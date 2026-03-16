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New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Pakistan tour of New Zealand, April 5

NEW

61%

Chance of Winning

PAK

39%

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1.63
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1.62
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Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand is set to conclude on April 5, 2025, with their third and final One Day International fixture. They will square off at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, starting at 3:30 A.M IST.

Facts:

  • New Zealand’s Ben Sears claimed the top spot among the wicket-takers of the series with a fifer in the previous match.
  • Babar Azam is the leading run scorer for Pakistan so far, having amassed 79 runs in two innings

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

New Zealand outpaced their own standard in the opening One Day International fixture of the series where the hosts were put in to bat first but made the most of it by piling on a hefty score of 344. Mark Chapman was particularly impressive as he scored a 132-run century while Daryl Mitchell and Muhammad Abbas scored 76 and 52 runs, respectively. Naturally, this was an uphill task for Pakistan who managed to score 271 runs before getting bundled out; Babar Azam’s 78 and Salman Agha’s 58 kept the team afloat along with miscellaneous contributions from the others. In the end, Pakistan ended up conceding a 73-run defeat.

The second match followed a similar trajectory as New Zealand batted first again, not of their own volition, and this time they racked in 292 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Mitchell Hay top-scored with an unbeaten 99, missing out on a ton by a single run. Muhammad Abbas was next in line with 41 runs and the rest of the batting order contributed just enough to set up a competitive stand. Pakistan had a tough time chasing down this score and they scored 208 runs by the time their entire lineup was dismissed. Faheem Ashraf was the major scorer with 73 runs and Naseem Shah was a close second with 51. However, the others did not help much which resulted in an 84-run loss for the visitors.

  • New Zealand chance of winning - 61%
  • Pakistan chance of winning - 39%

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Nick Kelly has been the linchpin for New Zealand’s first wicket in the present series and he has led the innings with Rhys Mariu and Will Young so far. Although their first match was not particularly productive with a meager opening total of eight runs, the pair upped the ante in the second game as they piled on 54 runs together. Their failure in the first game was quite an aberration for the home side and they are expected to continue building on their form.

Match Prediction Best Odds

New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5

1.85
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Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5

1.85
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New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

A total of 30 ODI matches have been held at Bay Oval thus far with the chasing side having won 16 of them and the remaining in favor of those batting first. The pitch is not entirely batting friendly and the low average first innings total of 234 will certainly prompt the toss winning side to favor fielding first in the next encounter.

Weather Report

A predominantly sunny outlook is expected at Mount Maunganui with a trivial 5% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is anticipated to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell (c), Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhys Mariu

Batter

Nick Kelly

Batter

Henry Nicholls

Batter

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

Michael Bracewell (C)

All-rounder

Muhammad Abbas

All-rounder

Mitchell Hay

Wicket-keeper

Nathan Smith

Bowler

Ben Sears

Bowler

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

Will O'Rourke

Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s batting has been truly commendable this series and they have made life easy for the bowlers.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf.

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique

Batter

Imam-ul-Haq

Batter

Babar Azam

Batter

Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Wicket-keeper

Salman Agha

All-rounder

Tayyab Tahir

Batter

Irfan Khan

Batter

Naseem Shah

Bowler

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Akif Javed

Bowler

Sufiyan Muqeem

Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s bowlers conceded far too many runs on both occasions thus far which has hurt their chances of posing a challenge.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

New Zealand are ever closer to Pakistan in their head-to-head tally as they took their 56th win in 121 matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 121

New Zealand - 56

Pakistan - 61

Tie - 1

No Result - 3

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

During the host’s first game of the series, Will Young and Nick Kelly were the openers and their partnership of eight runs did not suffice. However, Rhys Mariu replaced the former in the last outing and it absolutely paid off as they posted 54 runs on the board before the first dismissal. Pakistan, too, had two different opening pairs in the series so far with Abdullah Shafique as their mainstay. He has opened with Usman Khan and Imam-ul-Haq which has yielded totals of 6 and 83 in the last two games. They are expected to fall short against New Zealand’s opening wicket who seem to have found their feet.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Odi

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Mount Maunganui South

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New Zealand

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1.63
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2.306
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New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Batters

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Daryl Mitchell did not have a great outing in the previous game against Pakistan where he was dismissed after scoring 18 runs. However, he was the second highest run scorer in the first match of the series, having notched up 76 runs. Overall, he is the third leading batter for New Zealand this series with 94 runs in two innings and an average of 47.00, making him the leading choice to be the top batter.

Salman Agha to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Salman Agha had a disappointing innings against New Zealand during the last encounter considering he departed for just nine runs. He scored a half-century in the first game with 58 runs where he was the second highest run scorer for the team. With 67 runs in two innings and an average of 33.50, he is anticipated to come good in the upcoming fixture.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Ben Sears to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Ben Sears took part in his first game this series during the last outing and he outdid everyone else with an exceptional fifer in 9.2 overs along with an economy rate of 6.32. He was in great form and with a stellar bowling average of 11.80, he is expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Haris Rauf is currently tied as the leading bowler for Pakistan with three wickets in two innings. He took two in the first match and one more during the last game. Although his average of 37.66 is quite high, he has the potential to bounce back and pull off a solid spell in the final.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

New Zealand

New Zealand are the winners of the ODI series with a 2-0 lead so far, and look poised to take a solid whitewash against a struggling Pakistan. Their batting prowess won them both matches until now and Pakistan have got their work cut out for them. In the five-match T20I series, the home favorites took a 4-1 series victory and they are backed to finish the tour on a positive note.
  • New Zealand to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch)
  • Pakistan to win @ 2.28 (Parimatch)
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