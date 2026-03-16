Facts: England’s only match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium came against Netherlands in the 2011 World Cup when they won by 6 wickets.

Rohit Sharma, alongside Shikhar Dhawan, holds the record for the highest partnership for the first wicket at the venue - 178 runs.

India vs England Chance of Winning

The series presents India and England the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy. India will come into the ODI series full of confidence after hammering the visitors 4-1 in T20 cricket. The 2-time ODI World Cup winners come into the match after losing the limited overs series to Sri Lanka 2-1, but will be buoyed by the first team players returning to the side.

England will be looking to get over the nightmarish start to the tour of the subcontinent where they folded without putting up much of a fight in the T20 series. Prior to this, they had suffered series defeats in the West Indies and Australia as well. They will need to bat out of their skins to get the better off the hosts.

India Chance of Winning - 68%

England Chance of Winning - 32%

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India vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur has favoured bowlers slightly. The 9 matches so far have seen an average of 15 wickets fall. England have suffered four all outs in four of their 8 matches since January 2024 while India have been bowled out in all three games they have played in that period. Hence, we are expecting more than 13.5 wickets to fall in the match.

England’s opening batter Ben Duckett has scored three fifties and a century in his last 6 matches. The 30-year-old comes into the match on the back of a century against Australia at home. We are backing odds of 1.85 for Duckett to score over 26.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds England to score more than 25.5 runs for the first wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery Virat Kohli to score over 36.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch A 100 to be scored in the match 1.70 Bet on Batery

India vs England Match Toss Prediction

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium has hosted 9 ODIs, which has seen teams chase the target down successfully six times. We are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first. Interestingly, teams that won the toss at the venue have lost six of the nine games.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a sunny and slightly warm day for the players in Nagpur. The temperature is expected to be just above 30 degrees celsius, but with no chance of rain, fans can expect a full game.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy







Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicketkeeper Shreyas Iyer Batter Hardik Pandya Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja Allrounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler

India Team Form

India were dominant in the T20 series and come into the match on the back of a 4-1 win in the shorter format. In ODIs, however, they have won just once in their last 5 games and will be looking to make the most of the home conditions to get back to winning ways.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Ben Duckett Batter Jos Buttler Batter Harry Brook Batter Liam Livingstone Allrounder Jamie Smith Wicketkeeper Brydon Carse Allrounder Jamie Overton Allrounder Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

England’s tours haven’t been going well for them. They have lost both their recent ODI series on the road, initially to Australia before losing to the West Indies as well. They have won two of their last five games.

India vs England Head to Head

India had lost their first four ODIs against England but lead the head-to-head record 58-44. They have won four of the last five matches between the two teams and will be looking at extending their lead against the English at home.

Head to Head

India: 58

England: 44

Draw: 2

No Result: 3

India vs England Betting Odds

Team India’s openers to shine at home

Despite playing just three ODIs since the start of last season, India’s openers have performed much better than England’s, who have played eight 50-over games in that period. They have put together two 50+ partnerships in the 3 games and average around 70 runs per match. England, in contrast, have only crossed the 50-run mark once in their eight matches and average less than half of India’s openers. With the form the two teams are in, we are backing the hosts to have a better start to the match.

India vs England Odi Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

India vs England Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batsman

Virat Kohli averages 63.5 in the last seven games he has played in ODI cricket. He has scored 381 runs in that period. In the last 11 matches, the 36-year-old has scored 3 hundreds and four fifties. Kohli will have an added motivation of becoming the fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs for which he needs just 94 more runs.

Harry Brook to be England’s top batsman

England’s middle order batter Harry Brook averages over 71 runs per match in the last seven games, a run which saw him score 356 runs. The 25-year-old scored a century and two fifties in five ODIs last year and is expected to be the top scorer from the English side. This will be his first ODI against India.

India vs England Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be India’s top bowler

Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead India’s bowling charge in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. In the eight ODIs he has played so far, he has taken 12 wickets. In his short ODI career, he has already bagged the man of the series award once, in South Africa during India’s tour in December 2023.

Brydon Carse to be England’s top bowler

29-year-old Brydon Carse is the most in-form bowler for England in ODI cricket. He has taken 8 wickets in his last four ODIs, a period where he has bowled at an economy of under 7 runs per over. The pacer has taken two wickets in three games against India in his career and will be looking to better that.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India India to Win - 1.47 (Parimatch)

England to Win - 2.69 (Parimatch) The bookmakers are heavily backing India to win the first ODI in Nagpur against England. With the form the two teams are in, we are backing the host team to emerge victorious in the 50-over format. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





