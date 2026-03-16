England Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction
ENG
90%
Chance of Winning
WI
10%
T20i
County Ground, Hove
Facts:
- With 174 runs, Sophia Dunkley is the leading run scorer for England Women in 2025.
- With 534 runs, Hayley Matthews was the leading run scorer for West Indies Women in 2024.
England Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning
England Women headed into this series after an underwhelming performance in the three game bilateral series against Australia Women as they got outplayed in all three games and lost the series 3-0. England Women got off to a great start in this series as they won the opening game with eight wickets to spare.
West Indies Women head into this series after an impressive series win against Bangladesh Women but struggled to make an impact in the opening game even though Hayley Matthews scored a brilliant century. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England Women ’ chances of winning - 90%
- West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 10%
England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sophia Dunkley was brilliant in the last series against Australia Women and she was sensational in the opening game as she scored 81 off 56 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Zaida James has struggled in this format since the beginning of 2024. In 2024 she averaged 13.40 and in 2025 she averaged 22. In the last game she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be England Women
England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
England Women News & Player List
England Women Player List
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heather Knight
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Bell
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
England Women Team Form
England Women headed into this series with six defeats in the last eight matches. They won the opening game and lead the series 1-0.
West Indies Women News & Player List
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Stafanie Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Qiana Joseph
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Zaida James
|
Batter
|
Realeanna Grimmond
|
All-rounder
|
Mandy Mangru
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Stafanie Taylor
|
Batter
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
All-rounder
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-rounder
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Ashmini Munisar
|
Bowler
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
West Indies Women Team Form
West Indies Women head into this series after an impressive series win against Bangladesh women. They lost the opening game by eight wickets.
England Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head
England Women has dominated this fixture in the past against West Indies Women 20-9. Both sides squared off in the last game and England Women won the game.
Head to Head
England Women: 20
West Indies Women: 09
England Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds
England Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women
England Women and West Indies Women go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the last series. England Women went head to head against Australia Women and struggled to find their footing as they lost the series 3-0. England Women were sensational in the opening game of the season against West Indies Women who dominated Bangladesh Women in the last series. West Indies batted first and managed to score 146 runs in 20 overs. England Women managed to chase down the target in the 17th over and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. England Women had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
England Women vs West Indies Women
T20i
County Ground, Hove, Hove
England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters
Heather Knight to be England Women’ top batter
Heather Knight was sensational once again in the opening game as she scored 43 off 27 balls. So far in this calendar year knight has scored 144 runs and is one of the leading run scorers which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter
Hayley Matthews has been the standout batter for West Indies Women and she was sensational in the opening game against England Women as she scored a century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers
Charlie Dean to be England Women’ top bowler
Charlie Dean bowled well in the opening game against West Indies Women even though she did not bag any wickets. With four wickets thus far she is one of the leading wicket takers which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’ top bowler
Afy Fletcher only played one game in the last series against Bangladesh Women and she bagged two wickets. She was decent in the opening game as she bagged one wicket which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
- England Women to win - 1.11 (PariMatch)
- West Indies Women to win - 6.07 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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