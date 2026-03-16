Facts: Ireland have lost only once in eight ODIs against Zimbabwe in Women’s cricket.

Zimbabwe have not won a single match on this tour in five appearances.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

On expected lines, Ireland Women won the first ODI of the two-match series by 97 runs and will be confident of keeping the visitors winless on this tour. Most of their batters stepped up as they posted 288 runs in their 50 overs and five of their bowlers also picked up two wickets each as a team effort helped them take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women tried their best but could only reach 191 runs with the bat. Their bowlers did well to restrict a strong Ireland side to less than 300 runs but the target was already too much for them. Nevertheless, the visitors will be keen on putting up the fight yet again before leaving the shores.

Ireland’s chances of winning - 85%

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 15%

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Arlene Kelly was another bowler who troubled Zimbabwe in the first ODI.Kelly returned with the figures of 2/17 in her six overs as she dismissed arguably two of the best batter of the opposition - Kelis Ndhlovu and Chipo Mugeri Tiripano who scored 21 and 48 runs respectively.Kelly, with her variations, is expected to pick at least two wickets in the second ODI.

Kelis Ndhlovu is an all-rounder and her skills were on show in the series opener.She picked up three wickets and also scored 21 runs opening the innings for Zimbabwe Women.In the second ODI, she will be expected to come to the fore with both bat and ball. She can be expected to pick at least two wickets and also scored 25 runs.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

Civil Service Cricket Club lived up to its reputation of dishing out a decent surface. Ireland posted 288 runs batting first and the score proved more than enough for the opposition. A score around 260 seems to be par on this surface and yet again, the side winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The forecast in Belfast is for light rain on Monday (July 28) but both teams are unlikely to worried much about it. The forecast was similar ahead of the first ODI too but things cleared up by match time for a full game to take place. There is a 20% chance of light rain during the match but that shouldn’t interrupt the proceedings much. The temperature is likely to be around 18019 Degrees Celsius during the clash in the middle.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (C), Louise Little, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Lara McBride, Cara Murray

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Laura Delany All-Rounder Leah Paul Batter Louis Little Batter Jane Maguire Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland participated in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in April this year where they played seven ODIs, winning three and losing four. Overall, Ireland Women have won their last three ODI matches and are in great form.

Zimbabwe Women News & Player List

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C), Beloved Biza, Francesca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Tendai Makusha, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Mitchel Mavunga, Modester Mupachikwa, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelis Ndhlovu, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

Predicted Playing XI

Kelis Ndhlovu All-Rounder Modester Mupachikwa Wicketkeeper Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C) Batter Loreen Tshuma All-Rounder Beloved Biza All-Rounder Nyasha Gwanzura All-Rounder Lindokuhle Mabhero All-Rounder Chiedza Dhururu Batter Kudzai Chigora Bowler Nomvelo Sibanda Bowler Tendai Makusha Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe faced the USA in a two-match ODI series in May 2025 and it ended in a 1-1 draw. However, their resumption to ODI cricket didn’t go to plans.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

Ireland Women’s domination over Zimbabwe Women continues in ODIs as well. The two teams have faced each other in eight matches and Ireland have won six of them. Zimbabwe have won only once and the other match ended in a tie.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis both notched up their respective half-centuries in the opening game to add 116 runs for the first wicket. On the other hand, the Zimbabwean duo of Cheidza Dhururu and Kelis Ndhlovu could last only for 4.5 overs and 15 runs. It won’t be any surprise if Ireland Women’s opening duo outperforms them yet again in the second and final ODI of the series. Ireland Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women in this match.

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s top batter

Gaby Lewis scored 51 runs to start the series well and has been the best batter of this tour too.She was unlucky not to score a big century in this game. She notched up a 116-run partnership with Sarah Forbes and is in great form at the moment. Even in the T20I series, she scored 154 runs in two innings and is expected to be the top batter for Ireland Women in the final game of the series.

Chipo Mugeri Tiripano to be Zimbabwe Women's top batter

Zimbabwe Women captain Chipo Mugeri Tiripano, as expected, was the top batter for the visitors.She scored 48 runs off 65 deliveries in the 289-run chase with five fours,but got little support from the other end. She will have to lead from the front once again for Zimbabwe to have any chance of even thinking of winning the match. Tiripano is expected to be the top batter for Zimbabwe in this game

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s top bowler

Orla Prendergast was literally unplayable in the previous game. She was arguably the best bowler for her side in the series opener,conceding only 20 runs in 10 overs while picking up two wickets.Prendergast also bowled as many as four maiden overs during her spell. She is expected to once again step up for Ireland Women and become the top bowler for them in the second ODI.

Loreen Tshuma to be Zimbabwe Women's top bowler

Loreen Tshuma surprisingly bowled only six overs of her spell in the previous game. She deserved to bowl her quota of 10 overs, especially after breaking the 116-run opening stand.She dismissed Lewis and Amy Hunterd during her spell and conceded 37 runs which is a decent effort.Tshuma can become the top bowler for Zimbabwe Women in this game and it remains to be seen if she gets to bowl 10 overs.