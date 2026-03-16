Facts: The two sides have faced each other once before in Pakistan, back in the 1996 World Cup when South Africa emerged victorious.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra needs just 30 runs to complete 1000 runs in ODI cricket.

South Africa vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

An inexperienced South African side comes to Pakistan to participate in the tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy. They suffered a whitewash in their most recent series - a 3-0 loss at home to Pakistan. They suffered a big loss with Gerald Coetzee ruled out of the tri-series as well as the Champions Trophy. While Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi have been brought into the fold, they have brought a very inexperienced side under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma.

New Zealand made a big splash in the tri-series with a dominating win over hosts Pakistan. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell starred for the Kiwis, who were buoyed by the inclusion of Kane Williamson into the squad. The bowlers also did well in the first game with both Matt Henry and captain Mitchell Santner returning with 3 wickets. It wasn’t all rosy for the Kiwis though, as they lost Rachin Ravindra to injury after the ball hit him on the head.

South Africa Chance of Winning - 32%

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 68%

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South Africa vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium supports batters with the bowlers finding it difficult to pick regular wickets. The previous game saw an aggregate score of 582 runs in the match. Despite South Africa scoring over 250 runs just once in their last four games, we’re expecting the match to be high-scoring. We feel the match will see more than 500 aggregate runs, a total that should easily be breached if New Zealand bats first.

Will Young failed to get going against the hosts in the first match, perishing after scoring just 4 runs. However, he has been the best batter among both teams in the last 10 games. He has scored 460 runs in the last 10 matches, at an average of over 57. We are expecting him to go big in Lahore.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand to hit more fours 1.55 Bet on Batery A 100 to be scored in the match 1.60 Bet on Batery South Africa to score under 54.5 runs after 10 overs 1.49 Bet on Batery

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

New Zealand began the series with a win after batting first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Three of the last four matches played at the ground have been won by teams that set the target. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Lahore is expected to be between 19 and 24 degrees celsius during match hours. There’s little to no rain forecast during the match and fans can expect to see a full game.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Smith Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Wiaan Mulder Allrounder Senuran Muthuswamy Allrounder Kyle Verreynne Wicketkeeper Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Ethan Bosch Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa come into the tri-series on the back of losing the ODI series to Pakistan 3-0 at home. While they beat Ireland 2-1 prior to that, they suffered a humiliating 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in Sharjah.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Mark Chapman Allrounder Kane Williamson Batter Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips Allrounder Michael Bracewell Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Ben Sears Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

The Kiwis started the tri-series in brilliant fashion, defeating the hosts convincingly. They have only lost once in their last five games, winning three matches in that period.

South Africa vs New Zealand Head to Head

The African nation hold a distinct advantage in the head-to-head record historically. The two sides have played each other 72 times in ODI cricket with South Africa winning 42 times and New Zealand on just 25 occasions.

Head to Head

South Africa: 42

New Zealand: 25

Draw: 0

No Result: 5

South Africa vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Expect plenty of wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

South Africa have come to the subcontinent with an extremely inexperienced side. Temba Bavuma is likely to open the batting for them along with Jason Smith, who has played just 2 ODIs. The Kiwis will be fretting over the fitness of opener Rachin Ravindra and it remains to be seen who will partner Will Young at the top of the order. New Zealand lost two wickets in the first 10 overs against Pakistan in the first match of the series. We are not expecting either team to start well and feel the powerplay overs will see both the teams lose a couple of wickets in the first 10 overs each.

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South Africa vs New Zealand Top Batters

Jason Smith to be South Africa’s top batsman

South Africa’s top order batter Jason Smith has played only two ODIs for the team so far. Despite his short ODI career, the 30-year-old has already scored a half-century - a score of 91 against Ireland last year. We’re expecting him to shine at the top of the order and cause the Kiwi bowlers some trouble.

Will Young to be New Zealand’s top batsman

Will Young has scored 460 runs in his last 10 matches to be the team’s most prolific batsman during this period. The opening batter has played six times in Pakistan in his career, averaging over 40. We are expecting him to use the game against South Africa as a launchpad ahead of the crucial Champions Trophy.

South Africa vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s top bowler

South Africa’s bowling unit will be bolstered by the inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, who joined the squad after finishing the SA20 with Paarl Royals earlier this month. We are expecting the 28-year-old pacer to be among the wickets in Lahore. He has faced the Kiwis just twice in ODIS, but will be eager to add to his tally of 1 wicket against them.

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Matt Henry started the series in brilliant fashion, taking 3 wickets on a batting-friendly wicket. The pacer came into the tournament after taking 9 wickets against Sri Lanka in the 3-match ODI series at home. We’re expecting the 33-year-old to trouble South Africa’s inexperienced batting line-up.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New Zealand South Africa to Win - 2.70 (Parimatch)

New Zealand to Win - 1.47 (Parimatch) The Kiwis kicked the series off with a confidence-boosting win while the South Africans come into the match with neither confidence nor experience. We’re going with the bookmakers who heavily back the Kiwis to register their second win of the series in Lahore. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





