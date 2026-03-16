Facts: Pakistan had lost the first three ODIs that they played against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman is already in the top 10 run scorers in matches between the two teams. He needs just 41 runs to complete 1000 runs against the Kiwis.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Hosts Pakistan come into the series after whitewashing South Africa away from home. Prior to that they beat another African country, Zimbabwe, 2-1 at their home. They will now enjoy home comforts and test themselves against New Zealand and South Africa ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

New Zealand come into the series on the back of two 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, one at home and one in the island nation. They won the home series 2-1 while losing away from home 0-2. The 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finalists lost the last series they played against Pakistan and South Africa both.

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 62%

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 38%

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The tournament was moved to Lahore and Karachi to highlight the readiness of the upcoming Champions Trophy. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore underwent a renovation with an increase in capacity and other hospitality and aesthetic changes. The pitch, however, which sees an average score of 252 runs remains the same. In the last 10 games, an average of only 9 wickets per match have fallen at the venue. Hence, we're backing the top order batters to shine.

We expect New Zealand’s Will Young to go big in the match. He averages over 65 in his last 9 ODIs and we're expecting him to trouble the Pakistan bowlers. Babar Azam is given odds of 1.85 to score more than 36.5 runs in the match. The world's top ranked ODI batter has averages over 53 in his last 7 games and hence, we find these odds pretty tempting.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan’s openers to have a partnership of more than 33.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan to hit more fours 1.75 Bet on Batery A hundred to be scored in the match 1.65 Bet on Batery

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The Gaddafi stadium has hosted 6 one-day internationals in the last 5 years with three wins for teams chasing and as many for ones batting. Matches involving Pakistan have seen the hosts chase in all three games this decade, winning twice and losing once. We are expecting the Kiwis to want to bowl first in order to put Pakistan out of their comfort zone while the hosts will want to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Lahore is ideal for a game of cricket. There is no rain expected and the temperature is forecast to be between 18 to 22 degrees celsius.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman Batter Usman Khan Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicketkeeper Kamran Ghulam Allrounder Salman Agha Allrounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

The World No. 3 ranked ODI team Pakistan have won each of their last five games. They have lost only two of their last 9 games and have won each of their last three ODI series.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Allrounder Mark Chapman Allrounder Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips Allrounder Michael Bracewell Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Nathan Smith Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

The Kiwis have won just two of their last five matches, both of which came against Sri Lanka at home. Prior to the 2-1 series win at home against the island nation, they had lost their away series 2-0.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head

Pakistan have won five of the last six matches that they have faced against New Zealand. The Kiwis have won 51 out of the 115 matches between the two teams while Pakistan have won 10 more games.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 61

New Zealand: 51

Draw: 1

No Result: 3

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Team Pakistan to have a better opening partnership in Lahore

In ODI matches in the last two years, Pakistan’s openers have put together five 100+ stands to add to their five half-century partnerships. The Kiwis, on the other hand, failed to reach triple digits and have only 9 50+ partnerships in 39 games. The visitors average just over 37 runs for the first wicket in ODIs since Jan 2023 against Pakistan. We are backing the host team to put together a better opening partnership than their opponents in Lahore.

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s top batsman

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan has proven time and again that he is one of the team's most consistent batsmen. In his last 10 ODIs, he has scored 300 runs at an average of 50. He has batted 9 times against the Kiwis and smashed three half-centuries already.

Will Young to be New Zealand’s top batsman

With 456 runs in his last 9 matches, Will Young is the in-form batter for his side going into the tri-series. The 32-year-old has scored three hundreds and 10 fifties in his short ODI career of 37 games so far. He comes into the series on the back of two unbeaten fifties against Sri Lanka. Prior to that, he scored a hundred and a fifty in the 3-match ODI series versus Bangladesh at home.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

The man with the golden arm, Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the best bowlers in the world currently. The 24-year-old pacer has taken 20 wickets in just 9 games against New Zealand. The Kiwis are his favourite opposition in ODI cricket, having taken two 4-wicket hauls versus them already.

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Matt Henry will come into the tri-nation series full of confidence, having finished top of the bowling charts with 9 wickets during Sri Lanka’s tour of NZ. The last time he played in Pakistan, he took wickets in 4 of the 5 ODIs. We are expecting the medium pacer to take advantage of the bowling conditions and trouble the hosts’ batters.