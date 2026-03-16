New Zealand vs England Match Prediction
NEW
39%
Chance of Winning
ENG
61%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Odi
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Facts:
- With 464 runs, Daryl Mitchell is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.
- With 779 runs, Joe Root is the leading wicket taker for England in this calendar year.
New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning
New Zealand hasn’t played ODI cricket since April, they were sensational against Pakistan as they won the series 3-0. New Zealand has played back to back series against Australia and England in T20 format and lost both series and would be hoping to turn things around in the upcoming ODI series.
England went head to head against South Africa in the last ODI series at home and they lost the series 2-1. England have won four of the last six ODI matches and confidence would be high after a series win against New Zealand in the T20 format. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 39%
- England’ chances of winning - 61%
New Zealand vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rachin Ravindra has been one of the most consistent batters for New Zealand in all formats as in the ODIs this year, Ravindra has scored 413 runs with an average of 51.62 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Jos Buttler has struggled to make an impact in the T20 series; prior to this series. He has struggled for consistency in the ODI format as he has scored 384 runs in 12 matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs England Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Mount Maunganui during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
New Zealand News & Player List
New Zealand Player List
Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand haven’t played ODIs since April. The last series was against Pakistan and they won the series 3-0.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Luke Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England lost the last ODI series against South Africa 2-1. They have won four of the last six matches.
New Zealand vs England Head to Head
New Zealand hold a slight edge in this fixture against England 45-44. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and New Zealand won the game.
Head to Head
New Zealand: 45
England: 44
New Zealand vs England Betting Odds
England to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand
New Zealand and England head into this game after both sides went head to head in the T20i, the T20 series between the two sides was cut short as two of the three matches were called off due to rain. England dominated the second game and they eventually won the series 1-0. New Zealand last played ODI series back in April against Pakistan and they won the series 3-0. Even though New Zealand has done well in the ODIs, they head into the series after back to back series defeats against Australia and England in the T20 format which will have some impact in this game. New Zealand openers have struggled for form and we expect England to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs England
Odi
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Mount Maunganui South
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
New Zealand vs England Top Batters
Kane Williamson to be New Zealand’ top batter
Kane Williamson has been sensational in the ODI formatand even though he hasn’t played an international match since the Champions Trophy we expect him to make a mark which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joe Root to be England’ top batter
Joe Root returns in the ODI and we expect him to excel in this series. He was sensational in the Champions Trophy and with 779 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs England Top Bowlers
Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Mitchell Santner has been consistent for New Zealand throughout this calendar year and in all formats. In the ODIs he has bagged 18 wickets and is one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid has continued to impress in white ball cricket and has been one of the main bowlers for England in ODIs. With 27 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- New Zealand to win - 2.28 (PariMatch)
- England to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments