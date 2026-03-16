Facts: With 318 runs, Brooke Halliday was the leading run scorer for New Zealand Women in 2024.

With 458 runs, Chamari Athapaththu was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in 2024.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women head into this series after struggling to make an impact in ODI format especially in the last calendar year where they won just twice in eleven matches which clearly showcases their struggle. They have lost four series in a row, in the last series they lost against Australia Women 2-0.

On the other hand Sri Lanka Women had a far better showing in the ODI format last year as they dominated West Indies Women at home but in the last away series they lost against Ireland Women 2-1. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women ’ chances of winning - 63%

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 37%

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Suzie Bates has been one of the most consistent players for New Zealand. Last year she scored 249 runs and in the last game against Australia she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Vishmi Gunarathne showcased maturity at a very young age last season as she scored 288 runs with an average of 36. In the opening game she scored which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be New Zealand Women 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 09C.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates (c), Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Izzy Gaze (Wk), Polly Inglis (Wk), Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Emma McLeod Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Izzy Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Lauren Down All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Hayley Jensen Bowler Eden Carson Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have lost four bilateral series in a row as they have just two wins in the last 11 matches.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Vishmi Gunarathne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Chethana Vimukthi, Kaveesha Dilhari, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushini Nuthyangana (Wk), Achini Kulasooriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Vishmi Gunarathne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kaveesha Dilhari All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Sachini Nisansala All-rounder Achini Kulasooriya All-rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women head into the series after a disappointing series defeat against Ireland Women who won the series 2-1.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

New Zealand Women have dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka Women as they have lost only twice in this fixture. Both sides went head to head in a bilateral series back in 2023, Sri Lanka Women won the series 2-1.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 11

Sri Lanka Women: 02

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the ODIs in the last calendar year. New Zealand Women have had a dismal record in the ODI format last year as they won just twice in 11 matches and have lost four straight bilateral series last season. They would be hoping for a better showing this year. On the other hand SriLanka Women were brilliant against West Indies last year but in the last series against Ireland Women they failed to show up and lost the series 2-1. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sri Lanka has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches and once again in the opening game this season they only managed to have an opening stand of 25 runs but the game was suspended due to bad weather. We believe New Zealand Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Brooke Halliday to be New Zealand Women’ top batter

Brooke Halliday has been the stand out batter for New Zealand Women in the last calendar year. Halliday scored 318 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side in 2024 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Chamari Athapaththu did not have a great start to the series as she scored nine runs in the opening game. We are going to back her as she was the leading run scorer for her side last year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler

Jess Kerr looked sharp in the opening game as she bagged a wicket before the game was suspended due to rain. She was brilliant last year as she bagged 12 wickets in 2024 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kaveesha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kaveesha Dilhari has been brilliant with the bat and the ball for Sri Lanka Women in 2024. With 15 wickets last year she was the leading wicket taker in ODIs for Sri Lanka which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New Zealand Women New Zealand Women to win - 1.58 (PariMatch)

Sri Lanka Women to win - 2.30 (PariMatch) Even though New Zealand Women have dominated this fixture in the past, Sri Lanka Women won the last bilateral series against New Zealand Women 2-1. The bookmakers have sided with the home side and you should do the same as New Zealand would take a 1-0 lead come Mar 07. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





