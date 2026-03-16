Facts: With 464 runs, Daryl Mitchell is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.

With 779 runs, Joe Root is the leading wicket taker for England in this calendar year.

New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning

New Zealand hasn’t played ODI cricket since April, they were sensational against Pakistan as they won the series 3-0. New Zealand has played back to back series against Australia and England in T20 format and lost both series and would be hoping to turn things around in the upcoming ODI series.

England went head to head against South Africa in the last ODI series at home and they lost the series 2-1. England have won four of the last six ODI matches and confidence would be high after a series win against New Zealand in the T20 format. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 39%

England’ chances of winning - 61%

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New Zealand vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rachin Ravindra has been one of the most consistent batters for New Zealand in all formats as in the ODIs this year, Ravindra has scored 413 runs with an average of 51.62 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has struggled to make an impact in the T20 series; prior to this series. He has struggled for consistency in the ODI format as he has scored 384 runs in 12 matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Mount Maunganui during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Devon Conway Batter Kane Williamson Batter Will Young Batter Tom Latham Wicket-keeper Daryl Mitchell Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Matt Henry All-rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Kyle Jamieson Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand haven’t played ODIs since April. The last series was against Pakistan and they won the series 3-0.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Luke Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Jamie Smith Batter Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root All-rounder Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler

England Team Form

England lost the last ODI series against South Africa 2-1. They have won four of the last six matches.

New Zealand vs England Head to Head

New Zealand hold a slight edge in this fixture against England 45-44. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and New Zealand won the game.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 45

England: 44

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

New Zealand and England head into this game after both sides went head to head in the T20i, the T20 series between the two sides was cut short as two of the three matches were called off due to rain. England dominated the second game and they eventually won the series 1-0. New Zealand last played ODI series back in April against Pakistan and they won the series 3-0. Even though New Zealand has done well in the ODIs, they head into the series after back to back series defeats against Australia and England in the T20 format which will have some impact in this game. New Zealand openers have struggled for form and we expect England to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs England Top Batters

Kane Williamson to be New Zealand’ top batter

Kane Williamson has been sensational in the ODI formatand even though he hasn’t played an international match since the Champions Trophy we expect him to make a mark which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root returns in the ODI and we expect him to excel in this series. He was sensational in the Champions Trophy and with 779 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs England Top Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Mitchell Santner has been consistent for New Zealand throughout this calendar year and in all formats. In the ODIs he has bagged 18 wickets and is one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid has continued to impress in white ball cricket and has been one of the main bowlers for England in ODIs. With 27 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.