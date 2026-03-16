India vs England Match Prediction IND 74 % Chance of Winning ENG 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 India will be looking to complete a whitewash over England in the final ODI of the 3-match series at home. The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 12th February from 1:30 PM IST.

India vs England Chance of Winning

India’s old guard of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja shined in Cuttack to hand India the series win with a game yet to go. The team captain scored a century while the left arm spinner took three wickets and even bowled a maiden. The Indians will want to continue their winning run ahead of their final competitive game ahead of the Champions Trophy.

England gave it a tough fight by posting an imposing target, but the lack of spinners in their playing XI was telling as India, led by Sharma, navigated the pacers easily in Cuttack. The English will probably make some tweaks in order to tailor their bowling to the subcontinent’s spin-friendly wickets in their final game before the Champions Trophy begins.

India Chance of Winning - 74%

England Chance of Winning - 26%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both teams’ batsmen look in good touch this series, playing well as a collective batting unit. The nature of the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will give them an additional boost with it favouring batters more. We’re expecting a high-scoring match and are backing the batters to do well.

The first two games saw the teams combine to hit 57 and 62 fours in each match. The venue for the third game is more conducive to batting and hence, we find odds of 1.84 on Parimatch for a total of 52 or more fours to be hit in the match pretty tempting. Parimatch is also backing India to hit more sixes in the game and offering odds of 1.39 for the prediction. The hosts have hit a total of 13 sixes in two games as compared to 9 by the visitors.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to hit more fours 1.43 Bet on Batery England to score more than 25.5 runs before losing their first wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery India to score over 23.5 runs in the first five overs 1.33 Bet on Batery

India vs England Match Toss Prediction

The venue for the match supports batters and with it being a day-night match, teams bowling first have an added advantage. Four of the last five games played in Ahmedabad have seen teams that chased the target end up on the winning side. India won both the games this series while chasing and hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a bit of rain expected in the morning, but it should be relatively dry throughout the match hours. The temperature is forecast to be in the mid twenties to early thirties in Ahmedabad during match hours.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicketkeeper Axar Patel Allrounder Hardik Pandya Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja Allrounder Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler

India Team Form

Team India have sealed the ODI series with two wins in as many games.They were winless in three games before the series but prior to that had defeated South Africa 2-1 away from home.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicketkeeper Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root Batter Jos Buttler Batter Harry Brook Batter Jamie Overton Allrounder Liam Livingstone Allrounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

England have lost both their games against India in the series. Prior to that, they had registered only one win in three games as they lost the ODI series to West Indies 2-1.

India vs England Head to Head

With two wins in as many games, India have now completed 60 wins against England. They have lost 44 matches against the English with 2 matches ending in ties and three not seeing any result. The hosts have won all four of their last four ODIs versus England.

Head to Head

India: 60

England: 44

Draw: 2

No Result: 3

India vs England Betting Odds

Both teams to start well with the bat

Despite losing both games, England’s openers have impressed in the series so far. They have managed to put together partnerships of 75 and 81 runs in the two innings. The return of Virat Kohli pushed Shubman Gill to his favoured opening spot and he, along with Rohit Sharma, put up a 136-run stand in the second ODI. We are expecting the hosts to continue with the same duo in Ahmedabad and for the pair to lay the foundation for the rest of the team. Battery is offering odds of 1.87 each for India to score over 33.5 runs and England over 25.5 runs before losing their first wickets. We feel both these totals could be breached before the opening partnership is broken in either inning.

India vs England Odi Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.70 Bet Now!

India vs England Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be India’s top batsman

India’s opening batter, Shubman Gill remains our pick to be the best batter for India for the final ODI. He has scored fifties in both the games so far and tops the run-scoring charts in the series. The 25-year-old opener will be looking to finish the series with yet another big score.

Joe Root to be England’s top batsman

England’s star batsman, Joe Root, scored a fifty in the second ODI and in the process overtook Eoin Morgan as the player to have the most fifty-plus scores for the team in the history of ODI cricket. He played to the conditions, rotating the strike well while also finding the boundary six times in his 72-ball-69 knock.

India vs England Top Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be India’s top bowler

India’s young pace sensation is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in the final match. The 23-year-old made his ODI debut in the first game and took three wickets while he helped himself to another wicket in Cuttack. With the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah still unclear, Rana will want to establish himself in the team for the Champions Trophy.

Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler

England’s leg spinner Adil Rashid is the only bowler from the team to have taken wickets in both the ODIs so far. The experienced spinner is the team’s highest wicket-taker in the series with 3 dismissals to his name. The 36-year-old will be England’s key weapon in Ahmedabad and we’re expecting him to shine once again.