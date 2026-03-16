Facts: With 542 runs, Daryl Mitchell is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.

With 781 runs, Joe Root is the leading wicket taker for England in this calendar year.

New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning

New Zealand headed into this series after underperforming in the last two T20i series against Australia and England and they were sensational in the opening game against England. New Zealand dominated with the ball and they eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.

England’s struggles in the ODIs continued in the last game as they have lost three of the last four matches. England battered and failed to negate the new ball as they lost five wickets in the powerplay and trail the series 1-0. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 42%

England’ chances of winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rachin Ravindra struggled to make an impact in the last match but we expect him to bounce back as he has been exceptional in this calendar year as he has scored 430 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has struggled to make an impact in the T20 series and he hasn’t been consistent in the ODIs. In the last match he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be New Zealand 1.98 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Hamilton during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Devon Conway Batter Kane Williamson Batter Will Young Batter Tom Latham Wicket-keeper Daryl Mitchell Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Matt Henry All-rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Kyle Jamieson Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have won four games in a row. They have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Luke Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Jamie Smith Batter Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root All-rounder Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler

England Team Form

England lost the last ODI series against South Africa 2-1 and they started this series with a defeat and trail the series 1-0.

New Zealand vs England Head to Head

New Zealand hold a slight edge in this fixture against England 46-44. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and New Zealand won the game.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 46

England: 44

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than England

New Zealand and England head into this game after both sides squared off in the T20Is and England won the series 1-0. Even though England have done well in the T20Is, they have struggled in the ODI format and have lost three of the last four matches. England batters failed to show up in the last game and it took a brilliant century by Harry Brook for England to reach a respectable score of 223 runs. New Zealand managed to chase the target in the 37th over and they won the game with four wickets to spare. New Zealand also had a better opening stand in the match which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs England Odi Seddon Park, Hamilton, Hamilton New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs England Top Batters

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’ top batter

Daryl Mitchell has been sensational in this calendar year and in the last game he scored 78 runs and took his team over the line. He is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him as with 781 runs he is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs England Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Matt Henry continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With 26 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid was expensive in the last game but we expect him to turn things around as he has been brilliant in the ODIs and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win England New Zealand to win - 2.15 (PariMatch)

England to win - 1.70 (PariMatch) England struggled to make an impact in the last match as they scored just 223 runs and New Zealand won the game with four wickets to spare. England still are a better side which is why the bookmakers have sided with them in this game and you should do the same as England will bounce back and will level the series in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!

‌