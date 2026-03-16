Facts: Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka was the top batter of the test series against Bangladesh with 369 runs in three innings.

Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto was second highest among the batters during the test series with 300 runs in four innings.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh started this bilateral series with two tests and the first one was highly competitive as the visitors batted first to secure a 495-run stand. Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto stood out with 163 and 148 runs, respectively, but Sri Lanka’s opening batter, Pathum Nissanka, gave the opposition a run for their money with a 187-run knock. The team were only ten runs short of the target with 485 runs on the board to which Bangladesh responded with an additional 285. The hosts were starting to falter as the pressure of the fourth-innings chase bogged them down, having been 72/4 before they were saved by the bell with a draw.

However, Sri Lanka came back with a vengeance in the second match where the visitors were kept down to 247 runs. The island nation went on to surpass the target with 458 runs on the board, thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s 158, Dinesh Chandimal’s 93 and Kusal Mendis’ 84. The visiting side fumbled their chase and found themselves bundled out for 133, handing Sri Lanka an innings-and-78-run victory.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 76%

Bangladesh chance of winning - 24%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Pathum Nissanka has been a dependable opener for Sri Lanka across all formats, despite the dip in form he experienced during the ODI series against Australia. In the two games they played, his partnership with Avishka Fernando and Nishan Madushka yielded 4 and 15 runs, respectively. Although their performances were not very compelling, the team’s first wicket improved a great deal in the test series prior to this where Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara added 88, 47 and 32 runs to the first wicket. They kept building on their form and that will culminate in a big stand in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

A grand total of 176 ODIs have taken place at R Premadasa Stadium to date and those batting first have a very decisive edge at this venue, having won 96 games while those chasing have 68 victories. The average score of 233 is not entirely unattainable but it is enough to defend on this surface which makes batting first the toss winner’s leading choice in the upcoming game, too.

Weather Report

A thundershower is expected at Colombo along with a 40% chance of precipitation, and the weather will certainly affect the match. The temperature is set to go up to 30 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Nishan Madushka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Charith Asalanka (C) Batter Janith Liyanage All-rounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Eshan Malinga Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have a strong top order but their batting has enough depth to give Bangladesh a proper challenge.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Najmul Hossain Shanto (C) Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Towhid Hridoy Batter Jaker Ali Batter Rishad Hossain All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh’s batting is inconsistent and they are on the backfoot against Sri Lanka, especially with their top order underperforming in the matches leading up to this game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

In 57 One Day International matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the former have a huge upper hand with 43 wins while the latter have 12 victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 57

Sri Lanka - 43

Bangladesh - 12

No Result - 2

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

In the last two test matches between the sides, Sri Lanka’s openers were superior on every occasion as they took on a struggling Bangladesh. During the first test, Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam and Anamul Haque were not particularly proactive as they secured meager totals of 5 and 24 runs while their counterparts at Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara, were superior with scores of 47 and 32 runs. The second test was much more fruitful for the latter who notched up an impressive 88-run stand while Bangladesh posted first partnerships of 5 and 31 runs. Sri Lanka are clearly the favorites to achieve a dominant result in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.30 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Charith Asalanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Charith Asalanka was Sri Lanka’s top scorer in the two-match ODI series against Australia. In the first match, he notched up a century with 127 runs and went on to score a half-century in the second game where he remained not out on 78. He had a total of 207 runs across two innings and will be expected to come into this game in similar form.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh in the test series against Sri Lanka prior to this where he amassed 300 runs in four innings with a remarkable average of 100.00. Moreover, he played two innings in the Champions Trophy earlier this year; although he was out on a duck in the first game, he scored a 77-run half-century in the second match. He is in sublime form at the moment and will be endorsed to come out on top once more.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Dunith Wellalage to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Dunith Wellalage emerged as Sri Lanka’s top bowler during the previous One-Day series against Australia where he bagged a total of six wickets in two innings. After picking up two wickets in the first match, he achieved an impressive four-wicket haul in the following innings. Averaging at 11.33 in the series, he is the top pick against Bangladesh as well.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman did not participate in the Champions Trophy or in the test series versus Sri Lanka. However, he is a highly reliable bowler for the team considering he has 174 runs in 108 innings and an average of 26.18. He is backed to be their top wicket-taker in the upcoming fixture against Sri Lanka.