Facts: With 177 runs, Harshitha Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in this series.

With 201 runs, Jemimah Rodrigues is the leading run scorer for India Women in this series.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women headed into this series as a massive underdog but have managed to make the finals after emphatic wins against India Women and South Africa Women in the group stages. In the last game they went head to head against South Africa Women for the second time and lost the match by 76 runs.

Everyone expected India Women to dominate the group stages but they had their lows against Sri Lanka Women who managed to win the first game by three wickets. India Women managed to turn things around and made the finals this term. As per our calculations, India Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women ’ chances of winning - 35%

India Women’ chances of winning - 65%

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Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chamari Athapaththu has continued to struggle in this campaign which resulted in her moving down the order and has worked wonders for her as she scored a half century in the last game which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana has been outstanding for India Women in this campaign as so far this season she has scored 148 runs in four innings. In the last game she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Manudi Nanayakkara, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Rashmika Sewwandi, Piumi Badalge

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Hansima Karunaratne All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Piumi Badalge Batter Nilakshi de Silva All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Dewmi Vihanga Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women had two wins in four matches in this series and have made the finals. In the last game they lost against South Africa Women.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Shuchi Upadhyay

Predicted Playing XI

Pratika Rawal Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Harleen Deol Batter Jemimah Rodrigues All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Kashvee Gautam All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Sneh Rana Bowler Nallapureddy Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have made the finals after three wins in four matches. In the last game they beat South Africa Women by 23 runs.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Head to Head

India Women have dominated this fixture Sri Lanka Women 30-3. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women: 03

India Women: 30

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women and India Women go head to head in the finals as both sides had a solid campaign in the group stages. India Women got off to a great start in this series as they beat both Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women in the first two matches. They closed out the group stages with three wins in four matches and made the finals. On the other hand Sri Lanka Women headed into this campaign as a massive underdog but they got positive results against South Africa Women and India Women and with two wins in four matches they knocked out South Africa Women. Both teams went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils. In both games India Women had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Top Batters

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama was brilliant once again in the last game against South Africa Women as she scored 33 runs. With 177 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jemimah Rodrigues to be India Women’ top batter

Jemimah Rodrigues was sensational in the last game against South Africa Women as she scored a brilliant century. With 201 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Dewmi Vihanga to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Dewmi Vihanga was sensational in the last game against South Africa Women as she bagged five wickets in the game and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sneh Rana to be India Women’ top bowler

Sneh Rana did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant in this series and with 11 wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.