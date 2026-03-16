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England Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

ENG

93%

Chance of Winning

WI

7%

Parimatch

1.07
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Melbet

1.09
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1.12
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Odi

County Ground, Derby

England Women take on West Indies Women in the first ODI match of the three game bilateral series at County Ground, Derby. The game is scheduled to be played on May 30 at 05:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 115 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for England Women in 2025.
  • With 382 runs, Hayley Matthews is the leading run scorer for West Indies Women in 2025.

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England Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

England Women have struggled in the ODIs heading into this series. After a dominant series win against Ireland Women back in 2024, England Women have lost back to back series against South Africa Women and Australia Women. They dominated the T20i against West Indies Women as they won the series 3-0.

West Indies Women would be hoping to turn things around in this series as they were outplayed in the T20i against England Women. They have been brilliant in the ODI format as West Indies Women have won three of the last four matches. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • England Women ’ chances of winning - 93%
  • West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 07%

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England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Heather Knight had a decent ODI series against Australia Women as she scored 71 runs in three matches. She was the top run scorer in T20i which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Zaida James has struggled in ODI format in this calendar year. So far she has scored 95 runs in five matches in 2025. James struggled to make an impact in T20i which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

England Women Opening Partnership to be Under 33.5

1.87
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West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be England Women

1.64
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England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley

Batter

Emma Lamb

Batter

Alice Capsey

Batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt

All-rounder

Amy Jones

Wicket-keeper

Heather Knight

Batter

Kate Cross

All-rounder

Lauren Bell

All-rounder

Charlie Dean

Bowler

Lauren Filer

Bowler

Linsey Smith

Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women head into this series after back to back series defeat against South Africa Women and Australia Women.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Stafanie Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph

Batter

Hayley Matthews

All-rounder

Zaida James

Batter

Realeanna Grimmond

All-rounder

Mandy Mangru

Wicket-keeper

Stafanie Taylor

Batter

Shabika Gajnabi

All-rounder

Aaliyah Alleyne

All-rounder

Afy Fletcher

Bowler

Ashmini Munisar

Bowler

Karishma Ramharack

Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women head into this series after struggling in the T20i. They have won three of the last four ODI matches.

England Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

England Women has dominated this fixture in the past against West Indies Women 18-6. Both sides went head to head back in 2022 and West Indies Women won the series.

Head to Head

England Women: 18

West Indies Women: 06

England Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women

England Women and West Indies Women go head to head in the three game ODI series after the home team dominated the T20 series as England Women won the series 3-0. England Women have struggled in the ODI format in the last 12 months as they have lost back to back series and have just one win in the last six matches. Confidence inside the England dressing room will be high after dominating West Indies Women in the T20i. On the other hand, West Indies have done pretty well in the ODIs as they have three wins in the last four matches but it's hard to back them after what was a dismal performance by the visitors in the T20 series. We believe England Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

England Women vs West Indies

Odi

County Ground, Derby, Derby

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England

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1.07
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1.09
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West Indies

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6.30
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England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt had a decent outing against West Indies Women as she scored 92 runs in three matches. She was the leading run scorer against Australia Women in the last ODI series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter

Hayley Matthews was the stand out batter in the T20 series. She has been the best batter in ODIs for her side in 2025. With 382 runs, she is the leading run scorer in 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’ top bowler

Lauren Bell had a decent series against Australia Women as she bagged five wickets. She was excellent in the T20 series against West Indies as she bagged most wickets in the series which makes Bell our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aaliyah Alleyne to be West Indies Women’ top bowler

Aaliyah Alleyne struggled with the ball in the T20 series regardless we are going to back her as she has been brilliant in ODI format and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

England Women

England Women and West Indies Women head into this series after what was a one sided T20 series. England Women dominated the series 3-0. England Women have been a far better team which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with the home team and you should do the same as England Women will take a 1-0 lead come May 30.
  • England Women to win - 1.07 (PariMatch)
  • West Indies Women to win - 7.42 (PariMatch)
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