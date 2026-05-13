Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Match Prediction PBKS 54 % Chance of Winning MI 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The playoff race in the Indian Premier League is about to get more heated, as Punjab Kings prepare to go against the Mumbai Indians. This match will be played on 14 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Punjab Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are also heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 2 wickets. Will PBKS secure a win and increase their qualification chances, or will it be MI who halt their momentum?

Who will win? Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab Kings have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against the Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma has scored 30 runs off 26 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him once.

Prabhsimran Singh has scored 12 runs off 12 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him once.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings will be heading to the game against the Mumbai Indians with a higher chance of winning. PBKS takes the home-ground advantage in the next game and has also been strong against MI in the recent encounters. They have players such as Cooper Connolly, who has scored 415 runs in 10 innings at an average of 51.87, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 32.07. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the tournament. But they will be eager to make it challenging for Punjab to qualify for the playoffs. They have players such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 243 runs in 6 innings at an average of 48.60, and Corbin Bosch, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.14.

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 54%

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 46%

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab Kings are struggling to secure wins right now in the tournament, as their playoff chances get lower with each passing game. Now the team holds 6 wins and 4 losses in 11 games, as they aim to regain form against the Mumbai Indians. In the next game, PBKS takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong over them in the recent games. They have batters such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 392 runs in 10 innings at an average of 56, and Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 382 runs in 10 innings at an average of 42.44. Vijaykumar Vyshak has grabbed 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 33.77.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had a campaign to forget. With just 3 wins and 8 losses in 11 games, they became the first team to get eliminated in this tournament. However, Mumbai Indians will still be eager to make it challenging for Punjab to reach the playoffs. They have batters such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 382 runs in 9 innings at an average of 47.75, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 303 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.66. Allah Ghazanfar has taken 13 wickets for them in 9 innings at an average of 24.53.

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, which is the home-ground to PBKS. It is known to favour the team bowling first, as 7 out of 12 T20Is played at this venue have been won by them, and 4 were won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue is 135, and it falls to just 127 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain.

Sunny 46% Humidity 12° - 20° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 46% Humidity 12° - 20° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians Player List

Team Form

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings are still suffering from their losing streak in this season. Over their last five games, the team has just one win, followed by four consecutive losses. They have stars such as Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 35.75, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 342 runs in 10 innings at an average of 34.20.

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have not been able to do well in the entire tournament. With just one win and four losses in their last five games, it will be challenging for them to go against PBKS. They have players such as Deepak Chahar, who holds 3 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 54.33, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 261 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.10.

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Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer is leading the run-scoring charts for the Punjab Kings in this season. He has managed to score 374 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 62.33.

Ryan Rickelton has been the star batsman for the Mumbai Indians in this tournament. He has been able to score 301 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 43.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh was able to find his rhythm back with the ball for the Punjab Kings. He has now secured 13 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.87.

Allah Ghazanfar has been the underrated star for the Mumbai Indians with the ball. He has secured 13 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.63.