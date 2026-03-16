SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction SRI 30 % Chance of Winning AUS 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Australia continue their preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka in a 2-ODI game. The match is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 12th February from 9:30 AM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka will be reeling from the twin defeats handed to them in Test cricket by Australia despite playing at home. In the shorter format, the team from the island nation lost two series to Australia’s neighbours New Zealand, both home and away. The Lankans will be looking to take advantage of home conditions and try to snatch a victory, but it will be an uphill task.

Visitors Australia come to the subcontinent as one of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy. The joint-most successful team in the tournament are looking for their third successful campaign and will be looking at the games against Sri Lanka in Colombo as a warm-up. They lost the ODI series at home to Pakistan 2-1 prior to the tour to Sri Lanka, but their last away ODI series was a 3-2 win in England.

Sri Lanka Chance of Winning - 30%

Australia Chance of Winning - 70%

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Sri Lanka vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

A bowling friendly wicket awaits the teams at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. None of the last five games played at the venue have seen scores above 250 and we’re not expecting this match to be any different. 84 wickets have fallen at the stadium in that period and hence, we’re expecting over 14 wickets to fall in the game.

We are also backing Australia’s top order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk to go big in the match. His last competitive game saw him score 95 in the Big Bash League. While he is yet to post a big score in his short ODI career of 5 games, he is on the precipice of going berserk. The 22-year-old bats at a strike rate of over 155 and we’re backing him to cause the Sri Lankan bowlers problems at the start of the innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds An Australian to be the top scorer in the game 1.52 Bet on Parimatch Team Australia to score more fours in the match 1.59 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka to score over 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.47 Bet on Batery

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has seen teams opt to bat first in each of the last six games played at the venue. It is a bowling friendly wicket that favours spinners more. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to back their bowlers to defend the total set by the batters after batting first.

Weather Report

There’s a small chance of rain in the early and late stages of the match, but we should see a full game. It is expected to get windy during the day, which is likely to give respite from the humidity. The temperature is forecast to be around the 30 degrees celsius mark during the match.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka Batter Kamindu Mendis Allrounder Charith Asalanka Allrounder Janith Liyanage Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Allrounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Eshan Malinga Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have won just once in the last four games. However, prior to that, they had registered back-to-back wins over New Zealand at home.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Sean Abbott (c), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Cooper Connolly Allrounder Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Sean Abbott Allrounder Tanveer Sangha Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia come into the series as a wounded tiger, having been tamed at home by Pakistan. The Aussies had won the 5-match ODI series in England 3-2, but fell at home.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Head to Head

Sri Lanka trail Australia 35-64 in the head-to-head record in ODI cricket, with 4 games not seeing a result. They have lost 7 of their last 10 games against the Aussies, but won two of the last three matches the two sides played in Colombo. Another consolation for the South Asian nation is that they have the better record at home, having won 17 games and losing 15 times.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 35

Australia: 64

Draw: 0

No Result: 4

Sri Lanka vs Australia Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than the visitors

Sri Lanka are not playing the Champions Trophy and are expected to play without any pressure. They have played 21 ODIs since the start of last year with their batsmen averaging just under 40 runs for the first wicket. They have put together two century stands and four fifty-plus partnerships in that period. The Aussies have played 12 fifty-over games in that period, but have managed just three 50-plus stands for the opening wicket. With the team playing away from home, we're expecting the Aussies to have a worse opening partnership than the hosts.

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Sri Lanka vs Australia Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batsman

Sri Lanka's leading runscorer in the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand is our pick to be the team’s best batsman in Colombo. The 26-year-old scored 113 runs in three games against the Kiwis, including a half-century. We're expecting him to lead the team's charge with the bat against the Aussies.

Steven Smith to be Australia’s top batsman

Experienced middle order batter Steve Smith is the highest scorer for the Aussies in the last 9 ODIs, having scored 227 runs at an average of over 32 runs per match. He is one of the few batsmen from the team that have played against Sri Lanka and in the subcontinent. In 11 innings he has played against Sri Lanka, he has already scored four fifties and we’re expecting him to go big in Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Sri Lanka's off spinner, Maheesh Theekshana, will be hoping to make the most of the home conditions and trouble the Aussie batters. The 24-year-old was the team's leading wicket-taker in the ODI series against New Zealand despite playing just two games. He returned with figures of 3/35 and 4/44 against the Kiwis and will be raring to continue his form at home.

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler

Mitchell Starc ended the Test series with the best economy among all bowlers, keeping it tight with the ball and choking the hosts’ batting unit. The 35-year-old will lead the team’s bowling attack, having taken 8 wickets in his last six games. He averages around 2 wickets per game against the Lankans and we’re expecting him to be among the wickets once again.