Facts: New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy was the leading wicket-taker of the T20I series, having captured 13 wickets in five innings.

Pakistan’s Salman Agha was the second highest run scorer of the previous series with 167 runs in five innings.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

New Zealand hosted Pakistan for a five-match T20I series prior to this game and it went swimmingly for the Kiwis. For the first two matches, New Zealand restricted Pakistan to low scores of 91 and 135, having chased it down with nine wickets and five wickets to spare. Pakistan upped the ante in the third match as they miraculously hunted down a total of 204 to take their first win of the series. However, it turned out to be their only win since New Zealand fought back hard with a 115-run triumph in the fourth match to seal the series.

Pakistan were just as hapless during the final match where they were, once again, bundled out for a measly 128. Skipper Salman Agha’s 51 was the only contribution which kept the team afloat and the others did virtually nothing to help. New Zealand’s opening wicket went guns blazing to blitz through the chase as Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 97 was nearly enough to finish the game. Finn Allen added 27 runs to the scoreboard and the team were able to make it over the line with eight wickets left.

New Zealand chance of winning - 67%

Pakistan chance of winning - 33%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

New Zealand are going into this match on the back of some spectacular performances, particularly from their opening lineup. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen’s totals of 93, 59, 3, 66 and 53 runs in the T20I series were absolutely stellar and even though they will open with a new pair this time around, they are expected to pick up where they left off. The team also had great contributions from the openers during the Tri-Nation Series where they scored 3, 31 and 93 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Their openers will be relied upon to do well in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at McLean Park is more favorable to the teams chasing considering they have 26 victories in 49 ODI games so far. The teams batting first have 19 wins given that the average first innings score of 233 is quite low for the format. For the upcoming game as well, the toss winning skipper will want to field first.

Weather Report

A 15% chance of precipitation is expected at Napier coupled with partially cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell (c), Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Nick Kelly Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell (C) All-rounder Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Will O'Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s batting and bowling are both immaculate at the moment and even though they have a new lineup for the ODI series, they will likely have the same firepower as before.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Babar Azam Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter Mohammad Rizwan (C) Wicket-keeper Salman Agha All-rounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Akif Javed Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan remain on tenterhooks despite the fact that they have some established players with the arrival of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The team’s ability to score well is still uncertain against New Zealand’s solid pace attack.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other 119 times in the One Day International format and the latter has the lead with 61 wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 119

New Zealand - 54

Pakistan - 61

Tie - 1

No Result - 3

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

New Zealand tested out a new opening pair with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen in the previous series and they went absolutely hammer and tongs to secure remarkable partnerships of 93, 59, 3, 66 and 53 runs in the five-match tournament. Pakistan, on the other hand, were not even remotely close in this regard as their openers, Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz, set up measly scores of 5, 2, 74, 1 and 0 runs before the first dismissal. Although both sides are going to start afresh with different opening combinations in the upcoming ODI series, New Zealand have made it clear that they have the upper hand going into the next fixture.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Odi McLean Park, Napier, Napier New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.502 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.607 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Batters

Mark Chapman to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Mark Chapman was among the top scorers for New Zealand in the T20I series prior to this where he scored 122 runs in four innings which included a high score of 94. However, in the last ODI series versus Sri Lanka, Chapman emerged as the leading batter with 172 runs in three innings and an average of 86.00. He is expected to lead the charge this time around.

Salman Agha to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Salman Agha was the only major contributor for Pakistan with the bat during the T20I series, having notched up 167 runs in five innings with an average of 41.75. He was also the team’s top run scorer in the Tri-Nation Series with 219 runs in three innings which included a century. His reliability as a batter makes him the leading choice against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Jacob Duffy was the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in the previous T20I series against Pakistan where he took a whopping 13 wickets in five innings along with an average of 8.38. His consistency was incredibly impressive and he was quite unforgiving in terms of dismissing the opposition, making him the top contender against Pakistan once again.

Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

In the T20I tournament against New Zealand, Abrar Ahmed was Pakistan’s second leading wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings and an average of 19.80. He was a dependable bowler for the team and will be anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming match.