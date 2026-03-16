1279

India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

IND

28%

Chance of Winning

AUS

72%

Parimatch

1.38
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.39
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.40
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Odi

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

India Women take on Australia Women in the final game of the three match bilateral series at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Sep 20 at 01:30 PM IST.
India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 803 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for India Women in this calendar year.
  • With 185 runs, Beth Mooney is the leading run scorer for Australia Women in this calendar year.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

India Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

India Women headed into the final game of the series after what was one of the most stunning wins in recent memory as they made Australia Women look ordinary on the day. India Women batted first and scored 292 runs and they dismissed Australia Women for 190 runs and India Women won the game by 102 runs.

On the other hand, Australia Women would be heading into this game hoping to avenge the loss as a defeat in the upcoming game would see them lose their first series against India Women. Australia surrendered their winning streak and the series is level at 1-1. As per our calculations, Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India Women’ chances of winning - 28%
  • Australia Women’ chances of winning - 72%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

India Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pratika Rawal has been excellent in this calendar year as she has scored 658 runs in 13 matches. In the two matches thus far she has scored 64 and 25 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry has been solid so far in this series. In the two matches she has scored 30 and 44 and we expect her to convert these starts into a big score. We believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

India Women Opening Partnership to be Under 31.5

1.87

Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 30.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be India Women

1.88

India Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Mullanpur during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana

Batter

Pratika Rawal

Batter

Harmanpreet Kaur

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues

Batter

Richa Ghosh

Wicket-keeper

Harleen Deol

Batter

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder

Sneh Rana

All-rounder

Arundhati Reddy

Bowler

Radha Yadav

Bowler

Kranti Goud

Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women head into this game a dominant win against Australia Women as the series is tied at 1-1.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy, Nicole Faltum, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy

Batter

Phoebe Litchfield

Batter

Ellyse Perry

All-rounder

Annabel Sutherland

All-rounder

Beth Mooney

Wicket-keeper

Georgia Wareham

Batter

Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounder

Alana King

All-rounder

Sophie Molineux

Bowler

Kim Garth

Bowler

Megan Schutt

Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women head into this series after 13 straight wins in ODI format and are currently ranked one in ICC rankings.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Australia Women have dominated this fixture in the past against India Women 47-11. Both sides went head to head twice in this series and they are tied at 1-1.

Head to Head

India Women: 11

Australia Women: 47

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than Australia Women

India Women and Australia Women go head to head in the final game of the series with the series all tied at 1-1. Australia has dominated this fixture in the past and every one expected them to dominate the series once again after they dominated in the run chase in the opening game as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. The home side bounced back in the last match against all odds as they battered the defending champions by 102 runs. India head into this game hoping to win the series for the first time against Australia Women. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact India Women have had a better opening partnership in both matches thus far which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

India Women vs Australia Women

Odi

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Delhi

Icon

India

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.90
Icon

Australia

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.39

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.40

India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Smiriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana was excellent once again in the last game as she scored a brilliant century and took her team over the line. With 803 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her once again as she is the leading run scorer for Australia Women in 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Kranti Goud to be India Women’ top bowler

Kranti Goud has been sensational for India in this calendar year as she has bagged 13 wickets in six matches. In the last match she bagged three wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alana King to be Australia Women’ top bowler

Alana King struggled to make an impact in the last game but she was still economical in the match. With 12 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker in this calendar year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia Women

Australia Women surrendered their winning streak of 13 games in the last match as they lost the game by 102 runs. We expect the defending champions to bounce back. The bookmakers have sided with Australia Women once again and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • India Women to win - 2.90 (PariMatch)
  • Australia Women to win - 1.38 (PariMatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments