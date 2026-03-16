Facts: With 233 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Ireland in 2024.

With 560 runs, Keacy Carty was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.

Ireland vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Ireland head into this series after an underwhelming performance in ODIs in the last calendar year. They head into this series after back to back series defeats against Afghanistan, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Ireland have lost six of the last eight matches and would be hoping to turn things around this term.

West Indies would be hoping to continue their excellent form into this series. They have been dominant in this fixture in the past and have won back to back series against England and Bangladesh. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland ’ chances of winning - 31%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 69%

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Ireland vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Andy Balbirnie has struggled to make an impact in ODIs last year. Balbirnie scored 71 runs in five innings which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Brandon King was brilliant last season in the ODI format for West Indies. Kings head into this game after a century and a half century in the last four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Thomas Mayes

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Batter Curtis Campher Batter Harry Tector All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell Batter Barry McCarthy All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Craig Young Bowler Matthew Humphreys Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland struggled to make an impact in ODI format last year as they had six defeats in the last eight matches.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Amir Jangoo All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Justin Greaves Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this series after back to back series wins against England and Bangladesh. They have six wins in the last seven matches.

Ireland vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies has dominated this fixture in the past against Ireland 11-3. The last time both sides squared off was back in 2022 and Ireland won both the games.

Head to Head

Ireland: 03

West Indies: 11

Ireland vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Ireland

Ireland and West Indies go head to head in the ODI series for the first time since 2022. This fixture has been dominated by West Indies in the past but in the last series Ireland managed to win both the games. Ireland have struggled in the last few series in this format as they lost the series against Afghanistan, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Ireland have won just twice in the last eight matches. On the other hand West Indies head into this series after impressive performances against England and Bangladesh as they won both the series. Looking at West Indies' record in this fixture we expect them to be dominant in this series and looking at the bowling attack of both sides we expect West Indies to take wickets with the new ball and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Ireland vs West Indies Top Batters

Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter

Harry Tector was the standout batter for Ireland in the last calendar year. He was the only player who scored a century for Ireland and with 233 runs he was also the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty was sensational last year for West Indies in this format as he was consistent throughout the season and with 560 runs he was the leading run scorer in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Craig Young to be Ireland’ top bowler

Craig Young has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Ireland in ODI format. Last year he bagged eight wickets and was one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph was the standout bowler last season for West Indies in ODI format. In the last calendar year Joseph bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win West Indies Ireland to win - 2.59 (PariMatch)

West Indies to win - 1.44 (PariMatch) Ireland and West Indies squared off back in 2022 and Ireland won both the games. Ireland has struggled in the ODI format in the last few series and the bookmakers expect them to struggle once again as they have sided with West Indies and you should do the same as they will take a 1-0 lead in the opening game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





