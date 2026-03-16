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India Women vs South Africa Women Tri-Nation Series Match Prediction

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Chance of Winning

IND

78%

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Odi

R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India Women take on South Africa Women in the fifth game of the 2025 Tri-Nation Series at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on May 07 at 10:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 163 runs, Pratika Rawal is the leading run scorer for India Women in this series.
  • With 120 runs, Nonkululeko Mlaba is the leading run scorer for South Africa Women in 2025.

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India Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

India Women headed into this game after a humiliating defeat against Sri Lanka in the last game. India Women scored 275 runs in the first innings and Sri Lanka Women managed to chase down the target with three wickets to spare. A win in this fixture will confirm a place in the finals this term.

South Africa Women head into this game after two defeats in two matches so far and need a win in the upcoming game to stay in contention in this series. In the last match they lost against Sri Lanka Women by five wickets. As per our calculations, India Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India Women ’ chances of winning - 78%
  • South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 22%

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India Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Smriti Mandhana has been outstanding for India in the last 12 months. She has continued her form in this series with 43 and 36 in the first two games. Even though she did not score well in the last match we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Laura Wolvaardt did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has scored 750 runs since Jan 2024 and is the leading run scorer which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

India Women Opening Partnership to be Under 34.5

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South Africa Women Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be India Women

1.56
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India Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Shuchi Upadhyay

Predicted Playing XI

Pratika Rawal

Batter

Smriti Mandhana

Batter

Harleen Deol

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounder

Richa Ghosh

Wicket-keeper

Harmanpreet Kaur

Batter

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder

Kashvee Gautam

All-rounder

Arundhati Reddy

Bowler

Sneh Rana

Bowler

Nallapureddy Charani

Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women started the series with back to back wins but in the last match they lost against Sri Lanka Women.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sinalo Jafta, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Seshnie Naidu

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt

Batter

Tazmin Brits

Batter

Lara Goodall

Batter

Sune Luus

All-rounder

Karabo Meso

Wicket-keeper

Chloe Tryon

Batter

Annerie Dercksen

All-rounder

Nadine de Klerk

All-rounder

Masabata Klaas

Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka

Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have struggled to make an impact in this series as they have lost back to back games and are on the brink of elimination.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

India Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against South Africa Women 19-12. Both sides went head to head in this series and India Women won the game.

Head to Head

India Women: 19

South Africa Women: 12

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

India Women and South Africa Women go head to head after both sides struggled in the last game against Sri Lanka Women. India Women got off to a great start this season as they beat both Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women in the first two games but in the last match against all odds they were beaten by Sri Lanka Women and now need a win to make the finals in this series. On the other hand South Africa Women have struggled to make an impact in ODIs in the recent past and their struggles have continued in this series as they have lost both games thus far. Indian openers have outperformed South Africa openers which makes us believe India Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India Women vs South Africa Women

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R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, null

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India Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Pratika Rawal to be India Women’ top batter

Pratika Rawal continued her brilliant form in the last game as she scored 35 runs in this game. She has two half centuries thus far and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’ top batter

Tazmin Brits did not have a great game in the last outing against Sri Lanka Women regardless we are going to back her once again as she scored a brilliant century against India Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Sneh Rana to be India Women’ top bowler

Sneh Rana was brilliant in the last game as she bagged three wickets in the game and with 11 wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’ top bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba had the best bowling figures against India Women in the opening game and she carried her form in the last game and bagged two wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

India Women

India Women would be hoping for a response after an embarrassing defeat against Sri Lanka Women in the last game. They have already beaten South Africa Women in this series which is why the bookmakers have sided with India Women and you should do the same as they would knock South Africa Women out and make the finals in this game.
  • India Women to win - 1.27 (PariMatch)
  • South Africa Women to win - 3.55 (PariMatch)
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