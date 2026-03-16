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England Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

ENG

95%

Chance of Winning

WI

5%

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1.05
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1.05
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Odi

Grace Road

England Women take on West Indies Women in the second ODI match of the three game bilateral series at Grace Road, Leicester. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 04 at 05:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 167 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for England Women in 2025.
  • With 430 runs, Hayley Matthews is the leading run scorer for West Indies Women in 2025.

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England Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

England Women headed into this series after an impressive win in the T20i against West Indies Women. England Women have struggled to hit the strides in ODI format as they lost back to back series against South Africa Women and Australia Women but have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.

West Indies Women would be hoping to turn things around in this game as after a dismal showing in the T20i format where they lost the series 3-0, they got outplayed in the opening game as they lost the game by 108 runs. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • England Women ’ chances of winning - 95%
  • West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 05%

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England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Amy Jones has been one of the most consistent batters for England Women. She was outstanding in the opening game as she scored 122 off 121 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Zaida James has struggled in ODI format in this calendar year. So far she has scored 102 runs in six matches in 2025. James struggled to make an impact in T20i and scored seven in the last game which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

England Women Opening Partnership to be Under 34.5

1.87
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West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be England Women

1.64
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England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley

Batter

Emma Lamb

Batter

Alice Capsey

Batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt

All-rounder

Amy Jones

Wicket-keeper

Emily Arlott

Batter

Kate Cross

All-rounder

Lauren Bell

All-rounder

Charlie Dean

Bowler

Lauren Filer

Bowler

Linsey Smith

Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women head into this series after back to back series defeat against South Africa Women and Australia Women. They have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Stafanie Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph

Batter

Hayley Matthews

All-rounder

Zaida James

Batter

Realeanna Grimmond

All-rounder

Mandy Mangru

Wicket-keeper

Stafanie Taylor

Batter

Shabika Gajnabi

All-rounder

Aaliyah Alleyne

All-rounder

Afy Fletcher

Bowler

Ashmini Munisar

Bowler

Karishma Ramharack

Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women head into this series after struggling in the T20i. They lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

England Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

England Women has dominated this fixture in the past against West Indies Women 19-6. In the first game England Women won the match by 108 runs.

Head to Head

England Women: 19

West Indies Women: 06

England Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women

England Women and West Indies Women go head to head in the second game of the three game series after England Women dominated the game. England Women openers were the star of the show as they batted first and scored 345 runs which includes centuries by both openers. West Indies Women had no answer to the assault as they were bowled out for 237 runs and they eventually lost the game by 108 runs. England Women were dominant in the T20i as they won the series 3-0 and have already taken a 1-0 lead in this series. We expect them to carry on their momentum and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. It's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

England Women vs West Indies Women

Odi

Grace Road, Leicester

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England

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1.05
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West Indies

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8.50
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England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt continued her brilliant form in the first ODI game as she scored a half century. She has been the leading run scorer for her side in this calendar year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter

Hayley Matthews was outstanding once again in the opening game as she scored 48 runs, she has been the best West Indies batter in all format in 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’ top bowler

Lauren Bell had a decent game in the last outing as she bagged one wicket in the last game. Bell has been the stand out bowler for England Women in ODIs which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aaliyah Alleyne to be West Indies Women’ top bowler

Aaliyah Alleyne struggled with the ball in the T20 series and was decent in the opening game. She has been the best ODI bowler for West Indies Women in the last 12 months which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

England Women

England Women and West Indies Women head into this game after the home side dominated the last game. England Women won the game by 108 runs which is probably why the bookmakers have once again favoured England Women and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • England Women to win - 1.05 (PariMatch)
  • West Indies Women to win - 8.71 (PariMatch)
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