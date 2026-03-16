Facts: The last match saw the highest aggregate score - 624 runs - in matches involving Ireland women and India women.

With a score of 102 in the second match, Jemimah Rodrigues scored her maiden ODI century, 7 years after making her debut in the format.

India Women vs Ireland Women Chance of Winning

The Indian Women’s cricket team takes on Ireland in a dead rubber after winning the first two games of the 3-match ODI series. The Indians were hugely dominant in the first two matches and even a heavily-rotated squad should have more than enough for the visitors.

Ireland Women put up a respectable total in the first match, but India’s quality shone through as they chased the target down in the 35th over. The second match saw India bat first and post an unassailable total of 370 runs. While Ireland gave it a go, they fell short by over 100 runs. The tour of India is good exposure for the team as they look to establish themselves in the mainstream conversation in women’s cricket.

India Women Chance of Winning - 97%

Ireland Women Chance of Winning - 3%

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India Women vs Ireland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both matches between the two sides in this series have been high scoring with a series aggregate score of 1103 runs. Both teams’ batting units have impressed and we’re expecting another high scoring encounter. In case India bats first, the total runs scored in the match could go above 550 while if Ireland bats first, we’re expecting over 500 runs to be scored in the game.

Since making her debut against the West Indies in December last year, Pratika Rawal has made the opening slot her own in the Indian team. The 24-year-old has scores of 40, 76, 18, 89, and 67 in the five matches she has played. We feel she will go big in the final match of the series and are backing odds of 1.85 for her to score over 35.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pratika Rawal to score over 35.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gaby Lewis to score over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch A hundred to be scored in the match 2.35 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction

In the two games played in the series so far, the captain that has won the toss has opted to bat first. Ireland won the toss in the first game and batted first to put up a target of 239 while India won the toss in the second game and smashed 370 runs. Hence, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The Rajkot weather is expected to behave the same way it did for the first two games. A sunny day is expected with clear skies and the temperature hovering between 20 and 27 degrees celsius.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Tejal Hasabnis, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Priya Mishra, Raghvi Bist, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Uma Chetry Wicketkeeper Tejal Hasabnis Batter Sayali Satghare Allrounder Deepti Sharma Allrounder Minnu Mani Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler

India Women Team Form

The Indian Women are on a 5-match winning run in ODI cricket. Prior to the series against Ireland, India women had registered a 3-0 series win against West Indies Women in Vadodara, Gujarat. However, the six matches before that saw the team lose four times.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis Allrounder Christina Coulter Reilly Wicketkeeper Orla Premdergast Allrounder Leah Paul Allrounder Laura Delany Allrounder Arlene Kelly Allrounder Aimee Maguire Bowler Georgina Dempsey Allrounder Freya Sargent Allrounder Alana Dalzell Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

The Ireland Women are in the final stages of touring the Indian subcontinent. Prior to the series in India, they had toured Bangladesh, where they lost all three ODI matches. With 7 losses in as many games, Ireland come into the match in the worst possible form.

India Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head

Ireland Women have faced the Indian Women fourteen times in the history of women’s ODI cricket but are yet to win a single match. The two sides are playing each other after a gap of 8 years and for the first time on Indian soil.

Head to Head

India Women: 14

Ireland Women: 0

Draw: 0

India Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

India Women to outclass Ireland Women for the opening partnership

India’s openers are in sensational form with Smriti Mandhana being partnered by newcomer Pratika Rawal. Both the players have been in great touch, putting together 468 runs in five games, including three 100+ scores. Meanwhile, Ireland have scores of 32 and 27 in the two games in Rajkot while failing to cross more than 10 runs in any of the three ODIs in Bangladesh. It’s safe to assume that the Indian openers will outscore Ireland’s opening pair in the third and final match of the series.

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India Women vs Ireland Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s top batter

The captain of the Indian women’s ODI team has been her usual consistent performer in the series. With scores of 41 and 73 in the first two games, Mandhana gave her team a brilliant platform to build on. Ably supported by Pratika Rawal, we’re backing Mandhana to go big once again.

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s top batter

The team captain put together an Irish women’s record partnership for the 5th-wicket in the previous game with Leah Paul. With 104 runs in the two games, the 23-year-old is the highest run scorer for Ireland in the series. In the last 8 ODIs, she averages over 30 and we expect her to be the team’s best batter in the final ODI of the series.

India Women vs Ireland Women Top Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

Spinner Deepti Sharma has been in sensational form this season. The 27-year-old came into the tournament having taken 9 wickets in 3 ODIs against the West Indies. In the two matches, she has picked up three wickets while conceding only 78 runs. We expect her to be among the wickets once again in the final game.

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s top bowler

While the 22-year-old failed to take a wicket in the opening match, she helped herself to two in the previous game. She proved her mettle in the subcontinent pitches, having taken 10 wickets in the three T20Is Ireland played in Bangladesh ahead of their India tour. We’re expecting her to sign off the ODI series in style.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Women India Women to Win - 1.03 (Parimatch)

Ireland Women to Win - 11.50 (Parimatch) It will be one of the shocks of the year if Ireland end up beating India in Rajkot. The bookmakers have heavily tipped the scales in favour of India women and we couldn’t agree more. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





