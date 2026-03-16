Facts: With 233 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Ireland in 2024.

With 560 runs, Keacy Carty was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.

Ireland vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Ireland headed into this series after an underwhelming performance in ODIs in the last calendar year as they struggled for consistency throughout the year. They lost three games in a row and were hoping for a better showing in this series against West Indies who have dominated this fixture in the past. In the opening game of the series Ireland batters outperformed West Indies batter especially the openers as Ireland scored 303 runs in 50 overs, West Indies batters failed and eventually lost the game by 124 runs. In the second game West Indies were sensational as they scored 352 runs but the game was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland ’ chances of winning - 30%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 70%

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Ireland vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Andy Balbirnie has struggled to make an impact in ODIs last year as he scored 71 runs in five innings. In the opening game he scored a brilliant century against West Indies which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brandon King was brilliant last season in the ODI format for West Indies but has struggled to make an impact in this series. In the two games he has scored 19 and 8 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Ireland 1.98 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 5C.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Thomas Mayes

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling Batter Curtis Campher Batter Harry Tector All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell Batter Barry McCarthy All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Craig Young Bowler Matthew Humphreys Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland struggled to make an impact in the ODI format last year but got off to a great start in this series as they lead 1-0 heading into this final game of the series.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Amir Jangoo All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Justin Greaves Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this series after back to back series wins but lost the opening game and the second game was called off due to rain.

Ireland vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies has dominated this fixture in the past against Ireland 11-4. In the opening game, Ireland dominated the game and won the tie by 124 runs.

Head to Head

Ireland: 04

West Indies: 11

Ireland vs West Indies Betting Odds

Ireland to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

Ireland and West Indies went head to head in the ODI series after both sides had contrasting form in this format. West Indies headed into this series after an impressive win against England and Bangladesh and were outright favourites to make it three series wins on the bounce but they fell short in the opening game as Ireland openers dominated the game and they eventually won the game by 124 runs. Ireland also had a better opening partnership on the day. In the second game West Indies batted first and once again their openers struggled but West Indies still managed to score 352 runs in 50 overs which makes us believe West Indies top order will continue to struggle and Ireland will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Ireland vs West Indies Top Batters

Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter

Harry Tector continued his brilliant form in this series as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game against West Indies. He was the standout batter last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty did not have a great start to the series but in the last game he was sensational as he scored a century as West Indies scored 352 runs in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Barry McCarthy to be Ireland’ top bowler

Barry McCarthy continued his brilliant form in the last match as he bagged two wickets in the game and had the best bowling figures. He has been consistent throughout the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph did not have a great game in the last innings but still bagged two wickets in the match. Joseph has carried on his form from last season where he bagged 15 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.