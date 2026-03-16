Facts: With 101 runs, Heather Knight is the leading run scorer for England Women in 2025.

With 534 runs, Hayley Matthews was the leading run scorer for West Indies Women in 2024.

England Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

England Women head into this series after an underwhelming performance in the three game bilateral series against Australia Women. They were outplayed in all departments as England Women lost the series 3-0. In the third game England Women were restricted to 90 runs and they lost the game by 72 runs.

West Indies Women head into this series after an impressive series win against Bangladesh Women, they won the series 3-0. Historically West Indies has struggled against England and would be hoping to continue their form in this series. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Women ’ chances of winning - 81%

West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 19%

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England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sophia Dunkley was brilliant in the last series against Australia Women. Dunkley struggled in the last game of the series but still managed to score 96 runs in three matches which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews has arguably been the best batter for West Indies Women in the last few years. She was the leading run scorer back in 2024 and we expect her to dominate again and to score well in the upcoming game.

England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Amy Jones All-rounder Lauren Bell All-rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women struggled to make an impact in ODI format last year as they had six defeats in the last eight matches.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Qiana Joseph, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Batter Jannillea Glasgow All-rounder Mandy Mangru Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor Batter Shabika Gajnabi All-rounder Zaida James All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Ashmini Munisar Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women head into this series after an impressive series win against Bangladesh women. They won the series 3-0.

England Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

England Women has dominated this fixture in the past against West Indies Women 19-9. Both sides squared off back in Oct 2024 and West Indies Women won the game.

Head to Head

England Women: 19

West Indies Women: 09

England Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women

England Women and West Indies Women go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. England Women went head to head against Australia Women and were second best in all departments as they lost the series 3-0. England Women also conceded a bigger opening partnership in all three matches. On the other hand, West Indies Women head into this series after an impressive series win against Bangladesh Women as they won the series 3-0. Even though West Indies openers dominate the game, we expect England Women to bounce back in this game at home. England Women have dominated this fixture in the past and we believe they will win the first game and will also have a better opening partnership in the game.

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England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be England Women’ top batter

Heather Knight was sensational in the last series against Australia Women as she was the leading run scorer in the series for England Women. In the last game she scored 40 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter

Hayley Matthews have been the standout batter for West Indies Women and has been the most consistent batter. Last year she scored 534 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Charlie Dean to be England Women’ top bowler

Charlie Dean was the standout bowler for England Women in the last series against Australia Women. She bagged four wickets and was one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’ top bowler

Afy Fletcher only played one game in the last series against Bangladesh Women and she bagged two wickets. Fletcher has been the leading wicket taker last year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.