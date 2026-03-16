Facts: Ireland won the preceding T20I series 3-0 comfortably against Zimbabwe

Unlike T20Is, Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland once in seven matches in ODIs.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

Ireland Women won the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe 3-0 comfortably and would be aiming to repeat the same feat in two ODIs.Ireland are featuring in the 50-over format for the first time since April this year when they played the World Cup qualifier.Gaby Lewis and her troops will be itching to continue their domination over the visitors in the first ODI.

It has been a tough tour for Zimbabwe Women but they continue to fight and the ODI series gives them another chance to showcase their skills. They last played the format back in May, against the USA, when the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. Zimbabwe will be keen on putting up a fight against Ireland in the first ODI.

Ireland’s chances of winning - 75%

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 25%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Orla Prendergast is a brilliant all-rounder and she can turn the game on its head with both bat and ball. In the preceding T20I series,she scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 130.15 and also picked up three wickets at an average of 17.33.In ODIs, she will bat at four and also deliver 10 overs if required and can be backed to score at least 25 runs while also picking two wickets.

Kelis Ndhlovu was one of the better batters for Zimbabwe in the T20I series.She scored 75 runs in three T20Iswhile batting in the top three and is likely to fulfil a similar role in the ODIs too. Her highest score in T20I series was 46 and the visitors will be hoping for her to score to play a big knock. Ndhlovu is expected to score at least 20 runs in the first ODI.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast hosted six Women’s ODI last year, three each against England and Sri Lanka. Ireland won three of them. On four occasions, team bowling first won the game. With rain around, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first, even as 250-260 could be a par score on this pitch.

Weather Report

The forecast is for light rain during the match in Belfast on Saturday (July 26). There is a 20-25% chance of showers coming down around 12 PM local time. The temperature will hover around 20 Degrees Celsius during the game.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (C), Louise Little, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Lara McBride, Cara Murray

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Laura Delany All-Rounder Leah Paul Batter Louis Little Batter Jane Maguire Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland participated in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in April this year where they played seven ODIs, winning three and losing four. Notably, they won their last two matches, beating Thailand and Scotland.

Zimbabwe Women News & Player List

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C), Beloved Biza, Francesca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Tendai Makusha, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Mitchel Mavunga, Modester Mupachikwa, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelis Ndhlovu, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

Predicted Playing XI

Kelis Ndhlovu All-Rounder Modester Mupachikwa Wicketkeeper Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C) Batter Loreen Tshuma All-Rounder Beloved Biza All-Rounder Nyasha Gwanzura All-Rounder Lindokuhle Mabhero All-Rounder Chiedza Dhururu Batter Kudzai Chigora Bowler Nomvelo Sibanda Bowler Tendai Makusha Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe faced the USA in two-match ODI series in May 2025 and it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

Ireland Women’s domination over Zimbabwe Women continues in ODIs as well. The two teams have faced each other in seven matches and Ireland have won five of them. Zimbabwe have won only once and the other match ended in a tie.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

Ireland’s opening duo changes for the ODIs with Sarah Forbes expected to open the innings with skipper Gaby Lewis. They are batting together for the first time since April but certainly will do better than the Zimbabwe openers. For the visitors, Kelis Ndhlovu and Modester Mupachikwa are expected to walk first up to bat but they are unlikely to stand some good bowling from Ireland.Ireland Women are expected to have a better opening stand compared to their Zimbabwean counterparts.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Odi Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 8.50 Bet Now!

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s top batter

Gaby Lewis is arguably the best batter to feature in the series among both teams. She was class apart in the T20I series,scoring 154 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 155.55 with the best score of 87.She will once again open the innings for Ireland Women and can be expected to score at least a half-century, if not a big century. Lewis will be Ireland Women’s top batter in the first ODI.

Chipo Mugeri Tiripano to be Zimbabwe Women's top batter

If it is Gaby Lewis for Ireland, for Zimbabwe, the onus will be on their captain Chipo Mugeri Tiripano to score runs.She was the leading run-scorer for the visitors in the T20I series, mustering 92 runs at an average of 30.66.She will mostly bat in the top four for Zimbabwe and can be expected to become the top batter for the team in the first ODI that will be played on Saturday (July 26) in Belfast.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Cara Murray to be Ireland Women’s top bowler

Zimbabwe struggled to face quality spin of Cara Murray right through the T20I series.She picked up seven wickets in three matches at an average of only 7.42, conceding only 52 runs in 10 overs.Her spell will be crucial once again for Ireland if they are to dominate the opposition yet again. Murray is once again expected to become the top bowler for Ireland Women.

Nomvelo Sibanda to be Zimbabwe Women's top bowler

Nomvelo Sibanda played only one T20I out of three matches in the preceding series. But when it comes to ODIs, she is joint-second highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe,having picked 16 wickets in 17 matches so far at an average of 28.62 and an economy rate of 4.16.She will be key for Zimbabwe if they are to put Ireland in a spot of bother with the bat. Nomvelo Sibanda is expected to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe in first ODI.