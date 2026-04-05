Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A ODI series Match Prediction SRI 52 % Chance of Winning NEW 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand A tour of Sri Lanka is all set to commence with the ODI series. The first unofficial ODI between the two teams will be played on 5 April at 10:00 AM IST at the Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka A lost their previous unofficial ODI series against Australia A. On the other hand, New Zealand A also lost their previous unofficial ODI series against South Africa A. It will be intense to see which one of these two teams could regain its momentum.

Who will win? Sri Lanka A New Zealand A Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand A have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka A.

Lahiru Udara, from Sri Lanka A, has scored 2399 runs in 96 List A innings at an average of 31.53.

Tim Robinson, from New Zealand A, has scored 899 runs in 33 innings at an average of 28.09

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka A will be entering the first unofficial ODI with a higher chance of winning. The main reason behind this is that the team takes home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Pavan Rathnayake, who has scored 194 runs in 4 ODIs at an average of 48.50, and Dilshan Madushanka, who holds 50 wickets in 28 innings with an average of 25.02. On the other hand, New Zealand A will also be keen to start off the series with a win. The team has been undefeated against Sri Lanka A in the last few games. They have players such as Muhammad Abbas, who has scored 782 runs in 28 innings at an average of 30.07, and Tim Robinson.

Sri Lanka A Chances of Winning: 52%

New Zealand A Chances of Winning: 48%

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka A, the hosts of the series, will also be heading to the same as a strong contender. They have regained their winning momentum and will now be looking forward to converting it to a winning streak. In the upcoming match, they'll utilise such factors to grab the win. They have batters such as Nuwanidu Fernando, who holds 2107 runs in 68 List A innings at an average of 32.41, and Lasith Croospulle, who has scored 2341 runs in 100 innings at an average of 24.38. With the ball, the team also has Lahiru Kumara, who holds 42 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 33.42.

On the other hand, New Zealand A will be keen to start off the series with a win. They have been strong against Sri Lanka A in the recent games, but their last head-to-head match came back in 2015. Their team has batters such as Kristian Clarke, who has scored 408 runs in 25 innings at an average of 22.66, and Max Chu, who has scored 979 runs in 40 innings at an average of 26.45. With the ball, they can also rely on Ben Sears, who holds 50 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 31.56.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A will be played at the Galle International Stadium, offering home ground advantage to Sri Lanka A. The venue is known to support the team bowling first, as 8 out of 13 ODIs played here have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 196, and it drops down to just 175 in the second innings. Therefore, it can also be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A is likely to be affected due to the weather conditions. Humidity levels will be high during the game, and there is a 40% chance of rain too.

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% Humidity 28° - 30° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% Humidity 28° - 30° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A Player List

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Team Form

Sri Lanka A Team Form

Sri Lanka A has shown some impressive performances in the 50-over format lately. Over its last five unofficial ODIs, the team has managed to secure three wins while losing two games. They have players such as Lahiru Udara, who has scored 2399 runs in List A at a strike rate of 85.98, and Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, who holds 28 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 22.28.

New Zealand A Team Form

New Zealand A are in desperate need to regain their winning momentum. In its last five unofficial ODIs, the team has only managed to secure wins in two of them, losing the remaining three. They have players such as Matt Boyle, who has scored 740 runs in 30 innings at an average of 26.42, and Tim Pringle, who holds 32 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 36.40.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Batters

Lahiru Udara will be a key batter for Sri Lanka A in the upcoming series. He has managed to score 2933 runs in 96 innings at an average of 31.53, and he also has 23 50+ scores.

Muhammad Abbas will be a key batter for New Zealand A in this series. He has managed to score 782 runs in 28 innings at an average of 30.07 in the List A games.

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Bowlers

Dilshan Madushanka brings in a lot of experience to the bowling line-up of Sri Lanka A. He holds 50 wickets for the team in 28 ODIs at an average of 25.02.

Ben Sears is one of the most experienced bowlers for New Zealand A in the upcoming series. He has taken 50 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 31.56.