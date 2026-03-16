Facts: In his ODI career, Williamson has scored 7256 runs at an average of 48.69 with a strike rate of 81.59

Joe Root has amassed a total of 7328 runs at an average of 48.85 in his ODI career

In his ODI career, Adil Rashid has taken 234 wickets at an average of 31.62 at an economy rate of 5.64

New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning

Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand have a stunning squad at their disposal. With Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham leading the batting effort, and Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, and Blair Tickner ensuring their bowling performances are rewarded, England have found nowhere to hide.

On the other hand, Harry Brook seems to be waging a lone battle for his team. He is the highest run-scorer across both sides and will once again have a major role to play. What will dishearten English fans, however, is the fact that the likes of Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell haven’t been as effective as they would have hoped.

NZ’s chance of winning is 54%

ENG’s chance of winning is 46%

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New Zealand vs England Betting Tips

Bet on Harry Brook. He’s the sole person standing up for England in the truest sense. You can also make a solid bet on Daryl Mitchell for what he’s been able to do in the last few years. Blair Tickner is constantly amongst wickets and that’s why betting on him would be a good idea.

New Zealand vs England Match Toss Prediction

The Sky Stadium in Wellington is one of the most batting-friendly venues in New Zealand, with an average first innings score of 323 in the last four years.

Weather Report

There is a prediction of rain, with Accuweather raising the bar to 63% during the match time.

New Zealand Player List

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Kane Williamson Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tom Latham Wicket-Keeper Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the ongoing series against England.

England Player List

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Jamie Smith Batter Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler

England Team Form

England have lost four of their last five ODI matches, including both matches in the ongoing series so far.

New Zealand vs England Head-To-Head

New Zealand and England have faced each other 96 times in ODI cricket, with both sides winning 45 games each. In the last five head-to-head matches, New Zealand have won three games while England won two.

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a dominant powerplay (Parimatch)

The likes of Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell lead the top four of New Zealand batting and they can certainly have a dominant run in the first powerplay. As a matter of fact, they have scored 56 runs on average since January 2023, to ensure things are more in order. So trust them to do well.

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New Zealand vs England Best Batters

Kane Williamson to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kane Williamson reigns supreme in ODIs, and his career stands as a testimony to that. In his ODI career, Williamson has scored 7256 runs at an average of 48.69 with a strike rate of 81.59. Against England, he has scored 1004 runs at an average of 50.20. So trusting him to do well won’t land us in a bad soup.

Joe Root to be England’s best batter (Parimatch)

Joe Root is England’s greatest-ever cricketer and in ODI cricket, he has achieved a lot to be considered a legend. The former England skipper has amassed a total of 7328 runs at an average of 48.85 to make his name stand apart. He has a liking towards New Zealand, having scored 1075 runs at an average of 44.79.

New Zealand vs England Best Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Mitchell Santner has been a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format of the game for a while and now he has done that in the ODIs too. The New Zealand skipper has taken a total of 128 wickets at an average of 35.74 at an economy rate of 4.81. Trust him to replicate the same dominance once again.

Adil Rashid to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Rashid is a relentless performer. And he has shown that across formats and very consistently for England. In his ODI career, the England spinner has taken 234 wickets at an average of 31.62 at an economy rate of 5.64. Will he do it again to give England an advantage? He may do so.