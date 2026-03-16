Facts: New Zealand’s Ben Sears claimed the top spot among the wicket-takers of the series with a fifer in the previous match.

Babar Azam is the leading run scorer for Pakistan so far, having amassed 79 runs in two innings

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

New Zealand outpaced their own standard in the opening One Day International fixture of the series where the hosts were put in to bat first but made the most of it by piling on a hefty score of 344. Mark Chapman was particularly impressive as he scored a 132-run century while Daryl Mitchell and Muhammad Abbas scored 76 and 52 runs, respectively. Naturally, this was an uphill task for Pakistan who managed to score 271 runs before getting bundled out; Babar Azam’s 78 and Salman Agha’s 58 kept the team afloat along with miscellaneous contributions from the others. In the end, Pakistan ended up conceding a 73-run defeat.

The second match followed a similar trajectory as New Zealand batted first again, not of their own volition, and this time they racked in 292 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Mitchell Hay top-scored with an unbeaten 99, missing out on a ton by a single run. Muhammad Abbas was next in line with 41 runs and the rest of the batting order contributed just enough to set up a competitive stand. Pakistan had a tough time chasing down this score and they scored 208 runs by the time their entire lineup was dismissed. Faheem Ashraf was the major scorer with 73 runs and Naseem Shah was a close second with 51. However, the others did not help much which resulted in an 84-run loss for the visitors.

New Zealand chance of winning - 61%

Pakistan chance of winning - 39%

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Nick Kelly has been the linchpin for New Zealand’s first wicket in the present series and he has led the innings with Rhys Mariu and Will Young so far. Although their first match was not particularly productive with a meager opening total of eight runs, the pair upped the ante in the second game as they piled on 54 runs together. Their failure in the first game was quite an aberration for the home side and they are expected to continue building on their form.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

A total of 30 ODI matches have been held at Bay Oval thus far with the chasing side having won 16 of them and the remaining in favor of those batting first. The pitch is not entirely batting friendly and the low average first innings total of 234 will certainly prompt the toss winning side to favor fielding first in the next encounter.

Weather Report

A predominantly sunny outlook is expected at Mount Maunganui with a trivial 5% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is anticipated to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell (c), Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhys Mariu Batter Nick Kelly Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Michael Bracewell (C) All-rounder Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Nathan Smith Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Will O'Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s batting has been truly commendable this series and they have made life easy for the bowlers.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf.

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan (C) Wicket-keeper Salman Agha All-rounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Irfan Khan Batter Naseem Shah Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s bowlers conceded far too many runs on both occasions thus far which has hurt their chances of posing a challenge.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

New Zealand are ever closer to Pakistan in their head-to-head tally as they took their 56th win in 121 matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 121

New Zealand - 56

Pakistan - 61

Tie - 1

No Result - 3

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

During the host’s first game of the series, Will Young and Nick Kelly were the openers and their partnership of eight runs did not suffice. However, Rhys Mariu replaced the former in the last outing and it absolutely paid off as they posted 54 runs on the board before the first dismissal. Pakistan, too, had two different opening pairs in the series so far with Abdullah Shafique as their mainstay. He has opened with Usman Khan and Imam-ul-Haq which has yielded totals of 6 and 83 in the last two games. They are expected to fall short against New Zealand’s opening wicket who seem to have found their feet.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction Odi Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Mount Maunganui South New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.62 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.306 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Batters

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Daryl Mitchell did not have a great outing in the previous game against Pakistan where he was dismissed after scoring 18 runs. However, he was the second highest run scorer in the first match of the series, having notched up 76 runs. Overall, he is the third leading batter for New Zealand this series with 94 runs in two innings and an average of 47.00, making him the leading choice to be the top batter.

Salman Agha to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Salman Agha had a disappointing innings against New Zealand during the last encounter considering he departed for just nine runs. He scored a half-century in the first game with 58 runs where he was the second highest run scorer for the team. With 67 runs in two innings and an average of 33.50, he is anticipated to come good in the upcoming fixture.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Ben Sears to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Ben Sears took part in his first game this series during the last outing and he outdid everyone else with an exceptional fifer in 9.2 overs along with an economy rate of 6.32. He was in great form and with a stellar bowling average of 11.80, he is expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Haris Rauf is currently tied as the leading bowler for Pakistan with three wickets in two innings. He took two in the first match and one more during the last game. Although his average of 37.66 is quite high, he has the potential to bounce back and pull off a solid spell in the final.