Facts: With 318 runs, Brooke Halliday was the leading run scorer for New Zealand Women in 2024.

With 318 runs, Brooke Halliday was the leading run scorer for New Zealand Women in 2024.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women head into this series after a dismal campaign in the last calendar year where they won two of the 11 matches and lost four straight bilateral series. But they managed to turn things around in the last game. The opening game between the two sides was called off due to rain but in the next match the home side dominated the game. New Zealand Women batted first and scored 245 runs, Maddy Green scored a brilliant century and Hannah Rowe was phenomenal with the ball as she bagged four wickets. Sri Lanka’s struggles away from home continued, they lost the series against Ireland Women in the last series and they trail this series 1-0. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women ’ chances of winning - 69%

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 31%

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Suzie Bates has been one of the most consistent players for New Zealand. Last year she scored 249 runs. Bates did not have a great game in the last outing but we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Vishmi Gunarathne showcased maturity at a very young age last season as she scored 288 runs with an average of 36. Even though she did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women Opening Partnership to be 1.72 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership to be 2.10 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be New Zealand Women 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 09C.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates (c), Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Izzy Gaze (Wk), Polly Inglis (Wk), Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Emma McLeod Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Izzy Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Lauren Down All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Hayley Jensen Bowler Eden Carson Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have lost four bilateral series in a row but in the last game they beat Sri Lanka Women and took a 1-0 lead.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Vishmi Gunarathne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Chethana Vimukthi, Kaveesha Dilhari, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushini Nuthyangana (Wk), Achini Kulasooriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Vishmi Gunarathne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kaveesha Dilhari All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Sachini Nisansala All-rounder Achini Kulasooriya All-rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women head into the series after a disappointing series defeat against Ireland and in the last game they were beaten by New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

New Zealand Women have dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka Women as they have lost only twice in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice in this series, the first game was called off and New Zealand Women won the second game.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 12

Sri Lanka Women: 02

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women head into this final ODI game after New Zealand Women have dominated the second match and are favourites to close the series 2-0. New Zealand Women had a dismal run in ODI format last year as they won just twice in 11 matches and lost four back to back bilateral series. But this year they have had a positive start as after the first game was called off due to rain, New Zealand Women dominated the game. New Zealand batted first and scored 245 runs and eventually won the game by 78 runs. Even though Sri Lanka had a better opening partnership in the game, we believe New Zealand bowlers will dominate the game and New Zealand would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Brooke Halliday to be New Zealand Women’ top batter

Brooke Halliday has been sensational for New Zealand Women in 2024. In the last calendar year Halliday scored 318 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side in 2024 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama has been pretty consistent in ODI format. In the two matches against New Zealand Women she has scored two half centuries which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler

Jess Kerr was unlucky in the last game as she did not get any wickets but she bowled well in the game. Last year, she bagged 12 wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kaveesha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kaveesha Dilhari did not have a great game in the last outing but we are going to back her once again as with 15 wickets last year she was the leading wicket taker in ODIs for Sri Lanka which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.