Facts: With 233 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Ireland in 2024

With 560 runs, Keacy Carty was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.

Ireland vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Ireland headed into this series after an underwhelming performance in ODIs in the last calendar year. They lost three series in a row and were hoping for a better showing in this series against West Indies who have dominated this fixture in the past. In the opening game of the series Ireland got off to a great start as both openers scored well and set the platform for the middle order batters. Ireland ended up scoring 303 runs in 50 overs. West Indies batters failed to show up as West Indies lost five wickets in the powerplay. Justin Greaves and Roston Chase did manage to stop the rut but West Indies lost the game by 124 runs. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland ’ chances of winning - 34%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 66%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ireland vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Andy Balbirnie has struggled to make an impact in ODIs last year as he scored 71 runs in five innings. In the last game against West Indies he scored a century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brandon King was brilliant last season in the ODI format for West Indies. King heads into this game after a century and a half century in the last four matches and even though he struggled in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Ireland 1.98 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Thomas Mayes

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Batter Curtis Campher Batter Harry Tector All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell Batter Barry McCarthy All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Craig Young Bowler Matthew Humphreys Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland struggled to make an impact in the ODI format last year as they had six defeats in the last eight matches but they won the opening game against West Indies.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Amir Jangoo All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Justin Greaves Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this series after back to back series wins but lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

Ireland vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies has dominated this fixture in the past against Ireland 11-4. In the opening game, Ireland dominated the game and won the tie by 124 runs.

Head to Head

Ireland: 04

West Indies: 11

Ireland vs West Indies Betting Odds

Ireland to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

Ireland and West Indies go head to head in the ODI series after both sides had contrasting form in this format. West Indies headed into this series after an impressive win against England and Bangladesh and were outright favourites to win the first game as Ireland has struggled to make an impact in the ODIs last year as they headed into this game after losing three bilateral series in a row. Ireland were sensational in the opening game as their batters dominated the game and ended up scoring 303 runs in 50 overs. West Indies struggled to chase the target and lost the game by 124 runs. Ireland openers had an opening stand of 109 runs which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs West Indies Odi The Village, Dublin, Dublin Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.59 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.50 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now!

Ireland vs West Indies Top Batters

Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter

Harry Tector continued his brilliant form in this game as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game against West Indies. He was the standout batter last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled against Ireland bowling attack but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout batter for his side since last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Barry McCarthy to be Ireland’ top bowler

Barry McCarthy missed the games in 2024 but returned in the starting lineup in the last game and he was sensational in the game. McCarthy bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph was expensive in the last game but still managed to bag two wickets in the match. Joseph has carried on his form from last season where he bagged 15 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.