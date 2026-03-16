Facts: With 115 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for England Women in 2025.

With 382 runs, Hayley Matthews is the leading run scorer for West Indies Women in 2025.

England Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

England Women have struggled in the ODIs heading into this series. After a dominant series win against Ireland Women back in 2024, England Women have lost back to back series against South Africa Women and Australia Women. They dominated the T20i against West Indies Women as they won the series 3-0.

West Indies Women would be hoping to turn things around in this series as they were outplayed in the T20i against England Women. They have been brilliant in the ODI format as West Indies Women have won three of the last four matches. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Women ’ chances of winning - 93%

West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 07%

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England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Heather Knight had a decent ODI series against Australia Women as she scored 71 runs in three matches. She was the top run scorer in T20i which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Zaida James has struggled in ODI format in this calendar year. So far she has scored 95 runs in five matches in 2025. James struggled to make an impact in T20i which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership to be Under 33.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England Women 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Emma Lamb Batter Alice Capsey Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Kate Cross All-rounder Lauren Bell All-rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women head into this series after back to back series defeat against South Africa Women and Australia Women.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Stafanie Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Zaida James Batter Realeanna Grimmond All-rounder Mandy Mangru Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor Batter Shabika Gajnabi All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Ashmini Munisar Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women head into this series after struggling in the T20i. They have won three of the last four ODI matches.

England Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

England Women has dominated this fixture in the past against West Indies Women 18-6. Both sides went head to head back in 2022 and West Indies Women won the series.

Head to Head

England Women: 18

West Indies Women: 06

England Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women

England Women and West Indies Women go head to head in the three game ODI series after the home team dominated the T20 series as England Women won the series 3-0. England Women have struggled in the ODI format in the last 12 months as they have lost back to back series and have just one win in the last six matches. Confidence inside the England dressing room will be high after dominating West Indies Women in the T20i. On the other hand, West Indies have done pretty well in the ODIs as they have three wins in the last four matches but it's hard to back them after what was a dismal performance by the visitors in the T20 series. We believe England Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt had a decent outing against West Indies Women as she scored 92 runs in three matches. She was the leading run scorer against Australia Women in the last ODI series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter

Hayley Matthews was the stand out batter in the T20 series. She has been the best batter in ODIs for her side in 2025. With 382 runs, she is the leading run scorer in 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’ top bowler

Lauren Bell had a decent series against Australia Women as she bagged five wickets. She was excellent in the T20 series against West Indies as she bagged most wickets in the series which makes Bell our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aaliyah Alleyne to be West Indies Women’ top bowler

Aaliyah Alleyne struggled with the ball in the T20 series regardless we are going to back her as she has been brilliant in ODI format and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.