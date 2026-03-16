Facts: New Zealand’s Mark Chapman is the leading batter of the ODI series with 132 runs in the first game.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 78 runs in one innings.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Pakistan saw a glimmer of hope in the first ODI against New Zealand where they got three quick wickets. However, it all came crashing down for the visitors thereafter as Mark Chapman displayed a masterclass in batting with a well-crafted 132. Daryl Mitchell and Muhammad Abbas were also there to pick up where he left off, having scored 76 and 52 runs, respectively. They turned things around for New Zealand and ensured that they had an incredibly competitive score on the board as they posted a 344-run target.

Naturally, Pakistan had an uphill task ahead of them and the batters seemed ill-equipped to chase down this massive total. The visiting team had a strong top order as openers Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan secured an impressive 83-run partnership while Babar Azam, Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan followed it up with individual scores of 78, 58 and 30 runs, respectively. After the top five were dismissed, though, Pakistan landed themselves in a soup as the rest of the batters could not score more than a single run. With 271 runs on the board, Pakistan’s entire batting lineup was bundled out which handed the home favorites a 73-run triumph.

New Zealand chance of winning - 61%

Pakistan chance of winning - 39%

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score high before first dismissal

In the five-match T20I series, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen did not allow Pakistan to experience any respite as they scored massive partnerships of 93, 59, 3, 66 and 53 runs together. The pair were unrelenting and New Zealand’s first wicket was in safe hands. Will Young and Nick Kelly did not achieve the same success in the first ODI clash, having added just eight runs to the first wicket, but they have the resolve to return with a vengeance. Will Young, particularly, has been a reliable opener for New Zealand in international games with an excellent average of 40.82 in his ODI career thus far. The hosts are expected to bring their A-game to the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

In the 58 One Day International matches held at Seddon Park so far, the teams fielding first have the upper hand with 30 wins while those batting first won 24 times. The average first innings stand of 230 is not a particularly great score in this format and the toss winning skipper of the next match will want to chase in order to be in a position of advantage.

Weather Report

A major cloud cover is predicted at Hamilton but the chance of rain is a minimal 10%. The temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell (c), Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Nick Kelly Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Michael Bracewell (C) All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Nathan Smith Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Will O'Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s middle order strength was unmatched in the last match and Pakistan will have a tough time toppling them in the next match, too.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf.

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Usman Khan Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan (C) Wicket-keeper Salman Agha All-rounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Irfan Khan Batter Naseem Shah Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s top order did all the work in the last match while the middle and lower order batters were hardly of any help. The bowlers, too, conceded far more runs than they should have.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

New Zealand chipped into Pakistan’s lead in their head-to-head tally, having won for the 55th time in 120 games.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 120

New Zealand - 55

Pakistan - 61

Tie - 1

No Result - 3

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

New Zealand started the ODI series with an outstanding first wicket in the T20Is but Will Young and Nick Kelly did not keep the traction going as they scored a mere eight runs in the last match before the former was dismissed. Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan were far superior on this occasion since they secured an excellent 83-run partnership. Even though the latter made a significantly better start to the ongoing series, New Zealand’s openers are not going to take this lying down and will certainly come back with a lot more firepower.

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Batters

Mark Chapman to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

The predicted for the last match panned out as expected considering Mark Chapman top-scored for New Zealand, having scored a whopping 132 runs. He has been a highly consistent batter for the team and he was the third leading run scorer against Pakistan in the T20I series with 122 runs in four innings. He is expected to come out on top once again.

Salman Agha to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

In the previous game against New Zealand, Salman Agha emerged as the second highest run-getter for Pakistan with 58 runs. He was the linchpin for Pakistan during the five-match T20I series as he scored 167 runs with an average of 41.75. Given his exceptional start to the ODI tournament, he continues to be the top contender to be their standout batter.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Jacob Duffy was the second leading wicket-taker against Pakistan in the previous match where he picked two wickets in nine overs with an economy rate of 6.33. Nonetheless, he was New Zealand’s top bowler in the T20I series prior to this, having claimed 13 wickets in five innings with a stellar average of 8.38 and he remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Haris Rauf delivered a brilliant ten-over spell in the last game versus New Zealand where he bowled a maiden, took two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 3.80. He was Pakistan’s top bowler in the T20Is with eight wickets in four innings and an average of 12.25, making him the leading choice for the next match as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New Zealand New Zealand to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

Pakistan to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch) Pakistan have a solid six-win lead over New Zealand in their head-to-head tally in the ODI format but the latter are starting to bridge the gap steadily. In the last five matches between the teams, New Zealand have four back-to-back wins, including the previous encounter. New Zealand look invincible on home soil and their batting showcase in the last game was truly commendable. The hosts are endorsed by the bookmakers to clinch victory in the second game as well. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





