Facts: With 628 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for India Women in this calendar year.

With 146 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Australia Women in this calendar year.

India Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

India Women head into this series after a stunning performance against England Women away from home as they won their first series in England 2-1. India Women have done well in ODI format in this calendar year as they head into this game after four wins in five matches and would be hoping to carry on their form in this series.

On the other hand, Australia Women are ranked one in ODI format as they have been the most dominant team in the last 12 months. They head into this series after 12 wins in a row, the last game they lost was back in Feb 2024. As per our calculations, Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

India Women’ chances of winning - 29%

Australia Women’ chances of winning - 71%

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India Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pratika Rawal has been a revelation for India Women as she has showcased her class so far this year. Rawal has scored 569 runs with an average of 56.90 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ashleigh Gardner was outstanding in the England series earlier this year. So far this season Gardner has scored 146 runs in three matches and is the leading run scorer for Australia Women which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Mullanpur during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Harleen Deol Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women head into this game after a brilliant series against England. They have won four of the last five matches.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy, Nicole Faltum, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women head into this series after 12 straight wins in ODI format and are currently ranked one in ICC rankings.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Australia Women have dominated this fixture in the past against India Women 46-10. a slight edge in this fixture against India Women 13-12. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and Australia Women won the series 3-0.

Head to Head

India Women: 10

Australia Women: 46

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women

India Women and Australia Women go head to head in the ODI series after both sides have done well in this calendar year. Australia Women has been the most dominant team in theT20 format as they head into this game after 12 wins on the bounce and they have dominated this fixture in the past. On the other hand India Women registered their maiden series win against England away from home and would be hoping to get a winning start in this series. We believe India Women openers would struggle to make an impact in the powerplay and Australia Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Smiriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana has been sensational in ODI cricket this term. She has been consistent and with 628 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney did not have a great series against England as she scored 90 runs in three matches but that doesn’t change the fact she has been one of the most consistent batters for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Sneh Rana to be India Women’ top bowler

Sneh Rana did not have a great series against England regardless we are going to back her as she has bagged 18 wickets in eight matches and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alana King to be Australia Women’ top bowler

Alana King was fabulous in the England series for Australia Women and we expect her to have a similar impact. With 11 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.