Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I The Zimbabwe Women tour of Pakistan Match Prediction PAK 80 % Chance of Winning ZIM 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Zimbabwe Women tour of Pakistan is all set to bring another exciting clash for the cricket fans. This match will be played on 14 May at 8:00 PM IST at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan Women started the T20I series with a massive victory by 153 runs. They will now be looking forward to another win which could help them to seal the series. On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women will be eager to secure a win in the next game and level the series.

Who will win? Pakistan Women Zimbabwe Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Pakistan Women have won their only head-to-head match against Zimbabwe Women.

Ayesha Zafar has scored 21 runs off 10 balls against Lindokuhle Mabhero, while Mabhero is yet to take her wicket.

Kelis Ndhlovu has not scored any run against Sadia Iqbal, while Iqbal has managed to take her wicket once.

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women will enter the second T20I also with a higher chance of winning. The team has turned out to be a reckoning force against Zimbabwe in this series, which could help them with another win. They have players such as Ayesha Zafar, who has scored 102 runs off 47 balls, and Fatima Sana, who took 3 wickets at an average of 2.33 in the last game. On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women will be keen to turn the tables and secure a win in this game to level the series. They have players such as Natasha Mtomba, who scored 24 runs off 20 balls, and Nomvelo Sibanda, who took 2 wickets at an average of 29.50.

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 80%

Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning: 20%

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Pakistan Women continue their dominance over Zimbabwe Women even in the T20I series. Starting the series with an impressive victory, the team will now be looking forward to grabbing another win to seal the series. Looking at their performances against Zimbabwe Women, Pakistan will also be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Aliya Riaz, who scored 48 runs off 23 balls, and Gull Feroza, who scored 37 runs off 19 balls. Natalia Pervaiz was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 1.50.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women have still not been able to secure a single win in this series. The next game against Pakistan Women will turn out to be a decider, which makes it necessary for them to win the game and level the score. They have batters such as Adel Zimunu, who scored 18 runs off 34 balls, and Beloved Biza, who scored 10 runs off 7 balls. Michelle Mavunga was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 11.50.

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Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, which offers the home-ground advantage to Pakistan Women. This venue has hosted 20 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first and 9 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 168, and it falls to 138 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 60% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 32 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 60% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 32 kmph Wind Speed

Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women are continuing their winning momentum in the T20I format. Now the team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to extend their winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Sadia Iqbal, who took 2 wickets at an average of 7, and Fatima Sana, who scored 21 runs off 13 balls.

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women have not been able to secure wins in this format lately. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they aim to regain momentum in the upcoming game. They have players such as Beloved Biza, who took a wicket at an economy of 8.25, and Michelle Mavunga, who scored 8 runs off 15 balls.

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Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Fatima Sana maintains her spot as the highest run scorer for Pakistan Women lately. She has managed to score 238 runs in her last 9 innings at an average of 39.67.

Kelis Ndhlovu still stands as one of the key batters for Zimbabwe Women in this series. She has managed to score 152 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 16.89.

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal is leading the wicket-taking charts for Pakistan Women in this format. She holds 13 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.

Lindokuhle Mabhero will be a key asset to the bowling line-up of Zimbabwe Women. She has taken 5 wickets in her last 6 games at an economy of 6.68