Facts: The total defended by Sri Lanka in the first ODI is the second-lowest by any team against Australia in men's ODIs since 2005 with only South Africa managing to defend a lower total - 190 in 2016.

The 8 wickets that fell across the first 10 overs of both innings in the previous game is the most number of dismissals that have fallen in that period in an ODI in Sri Lanka since 2002.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka pulled off their biggest win in recent history by convincingly defeating the Aussies at home in the first ODI of the 2-game series. The hosts opted to bat first and managed to post 214 runs. While it was the Charith Asalanka show in the first innings, the second inning was all about Maheesh Theekshana, who took 4 wickets to drive the team to a 49-run win.

Visitors Australia failed to adapt to the conditions, failing to chase a nominal target of 215. The bowlers started the match well, but were unable to stop Asalanka, who scored a century. They collectively failed with the bat and were bowled out in under 34 overs. They’ll need to level up massively to avoid a loss in their final game ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka Chance of Winning - 35%

Australia Chance of Winning - 65%

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Sri Lanka vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium stayed true to its nature by seeing another low-scoring match. Bowlers from both teams shined in Colombo with both teams suffering an all out. We’re expecting another low-scoring game at the ground and are not expecting an aggregate of more than 500 runs to be scored in the match.

Having taken cues from the first game, Parimatch has raised the total number of wickets to fall in the match to 17.5 with odds of 1.92 for more than 17.5 dismissals to be seen in the match. Four of the last six games played at the venue have seen 18 or more wickets fall in the match. We’re expecting another game dominated by the bowlers and are backing those odds in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds An Australian to be the top scorer in the game 1.52 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka to score over 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.47 Bet on Batery Team Australia to score more fours in the match 1.59 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won all of the last seven games at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The first game saw Sri Lanka opt to bat and while they were bowled out for 214 runs, they ended up on the winning side. We believe that teams will want to bat first after winning the toss in the second ODI as well.

Weather Report

There’s respite for players from rain in Colombo with the clouds likely to steer clear. Humidity of 78% is expected on the day with the temperature between 27 and 31 degrees celsius.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper Kamindu Mendis Allrounder Charith Asalanka Allrounder Janith Liyanage Allrounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Allrounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Eshan Malinga Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

After losing three games on the bounce, Sri Lanka has registered back-to-back wins. Prior to the win over Australia in the first match, they beat New Zealand in the third ODI in Oceania.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Sean Abbott (c), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith Batter Alex Carey Wicketkeeper Cooper Connolly Allrounder Aaron Hardie Allrounder Sean Abbott Allrounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia’s shock loss in Colombo was their third defeat in a row. They lost their 3-ODI series against Pakistan at home 2-1 and even if they win the game, they will be unable to win the 2-match ODI series in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Head to Head

Sri Lanka extended their home advantage over Australia with their 18th win as the hosts. They have lost 15 times at home against the men in yellow. Australia, however, enjoy a big margin in the head-to-head record over the hosts, winning 64 games in comparison to Sri Lanka’s 36.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 36

Australia: 64

Draw: 0

No Result: 4

Sri Lanka vs Australia Betting Odds

Both teams’ opening batsmen to fall early in the match

Neither team managed to reach double digits before their opening partnership fell in the first game. Australia lost their first wicket before getting off the mark after the hosts saw their opening partnership broken with the score at just 4 runs. A total of 8 wickets combined fell in the powerplay overs with both Sri Lanka and the Aussies seeing four of their batsmen return to the pavilion within the first 10 overs of their respective innings. With the conditions favouring bowlers, we’re expecting neither Australia nor Sri Lanka to cross 23.5 and 22.5 runs respectively for the first wicket. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.86 for either of these predictions and we find the offering pretty tempting.

Sri Lanka vs Australia National teams R Premadasa Stadium, null Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.57 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.63 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Australia Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batsman

Kamindu Mendis failed to get going in the first ODI, but we’re backing the 26-year-old to be among the highest run getters in the match. Sri Lanka's middle-order batter was the team’s leading run scorer in the recently concluded 3-match ODI series in New Zealand. We’re backing him to go big in the second ODI.

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be Australia’s top batsman

Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk is our pick to be the best batsman from their team in the second ODI. The youngster could only score 2 runs in the first match, but came to the island nation after scoring 95 in his last Big Bash game. The hard-hitting batter could cause big problems to the Sri Lankan bowlers if he gets going.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

In a match dominated by bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana emerged as the pick of the bunch in the first game. The off spinner took figures of 4/40 and even bowled a maiden in the opening match and we’re backing him to do well in the second and final ODI of the series.

Sean Abbott to be Australia’s top bowler

Australia’s allrounder and death over specialist Sean Abbott is our pick to be the best bowler from the team in the second ODI. The 32-year-old returned with 3 wickets in the first game, including the wicket of the centurion Charith Asalanka. He has taken 13 wickets in 11 games in Asia and we’re expecting him to add to that tally in Colombo.