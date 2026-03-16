Facts: Pakistan completed their highest successful chase in ODIs when they chased down a target of 353 against South Africa in their previous game.

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway combined to put together 187 runs for the second wicket against South Africa earlier in the tri-series, the highest for any wicket for the Kiwis against the African nation.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Hosts Pakistan pulled off a miraculous chase against South Africa to qualify for the final. They were staring down the barrels after letting the visitors score 352 runs in the first inning in Karachi. However, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha combined to close out a record chase to not only get a place in the final, but a big confidence boost ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The Kiwis have been dominant in Pakistan so far, winning both their games. They beat the hosts by 78 runs in the first match before handing South Africa a defeat by 6 wickets thanks to Kane Williamson’s century. They have been very impressive with the bat so far in the series and will want to keep it going in the final.

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 58%

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Only once in this series, in six innings, has a team failed to cross 300. The team that the dubious distinction goes to is the hosts, Pakistan. They, however, made amends by chasing down a target of 353 in the next game. The tournament has been a high-scoring one and we’re expecting the same to continue in the final as well. We’re expecting an aggregate total inching close to 600 runs or more to be scored in the match.

We’re also expecting Kane Williamson to do well in the final. He scored a fifty in the first match and followed it up with an unbeaten 133 against South Africa. The experienced middle order batter has looked in great touch and we’re backing him to go big once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand to score over 73.5 runs in the first 15 overs 1.72 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan to score over 35.5 runs for the first wicket 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mohammad Rizwan to score over 31.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Pakistan’s successful chase against South Africa was the first time in four matches that a team failed to defend their total at the National Stadium in Karachi. We are expecting the teams to take note of recent history and opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature in Karachi on matchday is forecast to be 30 degrees celsius with the mercury likely to drop down to the mid twenties in the evening. There’s no rain expected on the day and hence, fans can expect a full game to conclude the tri-series.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman Batter Usman Khan Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicketkeeper Kamran Ghulam Allrounder Salman Agha Allrounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s 5-match winning run came to a halt against New Zealand in the first game. They, however, dusted themselves off to return to winning ways against South Africa to register their sixth win in seven matches in ODI cricket.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Allrounder Mark Chapman Allrounder Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips Allrounder Michael Bracewell Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Nathan Smith Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

The Kiwis dispelled any doubts hanging over them ahead of the Champions Trophy with back-to-back dominating wins in the subcontinent. Prior to the series, they had won just two of their last five matches.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head

Pakistan leads the head-to-head record in ODIs against New Zealand, registering 61 wins as compared to 52 for the Kiwis. The last match played between the two sides saw New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 78 runs in Lahore.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 61

New Zealand: 52

Draw: 1

No Result: 3

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Pakistan to have the better opening partnership in the final

While the Kiwis have impressed with the bat, their openers haven’t been as consistent as the rest of the team. They managed to put together just 4 runs against Pakistan in the first game while returning with a 50-run stand against South Africa. The hosts, on the other hand, have managed fifty-plus opening wicket partnerships in both games. We’re expecting Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam to stitch together a better opening stand than the Kiwis’ opening pair of Will Young and Devon Conway. You can get in on the action on Parimatch at 1.73.

Pakistan vs New Zealand National teams National Stadium, null Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.65 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s top batsman

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan scored a match-winning unbeaten 122 in the last game he played. The 32-year-old anchored the innings as he let Salman Agha run riot against South Africa. Rizwan averages 69 in his last 10 matches, having scored 345 runs in that period.

Matthew Breetzke to be New Zealand’s top batsman

The top scorer in the tri-series so far, Matthew Breetzke, is our pick to be the team’s best batsman in the final. The 26-year-old is playing in his debut ODI series and has already scored 150 and 83 runs in the two matches he has played. He’ll be hoping his dream run continues and we’re expecting him to post another big score in Karachi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

We are backing the joint-leading wicket-taker of the series, Shaheen Shah Afridi, to be the team’s best bowler in the match. While he has been on the expensive side, conceding 154 runs in two games, he has returned with 5 wickets in that period. The last time he faced the Kiwis, he took 3 wickets.

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s top bowler

33-year-old medium pacer Matt Henry has been sensational with the ball in both of the team’s games in Lahore. He, along with Afridi, leads the bowling charts with 5 wickets, 3 of which came against Pakistan in the opener. He ended the previous series top of the bowling charts and will want to claim the title once again ahead of the Champions Trophy.