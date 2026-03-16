Facts: The first ODI match played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was between India and England in January 1982.

With a 3-wicket haul on his ODI debut, Harshit Rana is now the only Indian to have taken 3 or more wickets on his debut in all three formats.

India vs England Chance of Winning

India suffered a setback on the eve of the first game of the series with Virat Kohli suffering an injury in the nets. They overcame that disappointment by defeating England by 4 wickets in Nagpur to kick things off in the series, which is acting as the precursor to the Champions Trophy. Harshit Rana shined on his debut while Shubman Gill top scored for the team to start on a positive note.

England’s disappointing tour continued with yet another loss away from home. They lost the T20I series 4-1 and would have been hoping that the longer format bring some much needed respite for the 2019 World Cup winners. Despite scoring two half-centuries, they lost the match, largely due to the failure of their bowling unit to pick up regular wickets.

India Chance of Winning - 69%

England Chance of Winning - 31%

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India vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Barabati Stadium sports a bowling pitch with an average first inning score of just 229 runs in all ODIs played there. While spinners shine on the wicket, pacers have been able to extract some bounce off the pitch. We’re expecting the bowlers to shine at the venue.

Parimatch is offering tempting odds of 1.85 for the match to not see a century scored by any batter. Three of the last five games played at the venue have not seen a triple digit score and we’re not expecting the Indians nor the English to score a hundred. India’s middle order batter Shreyas Iyer averages over 55 runs in his last 8 games, a run where he put together 386 runs for the team. He scored 59 in the first game and Parimatch has him on odds of 1.85 to score more than 30.5 runs, a prediction we feel could be a safe option.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to hit more fours 1.55 Bet on Batery India to score over 3.5 runs in the first over 1.63 Bet on Batery First delivery of the England innings to be a dot ball 1.32 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Match Toss Prediction

England have played six times at the venue and won on three occasions, defending their total twice and chasing the target down once. Since the turn of the century, teams batting first have won 4 games while the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has seen six successful chases. Matches between India and England at the venue have seen the team that bats first win thrice and lose two games. Hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

While there is a little chance of rain in Cuttack at the start of the match and towards the latter part of the game, we are expecting a full game to be played out. The temperature is forecast to hover between 23 and 30 degrees celsius with clear skies during the afternoon.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicketkeeper Axar Patel Allrounder Hardik Pandya Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja Allrounder Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler

India Team Form

India were dominant in the T20 series and come into the match on the back of a 4-1 win in the shorter format. In ODIs, however, they have won just once in their last 5 games and will be looking to make the most of the home conditions to get back to winning ways.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicketkeeper Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root Batter Jos Buttler Batter Harry Brook Batter Jacob Bethell Allrounder Liam Livingstone Allrounder Brydon Carse Allrounder Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

England have won just one game in their last 5 ODI matches. The win was their only win in the Caribbean islands as they lost the 3-match ODI series to West Indies 2-1.

India vs England Head to Head

India extended their lead over England in the head-to-head record to 15 matches with a win in Nagpur. They now lead 59-44 in games between the two sides and are well poised to add to it further at home.

Head to Head

India: 59

England: 44

Draw: 2

No Result: 3

India vs England Betting Odds

Expect wickets galore in the first 10 overs of the match

Despite a good batting performance by both teams in the first game which saw five fifties, we saw plenty of wickets fall in the opening 10 overs of both the innings. England started well with an opening partnership of 75 runs but lost three wickets within the first 10 overs. India, on the other hand, had a poor start, losing both their openers with just 19 runs on board. Although they batted sensibly after that, they had conceded two wickets in the first 6 overs. With the pitch favouring bowlers, we are expecting to see at least the fall of two wickets from both sides within the first 10 overs.

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India vs England Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be India’s top batsman

The man of the match in the first game is our pick to be the best batter from the hosts in the second ODI. The 25-year-old hit 14 boundaries en route to a 96-ball-87 to lead India’s chase of the target. This was his fourth fifty in his last six home matches, highlighting his importance to the side especially on home turf.

Phil Salt to be England’s top batsman

England’s wicketkeeper-batter missed out on a half-century in Nagpur, getting run out on 43. He, along with Ben Duckett, gave the team a good start but an unfortunate run out opened the floodgates for England. He will be eager to pick up where he left off and we’re backing him to post a good score in Cuttack.

India vs England Top Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be India’s top bowler

In a spin-friendly wicket, we are backing Ravindra Jadeja to emerge as the team’s best bowler. The left-armer bowled a maiden and returned with figures of 3/26 in his 9 overs in the first game. The 36-year-old has taken 42 wickets in 26 innings against the English already and will be hoping to add to that tally.

Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler

England’s leg spinner Adil Rashid is our pick to be the best bowler from the team in Cuttack. The 36-year-old was responsible for two out of the 6 wickets that India lost in the first game. He, more often than not, returns with wickets against the Indians, having contributed to wickets in 7 of the 10 games he has played against India, including each of his last four matches.