Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I The Zimbabwe Women tour of Pakistan Match Prediction
PAK
80%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
20%
Parimatch
T20i
National Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Pakistan Women have won their only head-to-head match against Zimbabwe Women.
- Ayesha Zafar has scored 21 runs off 10 balls against Lindokuhle Mabhero, while Mabhero is yet to take her wicket.
- Kelis Ndhlovu has not scored any run against Sadia Iqbal, while Iqbal has managed to take her wicket once.
Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning
Pakistan Women will enter the second T20I also with a higher chance of winning. The team has turned out to be a reckoning force against Zimbabwe in this series, which could help them with another win. They have players such as Ayesha Zafar, who has scored 102 runs off 47 balls, and Fatima Sana, who took 3 wickets at an average of 2.33 in the last game. On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women will be keen to turn the tables and secure a win in this game to level the series. They have players such as Natasha Mtomba, who scored 24 runs off 20 balls, and Nomvelo Sibanda, who took 2 wickets at an average of 29.50.
- Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 80%
- Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning: 20%
Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Pakistan Women continue their dominance over Zimbabwe Women even in the T20I series. Starting the series with an impressive victory, the team will now be looking forward to grabbing another win to seal the series. Looking at their performances against Zimbabwe Women, Pakistan will also be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Aliya Riaz, who scored 48 runs off 23 balls, and Gull Feroza, who scored 37 runs off 19 balls. Natalia Pervaiz was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 1.50.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women have still not been able to secure a single win in this series. The next game against Pakistan Women will turn out to be a decider, which makes it necessary for them to win the game and level the score. They have batters such as Adel Zimunu, who scored 18 runs off 34 balls, and Beloved Biza, who scored 10 runs off 7 balls. Michelle Mavunga was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 11.50.
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Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, which offers the home-ground advantage to Pakistan Women. This venue has hosted 20 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first and 9 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 168, and it falls to 138 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The second T20I between Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Feroza Gull
wicket keeper
Ndlovu Kellies
all rounder
Ali Siddiqi Muneeba
wicket keeper
Biza Beloved
no information yet
Zafar Ayesha
batsman
Mutomba Natasha
batsman
Pervaiz Natalia
bowler
Pasipanodya Runyararo
no information yet
Jabeen Saira
no information yet
Mutungwindu Vimbai
wicket keeper
Fatima Eyman
batsman
Chigora Kudzai
bowler
Javed Iram
batsman
Mabhero Lindokuhle
no information yet
Sana Fatima
all rounder
Mavunga Mitchel
all rounder
Sandhu Nashra
bowler
Sibanda Nomvelo
bowler
Hassan Tuba
bowler
Zimunhu Adel
batsman
Iqbal Sadia
bowler
Marange Precious
all rounder
Riaz Aliya
all rounder
Chare Olinda
bowler
Kainat Amber
no information yet
Kanchingwe Melinda
no information yet
Shamim Rameen
bowler
Ndiraya Kelly Makanaka
batsman
Rubab Tasmia
no information yet
Mutasa Christine
no information yet
Team Form
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women are continuing their winning momentum in the T20I format. Now the team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to extend their winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Sadia Iqbal, who took 2 wickets at an average of 7, and Fatima Sana, who scored 21 runs off 13 balls.
Zimbabwe Women Team Form
Zimbabwe Women have not been able to secure wins in this format lately. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they aim to regain momentum in the upcoming game. They have players such as Beloved Biza, who took a wicket at an economy of 8.25, and Michelle Mavunga, who scored 8 runs off 15 balls.
Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women
T20i
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters
Fatima Sana maintains her spot as the highest run scorer for Pakistan Women lately. She has managed to score 238 runs in her last 9 innings at an average of 39.67.
Kelis Ndhlovu still stands as one of the key batters for Zimbabwe Women in this series. She has managed to score 152 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 16.89.
Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers
Sadia Iqbal is leading the wicket-taking charts for Pakistan Women in this format. She holds 13 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.
Lindokuhle Mabhero will be a key asset to the bowling line-up of Zimbabwe Women. She has taken 5 wickets in her last 6 games at an economy of 6.68
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