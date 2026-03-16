Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Prediction
IRL
31%
Chance of Winning
WI
69%
Odi
The Village
Facts:
- With 233 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Ireland in 2024.
- With 560 runs, Keacy Carty was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.
Ireland vs West Indies Chance of Winning
Ireland head into this series after an underwhelming performance in ODIs in the last calendar year. They head into this series after back to back series defeats against Afghanistan, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Ireland have lost six of the last eight matches and would be hoping to turn things around this term.
West Indies would be hoping to continue their excellent form into this series. They have been dominant in this fixture in the past and have won back to back series against England and Bangladesh. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Ireland ’ chances of winning - 31%
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 69%
Ireland vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Andy Balbirnie has struggled to make an impact in ODIs last year. Balbirnie scored 71 runs in five innings which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Brandon King was brilliant last season in the ODI format for West Indies. Kings head into this game after a century and a half century in the last four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.
Ireland News & Player List
Ireland Player List
Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Thomas Mayes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
All-rounder
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Dockrell
|
Batter
|Barry McCarthy
|
All-rounder
|
Andy McBrine
|
All-rounder
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Humphreys
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland struggled to make an impact in ODI format last year as they had six defeats in the last eight matches.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Amir Jangoo
|
All-rounder
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Justin Greaves
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies head into this series after back to back series wins against England and Bangladesh. They have six wins in the last seven matches.
Ireland vs West Indies Head to Head
West Indies has dominated this fixture in the past against Ireland 11-3. The last time both sides squared off was back in 2022 and Ireland won both the games.
Head to Head
Ireland: 03
West Indies: 11
Ireland vs West Indies Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Ireland
Ireland and West Indies go head to head in the ODI series for the first time since 2022. This fixture has been dominated by West Indies in the past but in the last series Ireland managed to win both the games. Ireland have struggled in the last few series in this format as they lost the series against Afghanistan, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Ireland have won just twice in the last eight matches. On the other hand West Indies head into this series after impressive performances against England and Bangladesh as they won both the series. Looking at West Indies' record in this fixture we expect them to be dominant in this series and looking at the bowling attack of both sides we expect West Indies to take wickets with the new ball and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs West Indies
Odi
The Village, Dublin
Ireland vs West Indies Top Batters
Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter
Harry Tector was the standout batter for Ireland in the last calendar year. He was the only player who scored a century for Ireland and with 233 runs he was also the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter
Keacy Carty was sensational last year for West Indies in this format as he was consistent throughout the season and with 560 runs he was the leading run scorer in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Craig Young to be Ireland’ top bowler
Craig Young has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Ireland in ODI format. Last year he bagged eight wickets and was one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler
Alzarri Joseph was the standout bowler last season for West Indies in ODI format. In the last calendar year Joseph bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
- Ireland to win - 2.59 (PariMatch)
- West Indies to win - 1.44 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments