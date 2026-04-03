Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction RCB 56 % Chance of Winning CSK 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Southern Derby clash is finally here in the Indian Premier League, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be going against Chennai Super Kings. This match will be played on 5 April at 7:30 PM IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading into this game after winning their first against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have not been able to perform well lately, which makes them eager to regain their winning momentum. Will Chennai end Bengaluru’s winning streak, or will the defending champions secure another win?

Who will win? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated Chennai Super Kings three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Virat Kohli has scored 46 runs off 25 balls against Khaleel Ahmed, while Khaleel managed to dismiss him once.

Sanju Samson has scored 120 runs off 95 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has also dismissed him four times.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Chennai Super Kings in the recent encounters, and they also take home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to win. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who scored 69 runs off 38 balls, and Jacob Duffy, who took 3 wickets at an average of 7.33. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. They have players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 2508 runs in 71 innings at an average of 39.80, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 12 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 26.08.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 56%

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 44%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have positioned itself as one of the top teams in the IPL lately. The defending champions are off to a splendid start to the new season, as they prepare for the match against CSK. Their recent head-to-head encounters have been favourable to RCB, as the team also takes home ground advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 61 runs off 26 balls, and Rajat Patidar, who scored 31 runs off 12 balls. Romario Shepherd was also a key wicket-taker, as he took 3 wickets at an average of 18.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings remain eager to regain their winning momentum in this tournament. They have not been able to do well lately, which makes the next game against the defending champions even more challenging for the team. Still, their line-up has batters such as Shivam Dube, who has scored 1865 runs in 76 innings at an average of 30.08, and Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 240 runs in 8 matches at an average of 30. Noor Ahmad has also been a key bowler for the team, who holds 48 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 22.72.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, giving home ground advantage to RCB. Out of 18 T20Is which have been played here, 9 were won by the team bowling first, and 7 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 141, and it drops slightly to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, this pitch is known to favour the team bowling first, which makes it likely for the toss winner to opt for the same.

Weather Report

The match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Chennai Super Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 20% chance of rain during the game, which might have an impact on the match duration.

Partly Sunny 40% Humidity 22° - 33° C 13 kmph

Partly Sunny 40% Humidity 22° - 33° C 13 kmph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings Player List

Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained their spot as one of the most dominant teams in IPL lately. In its last five IPL games, the team has secured four consecutive wins. They have players such as Tim David, who scored 16 runs off 10 balls, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.75.

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings has shown mixed form lately in the Indian Premier League. With their next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the team will aim to regain its winning momentum and set the tone for the remainder of the season. They have players such as Matt Henry, who holds 2 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 110.50, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 602 runs in 38 innings at an average of 22.29.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.24 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Virat Kohli continues to be the top batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with his remarkable consistency. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has scored 478 runs at an average of 59.75.

Shivam Dube is one of the key batters for Chennai Super Kings in the next game. He has scored 1865 runs in 76 innings in the IPL at an average of 30.08.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the RCB bowling line-up well lately. Over his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to take 12 wickets for the team at an economy of 9.86.

Noor Ahmad’s availability will be vital for the Chennai Super Kings in the next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has taken 48 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 22.72.