Pakistan also remains eager to regain its winning momentum after a poor start. Still, it should be noted that Pakistan has been dominant against Bangladesh in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious and level the series. They have batters such as Azan Awais, who has scored 118 runs in 2 innings at an average of 59, and Salman Agha, who has scored 84 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42. Shaheen Shah Afridi was able to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 33.40.

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, which provides the home-ground advantage to Bangladesh. This venue has hosted 5 Tests, where 3 have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 269, but it increases to 301 in the second innings, before falling to 289 in the third innings and 176 in the fourth innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team in the second Test would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh and Pakistan could be affected due to the weather conditions. The first three days have a higher chance of rain (above 60%), while the last two days also have a 20% chance of rain.

Light Rain 68 - 83% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 5 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 68 - 83% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 5 - 10 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has shown an impressive form in the Test format lately. The team holds just one loss and three wins in its last five games, as they aim to continue this momentum against Pakistan. They have players such as Taijul Islam, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17, and Mushfiqur Rahman, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan has not been able to do well in the Test format lately. The team has had three losses and just two wins in its last five games, as they aim to regain momentum against Bangladesh. They have players such as Noman Ali, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Mohammad Rizwan, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37.

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the Test format lately. He has managed to score 765 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 58.85.

Shan Masood is still leading the run-scoring charts for Pakistan in this format. He has managed to score 678 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 35.68.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Taijul Islam has turned out to be a key bowler for Bangladesh in this format. He has been able to take 50 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.04.

Noman Ali, on the other hand, has turned out to be a key bowler for Pakistan. He holds 54 wickets in his last 7 matches at an economy of 3.39.