Facts: With 251 runs in 2 matches, Amy Jones is the leading run-scorer in the ODI series.

Linsey Smith has taken 7 wickets in two matches and tops the bowlers charts.

England Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

England Women are heading into the third and final ODI of the series on the back of a clinical performance with both bat and ball. Batting first, England posted a mammoth total of 366/6, set up by their openers Tammy Beaumont (106 runs) and Amy Jones (129 runs). Both batters racked up back-to-back centuries in the series, and Emma Lamb scored a quickfire half-century (55 runs). West Indies Women had no answer to England’s score in the run-chase, as they were bowled out for 223 runs, handing England Women a dominant 143-run win.

West Indies Women will be without their two best batters on the tour: Hayley Matthews is out with a shoulder injury, and Qiana Joseph is carrying a niggle. Grimmond scored her first ODI fifty on debut in the last match, while Glasgow hit some lusty blows towards the backend of the innings; these are the only positives for the Caribbean Women. As per our calculations, England Women have the better chances of winning the series 3-0.

England Women ’ chances of winning - 90%

West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 10%

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England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont have scored centuries in back-to-back matches, topping the batting charts with 243 runs and 213 runs, respectively. They have also forged 200-run opening partnerships for England Women in both matches. Expect them to continue their good run of form; we might even see a record-breaking third consecutive hundred from either batter.

Grimmond's solidifying knock in the second ODI, where she battled hard against the new ball and then took control to play a gritty innings as it progressed, is a positive sign for the Windies. She also smashed two sixes, demonstrating her ability to hit long. Expect her to cap the series off with another good knock.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership to be Over 38.5 1.87 Bet on Batery West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England Women 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

At The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, teams bowling first have won 16 of the 23 Women’s ODI matches played. This venue is known for high scores due to a quick outfield and a pitch that favors batters. Despite this, teams winning the toss have opted to bat first on 14 occasions. Given that the team batting first has won both matches in the current series. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Saturday, June 7th, Taunton is expected to experience a temperature of 16°C with light rain. A moderate wind of 24 km/hr will accompany the precipitation, which stands at a 50% chance. The humidity is anticipated to be around 74%.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Emma Lamb All-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Alice-Davidson Richards All-rounder Kate Cross All-rounder Lauren Filer Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women head into the third ODI on the back of two consecutive wins by a margin of 143 runs in the second ODI and 108 runs in the first ODI and clinched the series 2-0.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Stafanie Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Sheamine Campbelle © Wicket-keeper Zaida James Batter Realeanna Grimmond All-rounder Stafanie Taylor Batter Shabika Gajnabi All-rounder Jannillea Glasgow All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Jahzara Claxton Bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women head into the third ODI on the back of a 143 run loss in the second ODI at Leicester and they are down 2-0 in the series.

England Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

England Women and West Indies Women have competed in 28 One Day International (ODI) matches to date. Of these, England Women have won 20, while West Indies Women have secured victories in 6, with the remaining two matches ending in no result.

Head to Head

England Women - 20

West Indies Women - 6

England Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women

The new opening pair of Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont has been exceptional for England Women this series. Both batters have forged record-breaking 200-plus run partnerships in the first and second ODIs, and both have gone on to score back-to-back centuries. Their duo is in red-hot form and appears unstoppable at the moment. In contrast, West Indies Women have frequently changed their opening pair due to Hayley Matthews' injury, and they haven't had strong starts at the top of the order in the ODI series.

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England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Amy Jones to be England Women’s Top Batter

Amy Jones has been the standout batter in the series, arguably outperforming her batting partner Tammy Beaumont, who is also in sublime form. Jones has excelled against both pace and spin, amassing 243 runs in two matches and top-scoring for England Women in both games. Expect Jones to extend her good run of form and possibly score another big hundred.

Realeanna Grimmond to be West Indies Women’s Top Batter

Grimmond, one of the best young batters in the West Indies lineup, displayed great determination and skill on her International ODI debut. She scored a gritty half-century (55 runs in 72 balls), playing both pacers and spinners well. While the rest of the West Indies batting lineup has struggled, Grimmond has shown excellent technique against the new ball. We back her to replicate her performance from the last match and once again make a good impression with the bat.

England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be England Women’s Top Bowler

Linsey Smith has taken seven wickets in two matches in the series and is the leading wicket taker for England Women. She bowls accurate line & lengths and always keeps it within the stumps forcing the batter to take risks and has reaped rewards for her consistency. The surface at Taunton does offer minimal turn and is an ideal surface for finger spinners like Smith who doesn’t turn the ball much and rely on variiations in speed.

Aliyah Alleyne to be West Indies Women’s Top Bowler

Aaliyah Alleyne has been somewhat expensive in this series, conceding approximately 8.08 runs per over – the highest economy rate among bowlers who have bowled a minimum of five overs in this series. Despite this, she has managed to trouble England batters with her pace and lengths at times and is currently the leading wicket-taker for West Indies Women, with three wickets in two matches. Expect her to have a much better outing and take more wickets than any other bowler in this fixture.