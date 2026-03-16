Facts: With 803 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for India Women in this calendar year.

With 185 runs, Beth Mooney is the leading run scorer for Australia Women in this calendar year.

India Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

India Women headed into the final game of the series after what was one of the most stunning wins in recent memory as they made Australia Women look ordinary on the day. India Women batted first and scored 292 runs and they dismissed Australia Women for 190 runs and India Women won the game by 102 runs.

On the other hand, Australia Women would be heading into this game hoping to avenge the loss as a defeat in the upcoming game would see them lose their first series against India Women. Australia surrendered their winning streak and the series is level at 1-1. As per our calculations, Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

India Women’ chances of winning - 28%

Australia Women’ chances of winning - 72%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pratika Rawal has been excellent in this calendar year as she has scored 658 runs in 13 matches. In the two matches thus far she has scored 64 and 25 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry has been solid so far in this series. In the two matches she has scored 30 and 44 and we expect her to convert these starts into a big score. We believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership to be Under 31.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 30.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be India Women 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Mullanpur during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Harleen Deol Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women head into this game a dominant win against Australia Women as the series is tied at 1-1.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy, Nicole Faltum, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women head into this series after 13 straight wins in ODI format and are currently ranked one in ICC rankings.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Australia Women have dominated this fixture in the past against India Women 47-11. Both sides went head to head twice in this series and they are tied at 1-1.

Head to Head

India Women: 11

Australia Women: 47

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than Australia Women

India Women and Australia Women go head to head in the final game of the series with the series all tied at 1-1. Australia has dominated this fixture in the past and every one expected them to dominate the series once again after they dominated in the run chase in the opening game as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. The home side bounced back in the last match against all odds as they battered the defending champions by 102 runs. India head into this game hoping to win the series for the first time against Australia Women. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact India Women have had a better opening partnership in both matches thus far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

India Women vs Australia Women Odi Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Delhi India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.90 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.40 Bet Now!

India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Smiriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana was excellent once again in the last game as she scored a brilliant century and took her team over the line. With 803 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her once again as she is the leading run scorer for Australia Women in 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Kranti Goud to be India Women’ top bowler

Kranti Goud has been sensational for India in this calendar year as she has bagged 13 wickets in six matches. In the last match she bagged three wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alana King to be Australia Women’ top bowler

Alana King struggled to make an impact in the last game but she was still economical in the match. With 12 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker in this calendar year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.