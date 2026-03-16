Facts: Sri Lanka Women’s Harshitha Samarawickrama was the second leading batter of the ODI series against New Zealand Women with 133 runs in three innings.

India Women’s opener, Smriti Mandhana, was the second highest run scorer against Ireland Women with 249 runs in three ODI games.

India Women have a 29-2 lead over Sri Lanka Women in their ODI head-to-head so far.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women come into this tournament on the back of a series defeat against New Zealand Women. After the first game ended without a result, Sri Lanka Women failed to chase down a total of 245. The hosts were bundled out for 167 which led to a 78-run defeat and in the final game, New Zealand Women posted 280 runs on the board which Sri Lanka Women struggled to hunt down again. This time, the home favorites were dismissed for 98 runs and they lost by a margin of 98 runs.

India Women, on the contrary, had a highly successful series against Ireland Women where the first match ended in victory for the former after chasing down a score of 238. In the following two games, India Women were the ones who batted first and they managed to post tremendous totals of 370 and 435 runs. Ireland Women could absolutely not withstand India Women’s bowling attack and they wound up conceding defeat by 116 and 304 runs, respectively.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 14%

India Women chance of winning - 86%

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Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Betting Tips

India Women to score high before first dismissal

India Women’s opening wicket has been explosive in the last two ODI series to say the least. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal were the opening duo in both series and against West Indies Women, the pair added 22, 110 and 110 runs to the first wicket. They kicked it up a notch in the following series against Ireland Women where they secured grand totals of 233, 156 and 70 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Although Pratika Rawal is absent in the upcoming tournament, the team’s first wicket is expected to annihilate the opposition regardless.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

A total of 169 One Day International games have been held at R Premadasa Stadium so far out of which the teams batting first have the edge with 92 victories. Despite the low average first innings stand of 231, the chasing side have only emerged victorious on 65 occasions. Batting first will be the preferred strategy at this venue.

Weather Report

There is a possibility of weather disruption at Colombo with a 40% prediction for rain. Scattered thunderstorms are expected with the temperature going up to 31 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Manudi Nanayakkara, Nilakshika Silva, Vishmi Gunarathne, Dewmi Vihanga, Kavisha Dilhari, Piumi Badalge, Rashmika Sewwandi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunarathne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Hasini Perera Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Nilakshika Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women’s batting and bowling alike were quite weak against New Zealand Women. The hosts have got their work cut out in the tournament.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Satheesh Shubha, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Shabnam Shakil.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women’s batting was truly sensational against Ireland Women and their bowling attack complemented their efforts well.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

India Women have a supremely dominant head-to-head tally against Sri Lanka Women with 29 victories in 32 games.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 32

India Women - 29

Sri Lanka Women - 2

No Result - 1

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women’s Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu were the openers against New Zealand Women in the last ODI series. In three games, the pair secured unimpressive stands of 9, 16 and 25 runs before the first dismissal. They absolutely do not compare to India Women in this regard considering Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal were entirely invincible against Ireland Women, having set up totals of 233, 156 and 70 runs in the three outings. It is quite obvious that the latter are in a league of their own which makes them the favorite opening pair for the next game.

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Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Best Batters

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in their previous ODI series against New Zealand Women where she scored a total of 133 runs in three innings. She notched up two back-to-back half-centuries with 66* and 59 runs in the first two games. Although she only scored eight runs in the final game, she had an impressive average of 66.50 which makes her the top contender against India Women.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana was India Women’s top batter in the last series against Ireland Women; in the three matches that they played, the opener scored 41, 73 and 135 runs. She improved progressively in the tournament and ended up with a total of 249 runs with a remarkable average of 83.00. She is a reliable batter for the team and will be expected to come out on top against Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous ODI series against New Zealand Women, Chamari Athapaththu emerged as the joint leading bowler for Sri Lanka Women with three wickets in two innings. She picked two wickets in the second outing and one more in the final match. Although her bowling average of 27.00 was not the most impressive, she is expected to be their top wicket-taker this time around.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Deepti Sharma led the bowling attack for India Women with seven wickets in three innings against Ireland Women in the last series. She was the top wicket-taker for the team in all three matches as she took two, three and three wickets. Moreover, she had an outstanding average of 15.00 which makes her the top pick for the upcoming clash.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Women Sri Lanka Women to win @ 5.20 (Parimatch)

India Women to win @ 1.16 (Parimatch) The hosts are not in the most promising form at the moment considering they were on the receiving end of a pasting from New Zealand Women prior to this. Having lost 0-2 on home soil, this does not bode well for Sri Lanka Women while India Women won a 3-0 whitewash against Ireland Women. For the first match of the present series, India Women are favored to overcome Sri Lanka Women. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





