Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Prediction SRI 72 % Chance of Winning BANG 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 The third and final ODI of Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka is going to be held on July 8, 2025, and the teams will be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The action is set to kick off at 2:30 PM IST.

Facts: Sri Lanka’s captain, Charith Asalanka, is the leading batter of the ODI series with 112 runs in two innings.

Bangladesh’s Tanvir Islam is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with six wickets in two innings.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka took home a resounding victory as the hosts during the first ODI encounter of the series against Bangladesh, where the former batted first and secured a total of 244 runs. Skipper Charith Asalanka was prolific with the bat, having scored 106 runs single handedly while wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis was second with 45 runs. Although the target was quite attainable, Bangladesh faltered during their chase. Despite Tanzid Hasan’s 62 and Jaker Ali’s 51, the rest did not offer much support and the team ended up falling short by 77 runs.

In the following match, though, the visitors upped the ante as they batted first and scored 248 runs - opener Parvez Hossain Emon led the onslaught with 67 runs while Towhid Hridoy was a close second with a 51-run knock. Sri Lanka found themselves collapsing during the second innings with Kusal Mendis’s 56 and Janith Liyanage’s 78 as the only major contributions. They managed to respond with 232 runs but were bundled out with one over to spare, handing Bangladesh a close 16-run victory.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 72%

Bangladesh chance of winning - 28%

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score under 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan showed a decline in performance in the two matches they played so far in the series. In the opening ODI fixture, the pair added 29 runs to the first wicket but their form saw a dip as they scored a mere ten runs together in the following match. They have not been able to work in unison and their synergy is clearly off, and the bookmakers are not convinced that they have what it takes to outdo themselves in the final.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a chasing venue through and through with 27 wins in 47 ODI matches held here so far for those fielding first, while those batting first have 17 victories to their credit. The average stand of 244 with the first bat is quite low in the format, and the toss winner will be keen to chase in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

With the temperature soaring to 29 degrees Celsius at Pallekele, there is a slight 25% chance of rainfall accompanied by light rain.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Nishan Madushka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Charith Asalanka (C) Batter Janith Liyanage All-rounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka’s top order has been rather ineffective in the series so far but the rest of their batting lineup is quite powerful.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Tanzid Hasan Wicket-keeper Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C) All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have a strong batting order but the inconsistency is their biggest problem in the series.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka furthered their lead over Bangladesh in their head-to-head tally with 44 wins in 59 matches while the latter have 13 victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 59

Sri Lanka - 44

Bangladesh - 13

No Result - 2

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka’s Nishan Madushka and Pathum Nissanka have not been very impactful in the tournament so far and their partnership is rather subpar until now. They have been unable to surpass single digit totals with stands of six and five runs in the last two matches. Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan, Bangladesh’s openers, are in slightly better shape as they have notched up totals of 10 and 29 runs in the two matches prior to this. However, the bookmakers are confident that Sri Lanka will up the ante and establish a competitive opening score in the next match.

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Charith Asalanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Charith Asalanka emerged as the top batter for Sri Lanka in the first ODI against Bangladesh with a century, having scored 106 runs. Although he faced an early dismissal after scoring six runs in the second game, he is their leading run scorer overall with 112 runs in two innings. Averaging at an impressive 56.00, he is expected to lead the charge in the next game.

Tanzid Hasan to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Tanzid Hasan led Bangladesh’s batting in the first outing of the series with a brilliant half-century, having scored 62 runs. He is among the top scorers for the team with 69 runs in two innings and an average of 34.50 in the series. Further, he has a total of 531 in his ODI career of 24 innings along with an average of 22.12, and he remains the top pick to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga was Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-taker in the first game with a four-wicket haul and he went on to capture three more wickets in the second fixture. He is their top bowler in the competition so far and he has a remarkable average of 10.00, making him the favorite against Bangladesh in the third ODI.

Tanvir Islam to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Tanvir Islam was not among the top bowlers in the first game where he picked a single wicket but he went on to claim a fifer in the following match. Overall, he leads Bangladesh’s run charts with six wickets in two innings. Moreover, he has a convincing average of 13.83 and will be anticipated to reign supreme against Sri Lanka in the final.