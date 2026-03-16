Facts: Ireland Women’s Gaby Lewis is the top batter of the tournament so far with 92 runs in one innings.

India Women’s Pratika Rawal is the second highest run scorer with 89 runs in the first match.

India Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women were the toss winners of the opening game of the series and they elected to bat first. They batted rather well by their standards and managed to score 238 runs which is among their highest totals in the recent past, considering they did not surpass 200 in their series against Bangladesh Women. Much of the credit goes to skipper and opener Gaby Lewis who narrowly fell short of a century with 92 runs on the scoreboard. After most of the batting order collapsed, Leah Paul’s knock of 59 saved Ireland Women’s innings from an early collapse and they had a modest score on the board. Needless to say, India Women’s bowling effort was stunning and they did not concede runs easily.

India Women’s batters were even better as openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal went hammer and tongs from the start of the innings, adding 70 runs to the first wicket. Individually, too, they were on the money with scores of 41 and 89, respectively. The top order took the load off of the others by putting on a competent showing and Tejal Hasabnis finished the innings with an unbeaten 53. This gave India Women a 1-0 lead with a six-wicket triumph.

India Women chance of winning - 97%

Ireland Women chance of winning - 3%

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India Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

India Women to score over 37.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have been on an absolute rampage so far and together, they are unstoppable. The pair achieved a brilliant partnership of 70 runs in the previous match against Ireland Women. In the ODI series against West Indies Women before this, the openers were just as prolific together as they scored 22, 110 and 110 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Ireland Women’s bowling attack is not powerful enough to break up this partnership early on and India Women have the chance to secure a competitive stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership to be Over 37.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

Although Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is primarily a batting pitch, Ireland Women ended up losing despite choosing to bat first. Out of five ODI games played at the venue, four have gone in favor of those setting the target. Even though India Women won while chasing, batting first will continue to be the preferred strategy.

Weather Report

The match will go on without any weather disruptions at Rajkot. The conditions will remain sunny with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Sayali Satghare All-rounder Saima Thakor Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have strong batters and bowlers who pull their weight equally in order to be successful.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Christina Coulter Reilly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Una Raymond-Hoey Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Laura Delany Bowler Leah Paul All-rounder Christina Coulter Reilly Wicket-keeper Arlene Kelly All-rounder Georgina Dempsey All-rounder Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s batters have been out of form since the previous series against Bangladesh Women. The bowlers, too, do not have the strength to put India Women under pressure.

India Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

India Women remain unbeaten in their head-to-head tally against Ireland Women with 13 wins in 13 fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

India Women - 13

Ireland Women - 0

India Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women @ 1.37 (Parimatch)

There was a world of difference between India Women and Ireland Women’s opening partnerships in the first encounter of the series. Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis led the charge for Ireland Women but due to the former’s early dismissal in the fifth over, the pair were only able to score 27 runs together. India Women, though, took it a step further as Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal added a whopping 70 runs to the first wicket. It is clear that India Women have the firepower to continue their momentum.

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India Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana was among the top batters for India Women with 41 runs in the first game against Ireland Women. Although she was not the top performer, she is consistently the leading batter for India Women, evidenced by the fact that she scored 148 runs in three innings against West Indies Women prior to this. The opener is expected to one-up herself in the next match.

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Orla Prendergast was not very impactful in the first match of the tournament where she was dismissed for a mere nine runs. However, she was Ireland Women’s second highest run-getter in the ODI series against Bangladesh Women where she notched up 83 runs in three innings. She is relied upon to come good in the upcoming game of the series.

India Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Deepti Sharma was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for India Women in the last match where she delivered ten overs, bowled a maiden, bagged one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 4.10. She had nine wickets in three innings against West Indies Women with an average of 10.00, making her the top pick for the next game.

Aimee Maguire to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Aimee Maguire was the top bowler for Ireland Women in the last game versus India Women. During her eight-over spell, which included a maiden, she picked three wickets and an economy rate of 7.12. In the previous ODI series against Bangladesh Women, she was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with three wickets in three innings which makes her a top choice once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Women India Women to win @ 1.03 (Parimatch)

Ireland Women to win @ 11.50 (Parimatch) There is hardly a real contest between India Women and Ireland Women as the latter are struggling for runs and the hosts have no difficulty chasing down any total. Ireland Women are weak in nearly all facets of the game and they are especially disadvantaged by the fact that India Women are playing on home turf. It would take a miracle for Ireland Women to give the hosts a proper challenge which puts them on the backfoot for the next match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





