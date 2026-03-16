New Zealand vs England Match Prediction
NEW
54%
Chance of Winning
ENG
46%
Parimatch
Melbet
Odi
Wellington Regional Stadium
Facts:
- In his ODI career, Williamson has scored 7256 runs at an average of 48.69 with a strike rate of 81.59
- Joe Root has amassed a total of 7328 runs at an average of 48.85 in his ODI career
- In his ODI career, Adil Rashid has taken 234 wickets at an average of 31.62 at an economy rate of 5.64
New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning
Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand have a stunning squad at their disposal. With Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham leading the batting effort, and Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, and Blair Tickner ensuring their bowling performances are rewarded, England have found nowhere to hide.
On the other hand, Harry Brook seems to be waging a lone battle for his team. He is the highest run-scorer across both sides and will once again have a major role to play. What will dishearten English fans, however, is the fact that the likes of Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell haven’t been as effective as they would have hoped.
- NZ’s chance of winning is 54%
- ENG’s chance of winning is 46%
New Zealand vs England Betting Tips
Bet on Harry Brook. He’s the sole person standing up for England in the truest sense. You can also make a solid bet on Daryl Mitchell for what he’s been able to do in the last few years. Blair Tickner is constantly amongst wickets and that’s why betting on him would be a good idea.
New Zealand vs England Match Toss Prediction
The Sky Stadium in Wellington is one of the most batting-friendly venues in New Zealand, with an average first innings score of 323 in the last four years.
Weather Report
There is a prediction of rain, with Accuweather raising the bar to 63% during the match time.
New Zealand Player List
Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Latham
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the ongoing series against England.
England Player List
Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England have lost four of their last five ODI matches, including both matches in the ongoing series so far.
New Zealand vs England Head-To-Head
New Zealand and England have faced each other 96 times in ODI cricket, with both sides winning 45 games each. In the last five head-to-head matches, New Zealand have won three games while England won two.
New Zealand vs England Betting Odds
New Zealand to have a dominant powerplay (Parimatch)
The likes of Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell lead the top four of New Zealand batting and they can certainly have a dominant run in the first powerplay. As a matter of fact, they have scored 56 runs on average since January 2023, to ensure things are more in order. So trust them to do well.
New Zealand vs England
Odi
Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
New Zealand vs England Best Batters
Kane Williamson to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)
Kane Williamson reigns supreme in ODIs, and his career stands as a testimony to that. In his ODI career, Williamson has scored 7256 runs at an average of 48.69 with a strike rate of 81.59. Against England, he has scored 1004 runs at an average of 50.20. So trusting him to do well won’t land us in a bad soup.
Joe Root to be England’s best batter (Parimatch)
Joe Root is England’s greatest-ever cricketer and in ODI cricket, he has achieved a lot to be considered a legend. The former England skipper has amassed a total of 7328 runs at an average of 48.85 to make his name stand apart. He has a liking towards New Zealand, having scored 1075 runs at an average of 44.79.
New Zealand vs England Best Bowlers
Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Mitchell Santner has been a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format of the game for a while and now he has done that in the ODIs too. The New Zealand skipper has taken a total of 128 wickets at an average of 35.74 at an economy rate of 4.81. Trust him to replicate the same dominance once again.
Adil Rashid to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Adil Rashid is a relentless performer. And he has shown that across formats and very consistently for England. In his ODI career, the England spinner has taken 234 wickets at an average of 31.62 at an economy rate of 5.64. Will he do it again to give England an advantage? He may do so.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
NZ
- NZ to Win - 1.80 (Parimatch)
- ENG to Win - 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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