Facts: India Women’s Pratika Rawal is the top batter of the tournament with 50 runs in the first game.

South Africa Women’s Nonkululeko Mlaba was the leading bowler in the ODI series against England Women with ten wickets in two innings.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

In the opening game between the hosts and India Women, the latter chose to field first and restricted Sri Lanka Women to a rather low total of 147 in a rain-reduced, 39-over match. India Women’s chase became a piece of cake as openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scored 54 runs together, and individually, they posted 50* and 43 runs, respectively, on the scoreboard. Harleen Deol came in at one-down and helped finish the match with an unbeaten 48. India Women did not have to break a sweat in the slightest as they completed the chase with a whopping nine wickets left in hand.

South Africa Women lost to England Women in their previous three-match bilateral ODI series. After winning the first match with six wickets to spare, England Women absolutely bested South Africa Women by six wickets in the following two matches. The Laura Wolvaardt-led side showcased brilliant bowling in the first match but their performance took a massive hit thereafter, and the batters were inconsistent as well.

India Women chance of winning -

South Africa Women chance of winning -

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India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

India Women to score high before first dismissal

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal are the mainstay opening duo for India Women and they are a highly explosive pair. They scored 54 runs together in the previous encounter versus Sri Lanka Women. While that was quite remarkable, it is only a fraction of their potential considering they were able to secure outstanding stands of 233, 156 and 70 runs before the first dismissal. They are undoubtedly an invincible partnership which gives them a major upper hand against South Africa Women.

India Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The last match at R Premadasa Stadium was quite the anomaly since fielding first is a slight disadvantage at the venue. Although India Women elected to chase and won, the ground has a 92-65 scoreline for those batting and fielding first. The average first innings stand of 231 is undeniably low but defendable, making it the preferred option for the next game.

Weather Report

The rain is going to play a part in the result of the match since there is a 35% possibility of a downpour with light rain predicted on match day. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Satheesh Shubha, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Shabnam Shakil, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Kashvee Gautam Bowler Shree Charani Bowler Sneh Rana Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women’s batters are on a different plane and the openers, especially, are on the money.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Miane Smit, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Lara Goodall Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Nadine De Klerk All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women are on the backfoot due to their unstable batting and bowling performances.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

India Women are ahead in their head-to-head tally against South Africa Women, having won 18 out of 31 matches while the latter emerged victorious 12 times.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 31

India Women - 18

South Africa Women - 12

No Result - 1

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

In South Africa Women’s last three-match ODI series against England Women, Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall were the team’s openers and the pair added 50, 6 and 19 runs to the first wicket. Their inconsistency was a glaring issue but this has not been a problem for India Women. The latter’s openers, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, have been a dependable pair with a 54-run partnership in the last game against Sri Lanka Women. Overall, India Women’s first partnership is in significantly better shape than that of South Africa Women.

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana was among the top batters for India Women during the last game against Sri Lanka Women, having scored 43 runs. She scored a century and a half-century in the previous series against Ireland Women, and she ended the series with a total of 249 runs in three innings. Considering the form she is in, the opener remains the top choice for the next game.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt is the most consistent batter for South Africa Women and in the last ODI series against England Women, she was miles ahead of her teammates with 155 runs in three innings. She scored 61, 35 and 59* runs, and she was the leading run scorer on two occasions. She was averaging at 77.50 which makes the skipper the top choice against India Women.

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Deepti Sharma delivered fewer overs than the other bowlers in the previous game against Sri Lanka Women and emerged as the second leading wicket-taker for India Women. In 5.1 overs, she captured two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 4.25. She also has an impressive average of 11.00 in the tournament, making her the leading contender for the upcoming match as well.

Annerie Dercksen to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

In the last series against England Women, Annerie Dercksen was the second highest wicket-taker for South Africa Women with five wickets across three innings. Even though she was wicketless in the final game, she earned a stellar bowling average of 9.80 in the tournament. She is the top choice to be their premier bowler.





