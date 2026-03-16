Facts: With 318 runs, Brooke Halliday was the leading run scorer for New Zealand Women in 2024.

With 458 runs, Chamari Athapaththu was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in 2024

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women have struggled in ODI format especially in 2024 as they have won two of the last eleven matches. They lost back to back series against England and then were outplayed by India Women and they ended 2024 with a 2-0 series defeat against Australia Women.

On the other hand Sri Lanka Women had a far better run in ODI format last year as they battered West Indies Women at home but in the last series against Ireland Women they fell short as they lost the series 2-1. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women ’ chances of winning - 55%

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Suzie Bates has been one of the most consistent players for New Zealand. Last year she scored 249 runs and in the last game against Australia she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

2024 was a breakthrough year for Sri Lanka’s 19 year old sensation Vishmi Gunarathne who was consistent and scored 288 runs with an average of 36 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be New Zealand Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates (c), Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Izzy Gaze (Wk), Polly Inglis (Wk), Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Emma McLeod Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Izzy Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Lauren Down All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Hayley Jensen Bowler Eden Carson Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have had a dismal run in ODI format last year as they won two of the eleven matches. In the last series they lost against Australia Women 2-0.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Vishmi Gunarathne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Chethana Vimukthi, Kaveesha Dilhari, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushini Nuthyangana (Wk), Achini Kulasooriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Vishmi Gunarathne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kaveesha Dilhari All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Sachini Nisansala All-rounder Achini Kulasooriya All-rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women head into the game after a disappointing series defeat against Ireland Women who won the series 2-1.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

New Zealand Women have dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka Women 11-02. Both sides went head to head in a bilateral series back in 2023, Sri Lanka Women won the series 2-1.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 11

Sri Lanka Women: 02

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women head into this game after both sides had contrasting form in the ODI format in 2024. New Zealand Women have had a dismal record in the ODI format last year as they won just twice in 11 matches and would be hoping for a better showing in this calendar year. On the other hand SriLanka Women were brilliant against West Indies last year but in the last series against Ireland Women they failed to show up and lost the series 2-1. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sri Lanka has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe New Zealand Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Brooke Halliday to be New Zealand Women’ top batter

Brooke Halliday has been the stand out batter for New Zealand Women in the last calendar year. Halliday scored 318 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side in 2024 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Chamari Athapaththu has been sensational with the bat for Sri Lanka Women in 2024. Last year she scored 458 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler

Jess Kerr was sensational last year as she was one of the most economical bowlers for her side and she also bagged 12 wickets in seven matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kaveesha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kaveesha Dilhari has been brilliant with the bat and the ball for Sri Lanka Women in 2024. With 15 wickets last year she was the leading wicket taker in ODIs for Sri Lanka which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.